BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Banco do Brasil S A : new CEO to pursue efficiency, asset sales -letter

04/05/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA's new chief executive, installed after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ousted his predecessor over plans to close branches, said on Monday he would prioritize improving efficiency and divesting non-core assets.

"Seeking efficiency, growing net income, profitability comparable to its main peers are non-negotiable," Fausto Ribeiro wrote in a letter to bank employees, citing a more challenging competitive environment for banks.

Bolsonaro confirmed Ribeiro as the bank's new CEO on Friday, in a move that led two board members to resign over what they described as his lack of experience. Banco do Brasil is the country's second biggest bank by assets.

Among his priorities, Ribeiro also included the sale of non-core assets. The bank has put up for sale, for instance, its asset management unit, as Reuters reported earlier.

Ribeiro also said he would work in line with the government's guidance, without providing more details. "Banco do Brasil belongs to the market and to Brasil!" he added. Shares of Banco do Brasil are down more than 21% this year, underperforming the bank's main peers.

The new CEO said employees would keep working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonaro has declared his opposition to remote working arrangements.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 59 128 M 10 444 M 10 444 M
Net income 2021 16 977 M 2 999 M 2 999 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Yield 2021 8,17%
Capitalization 85 455 M 15 139 M 15 095 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 91 673
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,63 BRL
Last Close Price 29,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fausto Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Carlos José da Costa André Chief Financial Officer
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Fabio Augusto Cantizani Barbosa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-22.81%14 971
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%284 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 033
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.93%195 685
