Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA, formerly Banco de Fomento Economico do Estado de Sergipe SA, is a Brazil-based commercial bank that provides personal and corporate banking services. The Bank offers a range of financial products and services, such as personal and real estate loans, saving accounts, debit and credit cards, investment banking, portfolio management, car leasing, pension funds, life and property insurance policies, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Bank operated 61 agencies and 12 service posts, and its subsidiaries were SEAC - Sergipe Administradora de Cartoes e Servicos Ltda and BANESE Administradora e Corretora de Seguros Ltda. As of March 7, 2012, the government of the Brazilian state of Sergipe held an 89.87% stake in the Bank.