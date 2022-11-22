Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Conference Call Transcription 3Q22

Banrisul's 3Q22 Results Presentation Conference Call - November 16, 2022 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Banrisul's video conference to discuss results relative to the 3Q22. This video conference is being recorded and the replay may be accessed in the Company's website, www.banrisul.com.br/ri. The presentation will also be available for download at this platform chat as well as the link to the feedback poll about this event. We would like to inform you that all participants will be only watching this videoconference and, after that, we will start the Q&A session, when further instructions will be provided. Before moving on, we would like to reinforce that the forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and beliefs of the Company's management. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, keeping in mind that they relate to future events and projections and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or not occur. You should take it into account that facts related to the macroeconomic environment may lead the results to be materially different than those in our prospective statements. In this videoconference, we have Mr. Cláudio Coutinho Mendes, CEO; Mr. Irany Sant'Anna, Deputy CEO and Risk Officer; Mr. Marcus Staffen, CFO and IRO, and Mr. Osvaldo Lobo, Credit Officer; and Mr. Nathan Meneguzzi, Head of Investor Relations. I now turn over to Mr. Cláudio Coutinho. Please proceed. Cláudio Coutinho Mendes: Good morning, everyone. We are now following the video conference on Banrisul's results for the 3Q22, and analysts and investors, our colleagues and employees, we are now going to start with this presentation on our results. Our highlights for this quarter are the launching of Banrishopping, the marketplace launched this quarter, and we have already added 40 partner stores that we can offer our clients who buy services or products in the marketplace using rewards and cash. But in addition to the rewards and their financial resources, they can also use cash back. With that, we increase traffic in our digital channels and clients can access our marketplace to buy, and we are also increasing traffic. One of the obvious objectives of the marketplace is to increase our access to digital channels. In the slide, you can see that we have grown significantly in the digital world. In the first months of this year, we had an average of 1.5 million of daily access. These are significant advances. Since 2019, we have almost doubled our access. We have also had significant increase with almost 400,000 new digital users. We have also reached expressive numbers in digital transactions, 81% of our transactions are made by using these channels. 1

We also try to encourage an innovation ecosystem in Rio Grande do Sul. And this is why we have created BanriTech, and we are already in the second cycle. And we now have a partnership with Tecnopuc, in addition to all of the initiatives to implement innovation, the South Summit, a partnership with NAVI, Banrisul is a founding partner of the Caldeira Institute, and we have also transferred our corporate university area so that we can work in the Caldeira campus, which is dedicated to education exclusively. We are investing in creating our return to the innovation ecosystem, because it's very important that we can use new technologies and solutions that will add more efficiency to our clients. In the environmental agenda, we have another focus. It is very important that we accelerate our participation as a bank, which is more and more sustainable. In this quarter, we have reached an important achievement. We work with energy and renewable sources. And in addition to having an energy solution, which is praiseworthy, we also have the possibility to buy energy from the free market, generating savings in the order of R$47 billion. We are transferring all of our network, and also all of our needs are supplied by clean energy. In 2023, we are going to continue with this process. We also have the GHG protocol with a greenhouse gas inventory. We have also updated our carbon footprint. For 2021, we bought carbon credits and renewable energy certificates so that we can work with 2021, and we are going to begin 2022 in the near future. In addition to that, we have sustainable businesses. We have alternative energy sources that we fund in our portfolio, increased in 2022 reaching R$513 billion to fund sustainability and clean energy. Another important pillar, of course, is people management. You can see a summary here since 2019, we have optimized our workforce, reducing almost 1,600 employees. This quarter, we have also concluded another PDV and similar to the one we had in 2020. We in this case, negotiated using the union where the PDV classes were approved. And therefore, it is another initiative to renew our staff. We have a new competition for employees. We are going to open 1,335 positions. It will be important from an economic point of view. Those who are retiring now, they are at the end of their career and their average pay is much higher than those who will be starting. And at the same time, you are oxygenating bringing in new people, people who are motivated so that the Bank can continue its growth, creativity and therefore, this is very important for us. Also taking into account cost, when we look at the stand-alone in this PWD, we will see savings in the order of R$116 million per year. Another highlight for this quarter is the growth and solidity of our portfolio. We had a growth of 22.6%, reaching R$47.4 billion. Amazing growth in credit granting, you can see that the underwriting reached 57.2%, and in the foreign exchange, we had 57.6%. And also, consigned credit, we had a growth of 16%, and for legal entities, we also had a growth of 30%, which is very important. For rural and real estate credit, we also had significant growth in the order of 50%. And in the real estate area, we grew 24%. 2

So we had significant growth in our credit portfolio. We are consolidating our growth and also growing with our warranties and our default rate is also very low. Rural credit, I mentioned it before, we had a growth of 52% at an annual rate. We also had BNDES funding of R$667 million. Our crop plan, we met our 50% growth, 7 billion. In fact, we believe that we can even overcome this growth of 50%. Also, in the main figure related to agribusiness, we had significant growth in terms of businesses, R$831 million with a growth of 88% when compared to the prior year. We also inaugurated the Agro Spaces. This is how we introduce ourselves to Agribusiness, different branches that are representative to our business have an exclusive area for Agribusiness. We are also opening stores that are exclusive for Agribusiness. It's not a bank or a branch because we do not have a cash register, but we have people and Agribusiness managers to serve clients who want to operate with the Bank but without all of the costs related to a regular branch with cash registers and security. With this model we can create infrastructure that is favorable for our businesses. And here, as I mentioned before, it is clear how our credit portfolio is solid. Our default rate in 90 days is in its historical minimum, 1.6% of our overall portfolio. And we have a coverage ratio of 325%, this is very good. And also our loan portfolio in terms of ratings, we also have a historic high, 93% rate as AA to C. And we also have a portfolio concentration, which is almost half of that of the market, 6.9% of our portfolio, whereas the market average is 12.2%. And therefore, we have a very good dissemination of our portfolio, providing more safety and less risk associated to our credit portfolio. Here, you can see loan loss provisions. As you can see, we have R$284.5 billion. We have solid guarantees for consigned and of course, we have the salaries as guarantee. We also have insurances, exchange rate, we also have special treatment regarding legal recoveries. We also have the BNDES guarantee funds, which provides a good situation to our portfolio. And this is something that we have been practicing with this new management, and it will remain like this in the upcoming months. Here, we have our highlights. You can see that we had a growth of 22% in the credit portfolio per consigned credit. Our payroll loans, we had a growth of 16%. In fees and services, we had a 5.3% growth. Default rate 1.58%, which is a record. The coverage rate in the order of 324%, which is very good. And our cost of risk is also very good, 1.78%. And now in profitability, we had 7.8% return of the investment. We had some expenses in this quarter, for example, had to redo our provisions because of the salary increases. With that, we had to generate new provisions for these placements and it had an impact on our results. Our salary increases were done in September, and we had to add provisions for that. In terms of financial margins, our net interest income, the Bank had increases in the Selic rate. The last increase was in August, basically, in the middle of the quarter, so the repricing of our liabilities was done. 3

And on the bottom part, you can see that our total revenues, if you consider the 3Q21, we went from R$2.1 billion to almost R$3.8 billion in the 3Q22. And therefore, our assets have increased steadily. And also in the other bar, you can see intermediation. We have had significant increases. We expect that the capture cost is stabilized as the Central Bank does not increase the Selic rate again. Asset repricing will allow our historic margin to go back to its normal values. Our financial margin has gone up. Once the Selic cost is stable, we believe that we will be able to resume our traditional financial margins. In this new screen you can see one of the main strengths of Banrisul, funding capture. When that is added to savings accounts, the cost is excellent. It is 76.8%. The cost is 86% of CDI. And therefore, our funding is inexpensive, and it's also well distributed. On the right side of the slide, you can see the concentration of our funding. We have 12% of our portfolio, diversification is excellent. Funding is low and diversified, which provides solidity and safety to the Bank's activities. We have also had fundings with one or another Euro bonds launched in the beginning of the year, and we now have another list here in Brazil. But in terms of expenses, we continue with a strict cost control when we look at the adjusted values. When you look at the other administrative expenses we have, we see that it grew year- over-year, but it was almost like IPCA for the last 12 months. There is another segment that grew 24%, but it is a positive growth. They have to do with payments made to the companies that generate consigned credit, and therefore, the higher it is the more consigned credit we have because these are services that we pay to service providers that generate consigned credit for us all over Brazil. And therefore, the expenses that are under our management in other administrative expenses are very well controlled. Regarding our capital, I have mentioned it before. We had a first issuance of subordinated financial letters and we now have a total capital of 16.67% of Basel index, and I believe that we can continue at the same pace. And on December 12, we are going to have another Banri Day. You are all invited to participate in our Banri Day. The Board of Directors will tell the market about the Bank's plans. I thank you all for your attention, and we are now going to open for the Q&A session, and I would like to invite my colleagues from the Board to participate in this session with me. Flavio Yoshida: Good morning, and thank you for the opportunity to ask questions. I would like to understand something from you. Since default rate was very low, the balance sheet was robust, I would like to know if you intend to accelerate your portfolio growth? But if you do not do that, I would like to know if we are going to see a greater spread because this provides some comfort for us to grow with a greater spread and try to improve the Bank's profitability. 4