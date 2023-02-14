Advanced search
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:44:41 2023-02-14 am EST
42.35 BRL   +4.31%
09:22aBanco do Brasil Shares Rise 4.5% After Reporting Strong 4Q Earnings
DJ
02/13Banco do Brasil S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/13Banco Do Brasil S A : 2023 Guidance
PU
Banco do Brasil Shares Rise 4.5% After Reporting Strong 4Q Earnings

02/14/2023 | 09:22am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Banco do Brasil SA shares rose 4.5% Tuesday after the state-controlled lender reported stronger-than-expected results for the fourth quarter while also boosting provisions for bad loans.

Shares reached 42.43 reais, the equivalent of $8.27, and are up 16.9% from the end of last year through Monday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was up 0.3% in mid-morning trading.

The Brasília-based bank said its net income jumped 61% in the final quarter of last year from a year earlier, while net interest income rose 45%, helped by the bank's growing loan portfolio. Banco do Brasil's conservative lending criteria kept its bad-loan level lower than its peers, said XP Investimentos analysts Renan Manda and Matheus Guimarães in a research note.

The bank boosted its fourth-quarter provisions for bad loans by 72.4% from a year earlier, and said results were affected by a provision for a "company in the large corporate segment" that filed for protection from creditors in January. Brazilian retailer Americanas SA, which in January was granted protection from creditors while it works on a restructuring plan, said last week that it owes Banco do Brasil about BRL1.6 billion.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 0922ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. -0.88% 1.12 Delayed Quote.-88.39%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 4.33% 42.35 Delayed Quote.16.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.20% 5.5465 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
Financials
Sales 2022 83 002 M 16 016 M 16 016 M
Net income 2022 30 619 M 5 908 M 5 908 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,80x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 116 B 22 355 M 22 355 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 86 430
Free-Float 49,6%
