Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco do Brasil S.A.    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/25
29.5 BRL   -2.67%
03:40pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets
RE
03:04pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets
RE
02/23BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets

02/26/2021 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA were down more than 5% in late afternoon trading on Friday, as Brazilian media reported that Chief Executive André Brandao may quit.

Brazilian newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo, O Globo and Valor Economico reported that Brandao, a former HSBC executive who has been at the helm of the bank for five months, would resign after coming under pressure from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Banco do Brasil and the presidential palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is the second round of speculation surrounding Brandao, who several Brazilian media outlets reported that Bolsonaro had fired in January after he launched a plan to close 361 branches.

Bolsonaro replaced the CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro SA last week after disagreements about the state-run oil company fuel pricing policy. The change has spooked investors.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. -2.67% 29.5 End-of-day quote.-23.97%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -4.96% 23.19 End-of-day quote.-18.17%
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
03:40pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets
RE
03:04pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : shares fall on renewed CEO departure bets
RE
02/23BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11BANCO DO BRASIL S A : 4Q Net Income Fell 43.8% to BRL3.2 Billion on Bad Loan Pro..
DJ
02/09UBS BB, Banco Patagonia Agree on Argentina Investment Banking Services Partne..
DJ
01/25Top executives quit Brazil's Petrobras, Eletrobras as privatization doubts gr..
RE
01/25BANCO DO BRASIL S A : says no deal for asset management unit being assessed
RE
01/22Banco do Brasil resumes sale process of asset management unit BB DTVM -source..
RE
2020BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60 594 M 10 827 M 10 827 M
Net income 2021 17 531 M 3 133 M 3 133 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
Yield 2021 8,39%
Capitalization 84 171 M 15 093 M 15 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 91 673
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,49 BRL
Last Close Price 29,50 BRL
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andre Guilherme Brandao President & Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Carlos José da Costa André Chief Financial Officer
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Fabio Augusto Cantizani Barbosa Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.-23.97%15 384
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%461 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.54%310 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%285 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%211 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%207 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ