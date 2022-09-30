Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGIP4   BRBGIPACNPR8

BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.

(BGIP4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  19:16 30/09/2022 BST
18.51 BRL   -0.05%
09/30Banco Do Estado De Sergipe S A : Banese | Material Fact
PU
09/05Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.(BOVESPA:BGIP3) dropped from Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
CI
08/18Banco Do Estado De Sergipe S A : Banese | Material Fact
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Estado de Sergipe S A : Banese | Material Fact

09/30/2022 | 11:54pm BST
Banese | Material Fact

MATERIAL FACT

Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. ("BANESE" or "Company"), pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404/1976 (Brazilian Corporate Law) and the regulations of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), especially Resolutions 44/2021 and 80/2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, further to the Material Fact released on August 17, 2022, it has become aware, today, that its controlling shareholder received from BRB - Banco de Brasília S.A. ("BRB") a binding proposal referring to the potential subscription of common shares to be issued by the Company, through a capital increase transaction.

The Transaction's final terms and conditions will be announced upon the successful conclusion of the negotiations with the controlling shareholder and the approval from the Company's governance bodies. If concluded, said Transaction will not change BANESE's controlling interest.

BANESE will keep its shareholders and the market informed of new developments regarding this matter.

This Material Fact is for information purposes only and should not, under any circumstances, be interpreted as, nor constitute, an investment recommendation or an offer to sell, or a solicitation or offer to buy, any securities issued by BANESE.

Aracaju - Sergipe, September 30, 2022.

Aléssio de Oliveira Rezende
Chief Financial, Control, and Investor Relations Officer

Click here to access the full document.

Disclaimer

BANESE - Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 22:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
