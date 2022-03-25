Log in
    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

(BRSR6)
  Report
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Call Notice - ASM/ESM - 04/27/2022

03/25/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 92.702.067/0001-96

State Registry (NIRE) 43300001083

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

We hereby invite the Shareholders of the Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 27, 2022, at 2 p.m.,

exclusively virtual, in the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481/09 ("CVMI 481"), through an electronic platform ALFM Easy Voting ("Platform"), to resolve on the following Agenda:

AT THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING:

I.

Assessing the Management's accounts, examining, discussing and voting on the

1.

Financial Statements, the Financial Statements in IFRS, the Independent Auditors'

Report and the Expert Opinion of the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year ended on

December 31, 2021;

2.

Resolving on the allocation of the net profit of the fiscal year ended on December 31,

2021;

Ratifying the payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity and its deduction from

3.

dividends;

4.

Resolving on the proposed capital budget prepared under Article 196 of Law 6404/76;

5.

Resolving on the proposal of total dividend payment, for the year of 2022, in amount

corresponding to 50% of the year's net profit.

6.

Resolving on the total fund allocated to the overall compensation of the Management,

as well as the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council;

II - AT THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING:

1.

Deliberate on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws in the following sense(i) Amend §3 of article 1 to update the name of the stock exchange; (ii) Amend §2 of article 19 to include best governance practices; (iii) Amend article 22 to adjust the percentage of independent members of the Board of Directors, in line with the best market practices; (iv) Amend §3 of article 22 for wording adjustment; (v) Amend items 16 and 17 of article 27 to include the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee;

  • (vi) Amend article 47 to reflect paragraph 6 of article 9 of CMN resolution 4,910/21;

  • (vii) Amend article 48, I "a", "b", "d", III, include a new IV, renumbering the other items

IV and V to the new V and VI, to reflect §6 of article 9 ° of CMN Resolution 4,910/21, (viii) Amend item III, IV, V, VII, X, and inclusion of a new XII of article 53, to reflect the changes in CMN Resolution 4,910/21, and best market practices ; (ix) Renumber items XII, XIII and XIV of article 53 to XIII, XIV and XV; (x) Amend article 67 to include the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee, as provided for in §3, article 6 of Resolution CMN 4,945/21; (xi) Include new chapter XII, section I, with new

art. 68 §1, §2, and §3; section II with new article 69; Section III, with new article 70, items "a", "b", "c", for inclusion of the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee, as provided for in §3, article 6 of Resolution CMN 4,945/21 , renumbering the other chapters and articles reflecting the current changes; (xii) renumber article 73 to the new 76, change the letter "e", include the letters "n" and "o" and change §1 to reflect Banrisul's organizational structure; (xiii) Renumber and amend article 86 to correctly reflect the article reference; (xiv) Renumber and change paragraph 2 of article 93 to the new 96, to include the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee; (xv) Renumber article 99 to new 102, include a new §2, renumber and change the following paragraphs, to improve best practices regarding management compensation.

2.

Consolidating the Bylaws to reflect the changes referred to in item "1" above.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

Shareholders may participate in the meeting in person, through an attorney-in-fact duly incorporated and also through the Remote Voting Form. The detailed guidelines to participate are included in the Shareholders' Manual for the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meetings and are summarized below:

Platform: Shareholders or attorneys-in-fact who wish to participate in the Meetings through the Platform, must access the link (https://plataforma.alfm.adv.br/ALFM/acionista.wpconsentimento.aspx?CtxW0jdnQS4JAgUx1hIBxT+Bgmnsdf95ZUpO52UJp5xVypVcS0B0nKEoyHqfebxT)

to pre-register, no later than April 25, 2022 (included), filling in all the requested information and uploading the documents below that prove your qualification. Shareholders or attorneys-in-fact who did not register within the aforementioned period will not be able to participate in the Meeting.

Remote Voting: the shareholders may also vote through the Remote Voting Form, as provided for in Articles 21-a and following of CVM Instruction 481/09 and amendments, which shall be sent to their respective custodian agents or directly to the Company, pursuant to the guidelines in the Shareholders' Manual for the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meetings.

The documents related to the agenda's items are available to the Shareholders at Banrisul's

Headquarters and are available on the websites of the Investor Relations (http://ri.banrisul.com.br- Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings), of B3 (www.b3.com.br) and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

Porto Alegre, March 25, 2022.

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 21:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
