Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Banrisul announces 2020 and 4Q20 Results

Banrisul announces 2020 and 4Q20 Results

Porto Alegre, February 10, 2021.

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Bovespa: BRSR3; BRSR5; BRSR6), financial institution that caters to the business, development and social needs of all segments of society in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and the South Region of Brazil, hereby announces its 4Q20 Results Conference Call Agenda.

To access the full document, please click here.



To access Press Release, please click here.



Conference Calls: February 11, 2021

English Portuguese Time: 08.00 am (New York) Time: 08h00 (New York) 10.00 am (Brasília) 10h00 (Brasília) Phone: +1 412 717-9627 or +1 844 204-8942 Phone: +55 11 4210-1803 or +55 11 3181-8565

Replay: +55 11 3193-1012 or +55 11 2820-4012 Replay: +55 11 3193-1012 or +55 11 2820-4012

Code: 3658274 #

Code: 1820937 # Webcast: Click here Webcast: Click here

Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Presentation and Webcast



The presentation will be available on our website www.banrisul.com.br/ir, and will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.



Replay



A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days after the conference call. In order to access the replay, dial above mentioned numbers.

Key Speakers:

Cláudio Coutinho Mendes CEO Irany de Oliveira Sant´Anna Júnior Deputy CEO and Risk and Controls Officer Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer Osvaldo Lobo Pires Credit Officer Werner Kohler Head of Accounting Nathan Meneguzzi Head of IR

Cordially,

Banrisul Investor Relations



+55 (51) 3215-3232

E-mail: ri@banrisul-ri.com.brWeb site: www.banrisul.com.br/ri