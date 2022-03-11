Banco do Brasil S A : Reunião da Administração

#Pública

MINUTES OF THE HUMANS, REMUNERATION AND ELIGIBILITY COMMITTEE

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 3rd, 2022

On February 3rd, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., an extraordinary meeting of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee (Corem) of Banco do Brasil S.A. was held, at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, Torre Norte, 15th floor, Asa Norte - Brasília (DF), under the coordination of Mr. Egidio Otmar Ames, with participation of Mr. Aramis Sá de Andrade, Mr. Ênio Mathias Ferreira, Mr. Paulo Roberto Evangelista de Lima and Mr. Walter Eustáquio Ribeiro.

The Coordinator stated that, according to the call, the agenda would be limited to the consideration of the nominations listed below:

a) Neleide Abila - for the position of member of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee (Corem) of Banco do Brasil S.A., term of office 2022-2024, as a committee member chosen by the members of the Board of Directors appointed by the Union (art. 3, §1, II, of Corem's Internal Rules);

b) Francisco Gaeta - for the position of member of the Corporate Sustainability Committee (Cosem) of Banco do Brasil S.A., term of office 2022-2024, as a committee member chosen at the discretion of BB's Board of Directors (article 3 of Cosem's Internal Rules). The Coordinator clarified that:

it is the responsibility of Corem to verify the compliance of the process and to opine, in order to assist shareholders in the nomination of directors, members of advisory committees to the BD and Supervisory Board, on the fulfillment of the requirements and the absence of prohibitions for the respective elections (art. 10 of Law 13.303/2016, art. 21, I and II, of Decree 8.945/2016, and Bylaws, art. 34, §5, IV); the nominees' documents were made available on the Governance Portal, in the usual

4. After examining the documents, Corem identified that: