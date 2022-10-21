Banco do Brasil S A : Response to CVM/B3 Request - Notice #1148/2022

Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB" or "Company") received Notice #B3 1148/2022-SLS, dated on October 20th, from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the following question:
"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as below, we request that you inform, until 10/21/2022, if there is any fact of knowledge that can justify them."
COMMON STOCK
Prices (R$ per share)
Date
Open
Low
High
Average
Last
Fluct.
Trades
Quantity
Volume (R$)
%
10/06/2022
40.20
39.85
40.77
40.46
40.57
1.78
46,654
18,177,800
735,557,172.00
10/07/2022
40.56
40.11
40.81
40.57
40.66
0.22
46,640
13,562,000
550,148,303.00
10/10/2022
41.07
39.80
41.36
40.48
40.07
-1.45
30,257
11,524,600
466,495,211.00
10/11/2022
39.79
38.85
40.07
39.38
39.11
-2.39
38,904
14,612,900
575,515,306.00
10/13/2022
38.80
38.07
39.86
39.22
39.38
0.69
41,783
15,142,400
593,816,243.00
10/14/2022
39.66
38.68
40.18
39.38
39.16
-0.55
36,917
12,511,400
492,700,503.00
10/17/2022
39.30
38.86
39.84
39.48
39.49
0.84
33,029
10,038,600
396,350,168.00
10/18/2022
39.96
39.76
41.52
40.66
41.52
5.14
55,567
21,741,600
883,958,694.00
10/19/2022
41.37
41.00
41.79
41.42
41.65
0.31
32,308
12,728,500
527,168,885.00
10/20/2022*
41.90
41.70
43.67
43.03
43.67
4.84
63,757
25,056,100
1,078,221,494.00
*Updated until 4:11pm
2. Regarding the Notice B3, BB informs that it is unaware of any material act or fact that has not been disclosed by to the market and that may justify the movements mentioned.
4. BB reinforces its commitment to promptly provide the market with information, while making itself available for additional clarifications that may be necessary.
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:59:07 UTC.