Banco do Brasil S A : Reunião da Administração

MINUTES OF THE HUMANS, REMUNERATION AND ELIGIBILITY COMMITTEE
EXTRAORDINARY MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 3rd, 2022
On February 3rd, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., an extraordinary meeting of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee (Corem) of Banco do Brasil S.A. was held, at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Torre Norte, 15th floor, Asa Norte - Brasília (DF), under the coordination of Mr. Egidio Otmar Ames, with participation of Mr. Aramis Sá de Andrade, Mr. Ênio Mathias Ferreira, Mr. Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima and Mr. Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.
The Coordinator stated that, according to the call, the agenda would be limited to the consideration of the nominations listed below:
a) Neleide Abila - for the position of member of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee (Corem) of Banco do Brasil S.A., term of office 2022-2024, as a committee member chosen by the members of the Board of Directors appointed by the Union (art. 3, §1, II, of Corem's Internal Rules);
b) Francisco Gaeta - for the position of member of the Corporate Sustainability Committee (Cosem) of Banco do Brasil S.A., term of office 2022-2024, as a committee member chosen at the discretion of BB's Board of Directors (article 3 of Cosem's Internal Rules).
The Coordinator clarified that:
it is the responsibility of Corem to verify the compliance of the process and to opine, in order to assist shareholders in the nomination of directors, members of advisory committees to the BD and Supervisory Board, on the fulfillment of the requirements and the absence of prohibitions for the respective elections (art. 10 of Law 13.303/2016, art. 21, I and II, of Decree 8.945/2016, and Bylaws, art. 34, §5, IV);
the nominees' documents were made available on the Governance Portal, in the usual
form.
4. After examining the documents, Corem identified that:
the nominations are accompanied by the Registration Forms of nominees to the respective advisory committees, without the need for prior analysis of compatibility and prior approval by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, since these are required only for positions of directors and fiscal councilors, as provided in article 22, I and II, of Decree 8,945/2016, and article 1, caput and sole paragraph, of CGPAR Resolution No. 24/.2018;
the processes are in conformity, instructed with the required documents, which support the information provided by the nominees through the Registration Forms;
the legal manifestations, attached to the processes, corroborate the understanding that the compliance with the general requirements, the fulfillment of the minimum requirements and the absence of impediments, restrictions or prohibitions to the election of the nominees are
COREM February 3rd, 2022
2
adequately proven. Specifically with regard to the eligibility of Ms. Neleide Abila, Legal Opinion No. 0003332013-001, dated 02/02/2022, makes comments with regard to independence, concluding that any investiture of the nominee in the position should be in the condition of non- independent member, which circumstance does not prevent her from being elected;
Therefore, Ms. Neleide Abila is qualified to be a non-independent member of the aforementioned Committee, recommending that her investiture be conditioned to the previous vacancy of the position to be occupied, clarifying that, with the election of the nominee, the Committee will continue to be comprised mostly by independent members, as per the guideline inscribed in art. 3, §1, item III, of its Internal Regulations.
After analyzing the nominations, the Committee concluded that the nominees proved to have academic background, professional experience, unblemished reputation, moral standing and technical capacity compatible with the functions for which they were nominated, which evidences adherence to the desired profiles for the positions being filled, as required by Article 13 of the Bylaws and Banco do Brasil's Specific Nomination and Succession Policy.
In view of the above, the committees unanimously approved the eligibility of the candidates, whose nominations shall be submitted to the Board of Directors for the purposes of Article 21, XVI, of the Bylaws, with the observation that Ms. Neleide Abila's investiture in the position, as a non-independent member, shall be conditional on the previous vacancy of the position to be filled.
With no further business to discuss, Mr. Coordinator closed the meeting, in which I, Giovani Luiz Nardi, Secretary, drafted these minutes, which were read, agreed with, and signed by the members of the Committee.
