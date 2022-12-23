World Bank to lend $500 million to help Brazil meet climate goals

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The World Bank´s board of
directors approved late on Thursday a $500 million project in
Brazil to expand sustainability-linked finance and strengthen
the private sector’s capacity to access carbon credit markets
and help the country curb deforestation.
The initiative, in collaboration with Brazilian
state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil, adopts an approach to
lending linked to sustainability to help Brazil meet its climate
goals and deliver "robust" mitigation benefits, a bank statement
said.
Sustainability-linked financing (SLF) allows for lower
financing costs when certain environmental, social and
governance (ESG) requirements are met by a company but does not
require the funds to be used for climate-friendly purposes.
At the start of December, the World Bank and its partners
launched a global tracking system to clean up the opaque market
for carbon credits and help developing countries raise
much-needed climate finance quickly and more cheaply.
Carbon credits - generated through activities such as
planting forests or pulling climate-damaging carbon dioxide from
the air - are sold to polluters to offset their emissions as a
way of helping them reach net-zero emissions to limit global
warming.
"Up to 90 million tCO2e in emission reductions are expected
by 2030, the equivalent to about 4.5% of what Brazil needs to
stay on track with its net-zero commitments," the World Bank
said.
The project is also expected to mobilize up to $1.4 billion
in private capital through the scale-up of financing by Banco do
Brasil and private investors.
"Brazil has significant potential to become a global leader
in the transition to a low-carbon economy", said Johannes Zutt,
World Bank country director for Brazil. "To do so, urgent action
is required to complement public interventions with private
solutions and financing."
The project adopts an "innovative, outcome-based financing
approach" that encourages firms to adopt and implement credible
GHG emission reduction plans to reduce their company-wide carbon
footprint, as well as linking these firms to high quality carbon
markets, the World Bank said.
Banco do Brasil will be able to offer its clients packages
that integrate financing with support to access carbon markets
through a “one-stop shop”, as the World Bank explained it.
"This will provide Brazilian firms — small- and medium-sized
companies in particular — with an accessible end-to-end service
starting from measuring their carbon footprint to generating
returns from high-integrity carbon credits," it said.
Stopping deforestation in the Amazon, which absorbs vast
amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gas, is part Brazilian
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's sweeping plan for
the country to reclaim leadership on climate change measures,
which were previously abandoned by the Bolsonaro administration.
(Reporting by Steven Grattan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)