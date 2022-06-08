Banco do Brasil S A : Social, Environmental and Climate Responsability Policy

#Pública

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Policy (PRSAC)

Scope: This Policy guides the behavior of Banco do Brasil (BB) and the entities of BB's Prudential Conglomerate and is based on the principles of relevance, proportionality and efficiency. It is expected that subsidiaries, affiliates and invested companies define their guidelines, in alignment with these directions, taking into account the specific needs and legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject.

Regulation: Resolution of the National Monetary Council 4.945, of September 15th, 2021

Periodicity of revision: at least every three years, or extraordinarily at any time upon the occurrence of relevant events.

Introduction: This Policy consists of a set of social, environmental and climate principles and guidelines that guides us in the business, activities and processes conduction, as well as in our relationship with stakeholders, and is aligned with other existing policies.

For the purpose of this Policy we consider:

social nature as the respect, protection and promotion of fundamental rights and guarantees and of common interest. environmental nature as the preservation and repair of the environment, including its recovery, whenever possible. climate nature as our positive contribution in the transition to a low carbon

economy, and in the reduction of impacts that can be associated to changes in climate patterns. stakeholders such as customers and users; administrators; employees; suppliers and contractors; shareholders; investors; and other people impacted by our products, services, activities and processes.

Statements:

1. Principles:

We act with social, environmental and climate responsibility according our strategic drivers, aligned with the laws and regulations governing the subject, and with the pacts and commitments undertaken voluntarily. We are guided by the ethics, the promotion of human rights and fundamental labor rights, the universalization of social rights and citizenship and the respect for the environment. We consider the social, environmental and/or climate impacts of our activities, processes, products and services. We encourage, disseminate and implement social, environment and climate practices in our value chain.

Approved by the Board of Directors on June 3rd, 2022.