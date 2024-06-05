But if you look at the history, it has always been like that. So it shows we have been advancing our financial margins. Our net income is pretty sustainable.

Next, please. So there is an expressive growth, R$1.536 billion in the 1Q24 regarding net interest income, with a growth of 22%. So this is extremely positive for the next few months regarding our Bank, and we hope this will continue.

The balance of our portfolio, it's stabilized for the loan portfolio. I talked about the positive changes in the payroll portfolio made by the state, and regarding the commercial portfolio, we believe it can start growing. We do not know yet how much Rio Grande do Sul, or how long the state will need to reconstruct. Facing this tragedy, we know there are a lot of problems, but also opportunities regarding the reconstruction of this state. A lot of investment regarding infrastructure.

So we will be looking at the real estate industry, as well as the industry of furniture, construction materials, appliances for homes, because they will be in demand. We need to realize that, and we do not know yet when the timing for these investments will be done. It depends on how things go, but we realize there will be a 2H that will be much more leveraged in Rio Grande do Sul regarding these industries. Some of them are pretty crucial for Rio Grande do Sul.

For example, the industry of furniture. That is a tradition here especially in the mountains area, in the Serra region. The main furniture companies are located in the Serra region. And also, we have some very important steel-making companies that will be in demand. We hope, then, that we will have a second semester, which will be different from what we had imagined before this climatic event.

Our portfolio, as you know, basically, we have individual portfolio, and 90% of this portfolio has to do with civil servants. There will be no losses of income, no losses of jobs in this area. So this portfolio is protected. There will be no difficulty regarding this portfolio.

Then for rural loans, which is also expressive in our portfolio, we have already checked and CONAB and other sources have confirmed that there will be some losses, but especially in soy and rice, 80% have already been harvested, less in corn, but most of it had been already harvested. So there will not be major losses regarding the previous harvest of the crop.

So with this crop that has a lot of productivity, we were expected to have the biggest crop of all times, but it will not be possible due to the floodings and the rains. So producers could not get into the crops and take the rest of their crops. But the Central Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture have been dealing with these issues. So we will not have a lot of default in these rural loans, which is also an activity that, on the contrary of supermarket stores and other plants, they are more affected. And this does not happen for the rural producers, because they are demanding credit. They are demanding loans to restructure themselves.

So companies, sometimes they will vanish, but not rural producers, not municipalities, they will continue. And traditionally, Rio Grande do Sul is used to dealing with droughts or floods, so our producers know, they have a know-how on how to deal with these problems and our central government has already established guidelines regarding that.

And we do not have a lot of exposure regarding companies. We believe we will not have a lot of problems in this area. Yes, we will have some issues, obviously, but there will not be major blows to our portfolios.

Right now, considering the situation, we feel safe. As soon as the reconstruction starts, we can start rebuilding the state and will continue working the way we were, conservatively