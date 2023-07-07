SPECIFIC REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS

Accountability: Human Resources Department

Scope:

This policy guides the practices of Banco do Brasil (Banco ou BB) and the BB Associated Companies (ELBB) controlled by it, especially those that have joined the Bank's Single Remuneration Committee. The other ELBBs are expected to define their guidelines based on these guidelines, considering their specific needs and the legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject.

Legal framework:

Law 6.404/1976

Resolution of the National Monetary Council (CMN) nº 3.921/2010

Law 13.303/2016

Decree 8.945/2016

Decree 11.437/2023

Review:

Annual, or at any time on an extraordinary basis.

Introduction:

This Remuneration Policy for Directors consolidates the compensation principles and practices that aim to attract and motivate directors, as well as to reward them for conducting business sustainably and observing the adequate risk limits in the short-, mid- and long-term strategies, thus reconciling the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders.

For the purposes of this Policy:

Administrators: Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Executive Board: Members of the Board of Officers (President and Vice Presidents) and members of the Board of Executive Officers.

Remuneration: payments made in cash, shares, share-based instruments, and other assets in return for work done for the institution by the managers, comprising fixed remuneration, represented by salaries, fees and commissions, and variable remuneration, consisting of bonuses, profit sharing as per paragraph 1 of art. 152 of Law 6404 of December 15, 1976, and other performance related incentives.

share-based instruments, and other assets in return for work done for the institution by the managers, comprising fixed remuneration, represented by salaries, fees and commissions, and variable remuneration, consisting of bonuses, profit sharing as per paragraph 1 of art. 152 of Law 6404 of December 15, 1976, and other performance related incentives. Irregular management act: act performed with disregard to the fiduciary duties of the managers, especially those set forth in articles 153 to 158 of Law 6404/1976 and in BB's by-laws.

Statements: