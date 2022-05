SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA's first quarter net profit grew 34.6%, beating expectations.

Adjusted net income came in at 6.61 billion reais ($1.29 billion), while the average analyst estimate compiled by Refinitiv was for 5.34 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1375 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)