BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/25
29.5 BRL   -2.67%
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : denies CEO to quit after new round of rumors
RE
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets
RE
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Banco do Brasil S A : denies CEO to quit after new round of rumors

02/26/2021 | 05:02pm EST
A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks in front of Banco do Brasil (Bank of Brazil) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA on Friday denied speculation that its chief executive was about to quit for the second time this year, after stocks of the state-controlled Brazilian bank fell nearly 5%.

Brazilian newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo, O Globo and Valor Economico earlier reported that CEO Andre Guilherme Brandao, a former HSBC executive who has been at the helm of the bank for five months, would resign after coming under pressure from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro over cost cutting plans.

"There was no resignation submitted by the bank's CEO," Banco do Brasil said in a filing. "Furthermore, Banco do Brasil, has no knowledge of the sources cited by the media accounts."

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Brandao felt uncomfortable remaining in his job after a miscommunication with Bolsonaro.

That discomfort increased after Bolsonaro replaced the CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro SA last week after disagreements about the state-run oil company fuel pricing policy, the source said, adding Brandao had no plan to resign.

The presidential palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bolsonaro initially threatened to fire Brandao in January after he launched a plan to close 361 branches. The CEO said earlier in February that there had been a miscommunication with Bolsonaro over the branch closing, adding that the bank would not abandon any town as a result.

Still, he reiterated that he planned to reduced the bank's footprint and save 10 billion reais ($1.79 billion) through 2025 as a result.

($1 = 5.5986 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Aluisio Alves; additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Aluisio Alves


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 60 594 M 10 827 M 10 827 M
Net income 2021 17 531 M 3 133 M 3 133 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
Yield 2021 8,39%
Capitalization 84 171 M 15 093 M 15 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 91 673
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,49 BRL
Last Close Price 29,50 BRL
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andre Guilherme Brandao President & Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Carlos José da Costa André Chief Financial Officer
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Fabio Augusto Cantizani Barbosa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-23.97%15 384
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%461 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.54%310 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%285 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%211 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%207 830
