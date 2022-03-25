Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

(BRSR6)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Distance Voting Bulletin - ASM - 04/27/2022

03/25/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REMOTE VOTING FORM

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A. ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF APRIL 27, 2022 (PURSUANT TO EXHIBIT 21-F OF CVM INSTRUCTION 481)

NAME

INDIVIDUAL OR CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CPF OR CNPJ) OF THE SHAREHOLDER

INSTRUCTIONS TO COMPLETE THE FORM

If choosing to exercise the right to vote remotely, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, the shareholder must complete this Remote Voting Form ("Form"). This Form will only be considered valid and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders' Meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

  • • All fields must be duly completed;

  • • All pages must be initialed; and

  • • The last page must be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as appropriate and in accordance with the current legislation.

You must complete the fields with your full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity) and registration number with the Ministry of Finance, either the CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayer's ID) or the CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Id). It's recommended, although not mandatory, to provide an email address.

The Company will require the notarization of the signatories of this Form. The term for submitting this Form through service providers (pursuant to Article 21-B, Item II of CVMI 481) is April 20, 2022.

Detailed information on the Management's Proposal to be resolved by the shareholders is available in Manual of the Shareholders' Meetings at:

GUIDELINES TO SUBMIT THE FORM, INDICATING IF IT MAY SEND DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY OR IF NEEDS TO SEND THE INSTRUCTIONS TO THE BOOKKEEPING OR CUSTODY AGENT

The shareholder who opts for exercising its to vote remotely must send the completed form, to the Bookkeeping or the Custodian agent, or directly to the Company, as instructed in the Manual for participation in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of April 20, 2022, available on the websites of Banrisul (http://ri.banrisul.com.br) - Corporate Governance - Meetings, B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/) or CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

ADDRESS AND EMAIL TO SEND THE REMOTE VOTING FORM, IF THE SHAREHOLDER OPTS FOR SUBMITTING THE DOCUMENT DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul, Rua Caldas Júnior, 108 / 4º andar Centro Histórico - Porto Alegre - RS

CEP 90018-900

Unidade de Governança Corporativa.

E-mail: governanca_corporativa_dg@banrisul.com.br

INDICATION OF THE INSTITUTION HIRED BY THE COMPANY TO PROVIDE THE BOOKKEEPING SERVICE OF SECURITIES, WITH NAME, PHYSICAL AND ELECTRONIC ADDRESSES AND PHONE NUMBER

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul, Rua Caldas Júnior, 108 / 7º andar Centro Histórico - Porto Alegre - RS

CEP 90018-900

Unidade de Relações com Investidores.www.banrisul.com.br/rie-mail: ri@banrisul-ri.com.br Phone: +55 51 3215-3232

RESOLUTIONS / MATTERS CONCERNING THE ESM

Simple Resolution

1. Assessing the Management's accounts, examining, discussing and voting on the Financial

Statements, the Financial Statements in IFRS, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Expert Opinion of the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Resolving on the allocation of the net profit of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Ratifying the payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity and its deduction from dividends.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Resolving on the proposed capital budget prepared under Article 196 of Law 6404/76.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

5. Resolving on the total fund allocated to the overall compensation of the Management, and monthly individual compensation of the Fiscal Council.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

CITY

DATE

NAME OF SHAREHOLDER SIGNATURE

EMAIL .

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 21:50:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
05:52pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Distance Voting Bulletin - ASM - 04/27/2022
PU
05:52pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Distance Voting Bulletin - ESM - 04/27/2022
PU
05:41pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Call Notice - ASM/ESM - 04/27/2022
PU
05:41pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Shareholders' Meeting Manual - ASM/ESM - 04/27/2022
PU
03/24BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : BanRi360° 4Q2021
PU
03/17BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Conference Call Transcription 4Q21
PU
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 202..
CI
02/16BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Results Presentation 4Q21
PU
02/15BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Financial Statements 4Q21
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 403 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
Net income 2022 1 033 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 8,96%
Capitalization 4 723 M 992 M 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 002
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,96 BRL
Average target price 14,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cláudio Coutinho Mendes Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Luís Tonetto Chairman
Jorge Fernando Krug Santos Director-Information Technology
Osvaldo Lobo Pires Director-Credit & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.13.58%975
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.21%161 303
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.14.81%76 080
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 005
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.16%58 988
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.76%58 057