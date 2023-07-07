SPECIFIC REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS
Accountability: Human Resources Department
Scope:
This policy guides the practices of Banco do Brasil (Banco ou BB) and the BB Associated Companies (ELBB) controlled by it, especially those that have joined the Bank's Single Remuneration Committee. The other ELBBs are expected to define their guidelines based on these guidelines, considering their specific needs and the legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject.
Legal framework:
- Law 6.404/1976
- Resolution of the National Monetary Council (CMN) nº 3.921/2010
- Law 13.303/2016
- Decree 8.945/2016
- Decree 11.437/2023
Review:
Annual, or at any time on an extraordinary basis.
Introduction:
This Remuneration Policy for Directors consolidates the compensation principles and practices that aim to attract and motivate directors, as well as to reward them for conducting business sustainably and observing the adequate risk limits in the short-, mid- and long-term strategies, thus reconciling the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders.
For the purposes of this Policy:
- Administrators: Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.
- Executive Board: Members of the Board of Officers (President and Vice Presidents) and members of the Board of Executive Officers.
- Remuneration: payments made in cash, shares, share-based instruments, and other assets in return for work done for the institution by the managers, comprising fixed remuneration, represented by salaries, fees and commissions, and variable remuneration, consisting of bonuses, profit sharing as per paragraph 1 of art. 152 of Law 6404 of December 15, 1976, and other performance related incentives.
- Irregular management act: act performed with disregard to the fiduciary duties of the managers, especially those set forth in articles 153 to 158 of Law 6404/1976 and in BB's by-laws.
Statements:
- We approve the components of management compensation, annually, by decision of the General Shareholders' Meeting, considering the Corporate Strategy of Banco do Brasil (ECBB) and in compliance with the legislation in force, with the purpose of mobilizing the management to execute the company's strategic objectives, without neglecting the health and financial strength of the institution.
- Also pursuant to the laws and regulations in force, Banco of Brasil discloses the amounts actually paid to directors each year.
- We base the fixed compensation and benefits granted to directors on market research; balance among internal wage rates; and the specific competencies and responsibilities of each position.
- For purposes of alignment and balance between BB and ELBB, we adopt a compensation parameter defined based on an internal methodology that periodically classifies the Entities according to their importance and complexity, among other aspects. Based on this parameter, reference values are assigned to the positions of Chairman and Executive Officer in the Entities at each classification level.
- We have created a Variable Compensation for Management (VPR) program, aimed exclusively at the members of the Executive Board, on an annual basis and conditional upon the activation of the Profit-Sharing program (PLR) and the achievement of a positive accounting profit by BB.
- We consider the following factors in defining the AVR program: current and potential risks; the institution's overall result, in particular recurring realized profit; the institution's ability to generate cash flows; the economic environment in which the Bank operates and its trends; the long-term sustainable financial bases; and adjustments to future payments due to assumed risks, cost of capital fluctuations, and liquidity projections.
- To compose the AVR program, we use indicators linked to the Corporate Strategy with the purpose of mobilizing managers to execute the company's strategic objectives and related to the following criteria:
- Corporate performance - related to customer experience, sustainable finance, ASG strategy, digital transformation, and strengthening organizational culture;
- The performance of the director's business unit; and
- The individual performance - related to the professional competencies of the members of the Executive Board.
- We apply adequate compensation to the managers of the internal controls and risk management areas in order to attract qualified and experienced professionals. The performance measures of these managers are based on the achievement of the objectives of their own functions and not on the performance of the business areas they evaluate.
- We pay part of the value of the AVR in cash and part in shares, partially deferred for a minimum term of three years and a maximum term of five years.
- We recommend that ELBB subsidiaries that do not have shares traded in the market, and that do not issue share-based instruments, use BB shares to enable payments in shares arising from Variable Remuneration when the legislation so allows.
- We condition the availability or release of the deferred installments to the prior verification of the variation in the Bank's results. In case of a significant reduction in the results during the deferral period, we revert the deferred portion proportionally to the observed reduction.
- We provide for restitution of variable remuneration amounts in cases where irregular acts of management are proven.
Last updated on: 06.15.2023
