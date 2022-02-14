Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/14 04:07:32 pm
33.54 BRL   +0.42%
05:50pBanco do Brasil sees 2022 profit up 24%
RE
05:26pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Guidance 2022
PU
05:26pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders 4Q21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Brasil sees 2022 profit up 24%

02/14/2022 | 05:50pm EST
A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks in front of Banco do Brasil (Bank of Brazil) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA said in a filing on Monday that its 2022 net income is likely to rise by up to 23.7% from last year, despite a slower loan book growth.

Banco do Brasil forecast a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, between 23 billion reais ($4.4 billion) and 26 billion reais this year, compared to 21 billion reais in 2021.

The bank indicated it plans to weather Brazil's dim growth outlook with good asset quality, higher net interest income, and sales of financial services.

Loan-loss provisions were estimated between 13 billion reais and 16 billion reais, versus 13.1 billion reais in 2021. Latin America's biggest economy is likely to post little or no economic expansion this year, hurting consumers and companies.

Loan book growth is also expected to slow down to between 8% and 12%, compared to 19.1% last year, mainly driven by rural loans and consumer lending.

The bank, however, said it expects to post a 4% to 8% rise in fee income, similar to forecasts from brick-and-mortar banks such as Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA last week.

Still, amid Brazil's surging inflation, operating costs are likely to go up by a similar percentage rise. In 2021, Banco do Brasil was able to tame inflation and post a rise of only 1.4% in expenses.

Banco do Brasil posted a 60.5% jump in fourth-quarter recurring net income from a year earlier to 5.900 bln reais, beating an average analyst estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 4.810 billion reais.

Profit was mainly helped by loan-loss provisions of 3.790 billion reais, down 26.5% from a year earlier. Its 90-day loan default ratio stood at 1.75%, slightly down from the previous quarter.

Net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit cost - rose 4.5% from a year earlier, to 14.801 billion reais.

Its return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was 16.6%, up 2.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.2149 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, additional reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Christian Plumb and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 0.33% 21.14 End-of-day quote.10.05%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 0.42% 33.54 Delayed Quote.15.25%
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 59 026 M 11 318 M 11 318 M
Net income 2021 19 125 M 3 667 M 3 667 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 95 304 M 18 274 M 18 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 85 069
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,40 BRL
Average target price 43,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Hélio Lima Magalhães Chairman
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.15.25%18 369
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.53%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.11%212 570