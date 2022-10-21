Advanced search
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-21 pm EDT
44.68 BRL   +2.48%
10/18Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - August
PU
10/17Analysis-Lula, Bolsonaro and market look to cure Brazil consumer debt hangover
RE
10/13Banco Do Brasil S A : Incorporation of Broto S.A.
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1148/2022

10/21/2022 | 05:59pm EDT

10/21/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB" or "Company") received Notice #B3 1148/2022-SLS, dated on October 20th, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the following question:

"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you inform, until 10/21/2022, if there is any fact of knowledge that can justify them."

COMMON STOCK

Prices (R$ per share)

Date

Open

Low

High

Average

Last

Fluct.

Trades

Quantity

Volume (R$)

%

10/06/2022

40.20

39.85

40.77

40.46

40.57

1.78

46,654

18,177,800

735,557,172.00

10/07/2022

40.56

40.11

40.81

40.57

40.66

0.22

46,640

13,562,000

550,148,303.00

10/10/2022

41.07

39.80

41.36

40.48

40.07

-1.45

30,257

11,524,600

466,495,211.00

10/11/2022

39.79

38.85

40.07

39.38

39.11

-2.39

38,904

14,612,900

575,515,306.00

10/13/2022

38.80

38.07

39.86

39.22

39.38

0.69

41,783

15,142,400

593,816,243.00

10/14/2022

39.66

38.68

40.18

39.38

39.16

-0.55

36,917

12,511,400

492,700,503.00

10/17/2022

39.30

38.86

39.84

39.48

39.49

0.84

33,029

10,038,600

396,350,168.00

10/18/2022

39.96

39.76

41.52

40.66

41.52

5.14

55,567

21,741,600

883,958,694.00

10/19/2022

41.37

41.00

41.79

41.42

41.65

0.31

32,308

12,728,500

527,168,885.00

10/20/2022*

41.90

41.70

43.67

43.03

43.67

4.84

63,757

25,056,100

1,078,221,494.00

*Updated until 4:11pm

2. Regarding the Notice B3, BB informs that it is unaware of any material act or fact that has not been disclosed by to the market and that may justify the movements mentioned.

4. BB reinforces its commitment to promptly provide the market with information, while making itself available for additional clarifications that may be necessary.

Brasília (DF), October 21st, 2022.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
