Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : to replace CEO at insurance unit BB Seguridade - Valor

06/01/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of Banco do Brasil headquarters building in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - New management at Brazil's state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to replace the chief executive of insurance holding BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Current CEO Marcio Hamilton is expected to be replaced by Amauri Aguiar de Vasconcelos, a former pension fund executive, the paper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The Brazilian government is expected to decide on the matter soon.

Banco do Brasil's new CEO, Fausto Ribeiro, is replacing the heads of the bank's main units. Banco do Brasil and BB Seguridade did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Later in the day, BB Seguridade said in a securities filing that it "did not receive ... any communication from its controlling shareholder" regarding a possible management change.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting and writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. -0.15% 33.49 End-of-day quote.-13.69%
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 0.04% 23.4 End-of-day quote.-21.03%
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05:55pBANCO DO BRASIL S A  : to replace CEO at insurance unit BB Seguridade - Valor
RE
07:49aBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Brazilian govt to replace insurance holding B..
RE
05/24BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/24BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06Banco do Brasil 1Q Net Income Rises 31.9% to BRL4.2 Billion
DJ
05/04Facebook relaunches WhatsApp money transfers in Brazil
RE
04/14Brazil's IPOs lose steam amid virus surge, political turmoil
RE
04/09ASHMORE  : Fund manager Ashmore snaps up Brazil, China local currency bonds
RE
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources
RE
04/08REFILE-ANALYSIS-MEXICO VS BRAZIL : Populist presidents confound investors
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 939 M 11 429 M 11 429 M
Net income 2021 16 693 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,54x
Yield 2021 6,76%
Capitalization 96 958 M 18 796 M 18 801 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 87 876
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,13 BRL
Last Close Price 33,49 BRL
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Fabio Augusto Cantizani Barbosa Chief Technology Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-13.69%18 172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.25%497 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.85%363 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%277 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%230 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%208 062