Banco do Estado de Sergipe S A : Notice to the Market – Appointment of CEO

NOTICE TO THE MARKET



Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. - ("BANESE" or "Company"), a multiple bank incorporated as a government-controlled company, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received an official letter from the Sergipe State Governor's Office with the appointment of Mr. Marco Antônio Queiroz for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Mr. Helom Oliveira da Silva.

Mr. Marco Antônio Queiroz has an undergraduate degree in History and Law, and a graduate degree in Civil Law. He worked as a government employee in the Municipality of Aracaju and the state of Sergipe. He has been working at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) since 1989, holding several positions, including CEF's Regional Superintendent in Sergipe. From June 2019 to December 2022, he was the Secretary of Finance of Sergipe.

Accordingly, we will adopt the measures necessary for the installation of Mr. Marco Antônio Queiroz in the Company's Presidency, which will be analyzed by the Board of Directors and other governing bodies of the Bank, and subsequently submitted for the approval of the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).

Aracaju/SE - December 27, 2022.

Aléssio de Oliveira Rezende

Chief Financial, Control, and Investor Relations Officer