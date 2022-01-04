Banco do Estado de Sergipe S A : Banese | Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. ("BANESE" or "Company"), according to article 30, Item XXX of CVM Instruction 480/09, of December 7, 2009, hereby informs its shareholders, investors, and the market in general that Mr. Ricardo Augusto Torres Cavalcanti has submitted a letter of resignation from the position of member of the Audit Committee as of December 27, 2021.

The position will remain vacant until the investiture of Mr. Marcello Joaquim Pacheco, the candidate elected by the Board of Directors at the meeting of December 22, 2021, according to article 31 of the Company's Bylaws, and subject to analysis by BANESE's Eligibility Committee and further ratification by the Central Bank of Brazil.

Aracaju - SE, January 3, 2022.

Aléssio de Oliveira Rezende

Chief Financial, Control and Investor Relations Officer