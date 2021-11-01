Banese | Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE



Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. ("BANESE or Company"), pursuant to article 30, Item XXX of CVM Instruction 480/09, of December 7, 2009, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that Mr. Horino Joaquim do Carmo has submitted a letter of resignation as a member of the Audit Committee effective immediately.

The position will remain vacant until the Board of Directors appoints a replacement pursuant to article 31 of the Company's Bylaws.

Aracaju (SE), November 01, 2021.

Alessio de Oliveira Rezende

Chief Financial, Control and Investor Relations Officer