Banco do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1148/2022

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB" or "Company") received Notice #B3 1148/2022-SLS, dated on October 20th, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the following question:

"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you inform, until 10/21/2022, if there is any fact of knowledge that can justify them."

COMMON STOCK

Prices (R$ per share)

Date Open Low High Average Last Fluct. Trades Quantity Volume (R$) % 10/06/2022 40.20 39.85 40.77 40.46 40.57 1.78 46,654 18,177,800 735,557,172.00 10/07/2022 40.56 40.11 40.81 40.57 40.66 0.22 46,640 13,562,000 550,148,303.00 10/10/2022 41.07 39.80 41.36 40.48 40.07 -1.45 30,257 11,524,600 466,495,211.00 10/11/2022 39.79 38.85 40.07 39.38 39.11 -2.39 38,904 14,612,900 575,515,306.00 10/13/2022 38.80 38.07 39.86 39.22 39.38 0.69 41,783 15,142,400 593,816,243.00 10/14/2022 39.66 38.68 40.18 39.38 39.16 -0.55 36,917 12,511,400 492,700,503.00 10/17/2022 39.30 38.86 39.84 39.48 39.49 0.84 33,029 10,038,600 396,350,168.00 10/18/2022 39.96 39.76 41.52 40.66 41.52 5.14 55,567 21,741,600 883,958,694.00 10/19/2022 41.37 41.00 41.79 41.42 41.65 0.31 32,308 12,728,500 527,168,885.00 10/20/2022* 41.90 41.70 43.67 43.03 43.67 4.84 63,757 25,056,100 1,078,221,494.00

*Updated until 4:11pm

2. Regarding the Notice B3, BB informs that it is unaware of any material act or fact that has not been disclosed by to the market and that may justify the movements mentioned.

4. BB reinforces its commitment to promptly provide the market with information, while making itself available for additional clarifications that may be necessary.

Brasília (DF), October 21st, 2022.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

