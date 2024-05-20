International Conference Call

Banco do Brasil S/A (BBAS3)

1Q24 Earnings Results Transcription

May 10th, 2024

Janaína Storti - Head of IR

Good morning, everyone. I'm Janaína Storti, Head of Investor Relations at Banco do Brasil. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings webcast.

Our event will be in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English, and you can choose between three audio options: Original, Portuguese, or English.

Present here with us are our CEO, Tarciana Medeiros, our CFO Geovanne Tobias, and our CRO Felipe Prince.

Yesterday, at the end of the day, we released the numbers of these earnings and along with it we made available to everyone a video of our CFO commenting on its main components. This was done so that we can optimize the time here a little bit more, making better use of our space for the questions and answers session.

So, considering this new dynamic, I'm going to turn the floor to Tarciana to make her initial considerations, and next, Geovanne will give a very brief speech with some highlights, and then we will move on to the Q&A. But before that, you will see here throughout our event a QR code on the screen. This QR code takes you to a very brief survey with three questions so that we can hear your perception of this new model for our earnings conference call.

I would now like to turn the floor to our CEO, Tarciana Medeiros.

Tarciana Medeiros - CEO

Good morning to all.

BB's purpose is to always be relevant to people's lives. And at a time when we are all in solidarity with the magnitude of the tragedy that is plaguing Rio Grande do Sul, I begin this live by saying that the residents of the regions affected by this disaster can, once again, count on the full support of Banco do Brasil.

From the very beginning, last week, we announced actions to contribute to the recovery of the state, and we have updated this package of actions based on the development of several measures throughout our Banco do Brasil conglomerate. Today, through the Banco do Brasil Foundation, we allocate another R$50 million in support to the population of Rio Grande do Sul. This amount is in addition to the other R$5 million that we had announced already last week and to the R$3

