BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

(BRSR6)
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Banrisul announces 2020 and 4Q20 Results

02/10/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Banrisul announces 2020 and 4Q20 Results

Porto Alegre, February 10, 2021.

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Bovespa: BRSR3; BRSR5; BRSR6), financial institution that caters to the business, development and social needs of all segments of society in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and the South Region of Brazil, hereby announces its 4Q20 Results Conference Call Agenda.

To access the full document, please click here.

To access Press Release, please click here.

Conference Calls: February 11, 2021

English Portuguese
Time: 08.00 am (New York) Time: 08h00 (New York)
10.00 am (Brasília) 10h00 (Brasília)
Phone: +1 412 717-9627 or +1 844 204-8942 Phone: +55 11 4210-1803 or +55 11 3181-8565
Code: Banrisul Code: Banrisul
Replay: +55 11 3193-1012 or +55 11 2820-4012 Replay:+55 11 3193-1012 or +55 11 2820-4012
Code:3658274#
 		Code: 1820937#
Webcast: Click here Webcast: Click here

Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Presentation and Webcast

The presentation will be available on our website www.banrisul.com.br/ir, and will be live broadcasted over the Internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay

A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days after the conference call. In order to access the replay, dial above mentioned numbers.

Key Speakers:

Cláudio Coutinho Mendes CEO
Irany de Oliveira Sant´Anna Júnior Deputy CEO and Risk and Controls Officer
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Osvaldo Lobo Pires Credit Officer
Werner Kohler Head of Accounting
Nathan Meneguzzi Head of IR

Cordially,

Banrisul Investor Relations

+55 (51) 3215-3232
E-mail: ri@banrisul-ri.com.brWeb site: www.banrisul.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
