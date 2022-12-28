Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BGIP4   BRBGIPACNPR8

BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.

(BGIP4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:53 2022-12-27 pm EST
17.15 BRL   +0.70%
03:33pBanco Do Estado De Sergipe S A : Notice to the Market – Appointment of CEO
PU
11/14Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/30Banco Do Estado De Sergipe S A : Banese | Material Fact
PU
Banco do Estado de Sergipe S A : Notice to the Market – Appointment of CEO

12/28/2022 | 03:33pm EST
Notice to the Market - Appointment of CEO

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. - ("BANESE" or "Company"), a multiple bank incorporated as a government-controlled company, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received an official letter from the Sergipe State Governor's Office with the appointment of Mr. Marco Antônio Queiroz for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Mr. Helom Oliveira da Silva.

Mr. Marco Antônio Queiroz has an undergraduate degree in History and Law, and a graduate degree in Civil Law. He worked as a government employee in the Municipality of Aracaju and the state of Sergipe. He has been working at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) since 1989, holding several positions, including CEF's Regional Superintendent in Sergipe. From June 2019 to December 2022, he was the Secretary of Finance of Sergipe.

Accordingly, we will adopt the measures necessary for the installation of Mr. Marco Antônio Queiroz in the Company's Presidency, which will be analyzed by the Board of Directors and other governing bodies of the Bank, and subsequently submitted for the approval of the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).

Aracaju/SE - December 27, 2022.

Aléssio de Oliveira Rezende
Chief Financial, Control, and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

BANESE - Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA published this content on 27 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 20:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 613 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 83,7 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 313 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 333 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,39x
Nbr of Employees 853
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helom Oliveira da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessio de Oliveira Rezende Director-Finance, IR & Controller
Guilherme Maia Rebouças Chairman
Luciano Cerqueira Passos Technology Director
Lea Selmara Almeida de Matos Administrative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.-28.69%63
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%386 420
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.88%260 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%209 412
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 635