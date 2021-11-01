Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    BGIP4   BRBGIPACNPR8

BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.

(BGIP4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/28
22.5 BRL   -0.13%
06:19pBanese | Notice to the Market
PU
04:29pComunicado ao Mercado - Renúncia de Membro do Comitê de Auditoria
PU
09/06BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.(BOVESPA : BGIP3) added to Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banese | Notice to the Market

11/01/2021 | 06:19pm EDT
Banese | Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. ("BANESE or Company"), pursuant to article 30, Item XXX of CVM Instruction 480/09, of December 7, 2009, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that Mr. Horino Joaquim do Carmo has submitted a letter of resignation as a member of the Audit Committee effective immediately.

The position will remain vacant until the Board of Directors appoints a replacement pursuant to article 31 of the Company's Bylaws.

Aracaju (SE), November 01, 2021.

Alessio de Oliveira Rezende

Chief Financial, Control and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BANESE - Banco do Estado de Sergipe SA published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 650 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2020 54,3 M 9,59 M 9,59 M
Net cash 2020 2 397 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 417 M 73,4 M 73,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,86x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helom Oliveira da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessio de Oliveira Rezende Director-Finance, IR & Controller
Guilherme Maia Rebouças Chairman
Luciano Cerqueira Passos Technology Director
Lea Selmara Almeida de Matos Administrative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DE SERGIPE S.A.-17.10%74
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%156 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.33.79%75 703
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.31%64 784
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.26%59 077
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.01%58 960