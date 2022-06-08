Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:26 2022-06-08 pm EDT
35.12 BRL   -1.10%
02:12pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Meeting with Investors - 1Q22 - Retail
PU
01:52pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Social, Environmental and Climate Responsability Policy
PU
06/07BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Meeting with Investors - AGRI
PU
Summary 
Summary

Banco do Brasil S A : Social, Environmental and Climate Responsability Policy

06/08/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
#Pública

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Policy (PRSAC)

Scope: This Policy guides the behavior of Banco do Brasil (BB) and the entities of BB's Prudential Conglomerate and is based on the principles of relevance, proportionality and efficiency. It is expected that subsidiaries, affiliates and invested companies define their guidelines, in alignment with these directions, taking into account the specific needs and legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject.

Regulation: Resolution of the National Monetary Council 4.945, of September 15th, 2021

Periodicity of revision: at least every three years, or extraordinarily at any time upon the occurrence of relevant events.

Introduction: This Policy consists of a set of social, environmental and climate principles and guidelines that guides us in the business, activities and processes conduction, as well as in our relationship with stakeholders, and is aligned with other existing policies.

For the purpose of this Policy we consider:

  1. social nature as the respect, protection and promotion of fundamental rights and guarantees and of common interest.
  2. environmental nature as the preservation and repair of the environment, including its recovery, whenever possible.
  3. climate nature as our positive contribution in the transition to a low carbon
    economy, and in the reduction of impacts that can be associated to changes in climate patterns.
  4. stakeholders such as customers and users; administrators; employees; suppliers and contractors; shareholders; investors; and other people impacted by our products, services, activities and processes.

Statements:

1. Principles:

  1. We act with social, environmental and climate responsibility according our strategic drivers, aligned with the laws and regulations governing the subject, and with the pacts and commitments undertaken voluntarily.
  2. We are guided by the ethics, the promotion of human rights and fundamental labor rights, the universalization of social rights and citizenship and the respect for the environment.
  3. We consider the social, environmental and/or climate impacts of our activities, processes, products and services.
  4. We encourage, disseminate and implement social, environment and climate practices in our value chain.

Approved by the Board of Directors on June 3rd, 2022.

  1. We adopt a social, environmental and climate responsibility governance structure proportional to our size and business model, the nature of our operations, the complexity of our products, services, activities and processes; and a risk management structure appropriate to the size and relevance of our exposure to social, environmental and climate risks.
  2. We continuously seek to improve our social, environmental and climate performance.
  3. We seek business opportunities that consider social, environmental and/or climate aspects, aligned with the sustainable business portfolio growth objective and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
  4. We act in compliance with the regulatory environment in which we operate, considering ethics, integrity and civility as the guiding principles of our relations with competitors and other stakeholders.
  5. We engage and enable our employees at all levels to comply with this Policy.

2. Social, Environmental and Climate Guidelines:

  1. We seek to develop initiatives for the socioenvironmental management, the eco-efficiency and the prevention of pollution, and carbon emission of products, services and processes, as well as the attention with the proper disposal of generated wastes.
  2. We adopt exclusion criteria in conducting business, in contracting goods and services, investments or corporate partnerships with third parties that submit workers to degrading conditions of labor or analogous to slavery; that practice the sexual exploitation of minors and/or child labor; and that are responsible for intentional damage to the environment.
  3. We respect, encourage and value diversity and equity in relationships, as well as repudiate conducts that may characterize harassment of any nature.
  4. We continually seek to improve professional relationships, based on mutual respect and trust, in order to maintain a good working environment.
  5. We value dialogue, maintaining channels able to receive and process doubts, denunciations, complaints and suggestions, as well as guaranteeing anonymity.
  6. We prioritize the search for solutions to customers and users demands, quickly and accurately, to ensure their satisfaction with our products and services.
  7. We seek to generate value for customers and society through our business performance by stimulating financial education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and socio-productive inclusion.

Approved by the Board of Directors on June 3rd, 2022.

  1. We work with suppliers that comply with the current legislation and mandatorily state and commit to good social, environmental and climate practices, as well as being aligned with the values and culture of Banco do Brasil.
  2. We voluntarily transfer resources in a planned, monitored and circumstantial way for social projects and programs, besides making donations and volunteer activities involving employees.
  3. Specifically for asset management:
  1. We adopt our own methodologies for analyzing the companies belonging to our coverage universe that evaluate social, environmental and climate criteria, based on the pillars of economic-financial performance, corporate governance, and environmental and social aspects.
  2. We observe BB DTVM's Responsible Investment Guidelines, which aim to guide the Company's behavior regarding the best practices related to Responsible Investment, including the processes to evaluate, select, and engage companies, considering environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) aspects.
  3. We observe the Guideline for Exercising Voting Rights at BB DTVM's Meetings, which aims to guide the Company's behavior regarding to voting on relevant mandatory matters when participating in Meetings held by issuers of the financial assets instruments that make up the portfolio of its funds based in Brazil.

Approved by the Board of Directors on June 3rd, 2022.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 108 M 13 999 M 13 999 M
Net income 2022 25 759 M 5 295 M 5 295 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 9,32%
Capitalization 101 B 20 828 M 20 828 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 86 466
Free-Float 49,6%
