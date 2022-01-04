Log in
    BGIP4   BRBGIPACNPR8

BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.

(BGIP4)
Banco do Estado de Sergipe S A : Banese | Notice to the Market

01/04/2022 | 11:09am EST
Banese | Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. ("BANESE" or "Company"), according to article 30, Item XXX of CVM Instruction 480/09, of December 7, 2009, hereby informs its shareholders, investors, and the market in general that Mr. Ricardo Augusto Torres Cavalcanti has submitted a letter of resignation from the position of member of the Audit Committee as of December 27, 2021.

The position will remain vacant until the investiture of Mr. Marcello Joaquim Pacheco, the candidate elected by the Board of Directors at the meeting of December 22, 2021, according to article 31 of the Company's Bylaws, and subject to analysis by BANESE's Eligibility Committee and further ratification by the Central Bank of Brazil.

Aracaju - SE, January 3, 2022.

Aléssio de Oliveira Rezende

Chief Financial, Control and Investor Relations Officer

Financials
Sales 2020 650 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2020 54,3 M 9,55 M 9,55 M
Net cash 2020 2 397 M 421 M 421 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 460 M 81,1 M 80,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,86x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Helom Oliveira da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessio de Oliveira Rezende Director-Finance, IR & Controller
Guilherme Maia Rebouças Chairman
Luciano Cerqueira Passos Technology Director
Lea Selmara Almeida de Matos Administrative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.0.00%81
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%158 391
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.28%72 335
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%62 558
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.00%55 590
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.05%51 199