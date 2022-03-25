Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Distance Voting Bulletin - ASM - 04/27/2022

REMOTE VOTING FORM

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A. ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF APRIL 27, 2022 (PURSUANT TO EXHIBIT 21-F OF CVM INSTRUCTION 481)

NAME

INDIVIDUAL OR CORPORATE TAXPAYER'S ID (CPF OR CNPJ) OF THE SHAREHOLDER

INSTRUCTIONS TO COMPLETE THE FORM

If choosing to exercise the right to vote remotely, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, the shareholder must complete this Remote Voting Form ("Form"). This Form will only be considered valid and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders' Meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

• All fields must be duly completed;

• All pages must be initialed; and

• The last page must be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as appropriate and in accordance with the current legislation.

You must complete the fields with your full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity) and registration number with the Ministry of Finance, either the CNPJ (Corporate Taxpayer's ID) or the CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Id). It's recommended, although not mandatory, to provide an email address.

The Company will require the notarization of the signatories of this Form. The term for submitting this Form through service providers (pursuant to Article 21-B, Item II of CVMI 481) is April 20, 2022.

Detailed information on the Management's Proposal to be resolved by the shareholders is available in Manual of the Shareholders' Meetings at:

• Banrisul (http://ri.banrisul.com.br - Corporate Governance - Meetings);

• B3 (http://www.b3.com.br);

• CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

GUIDELINES TO SUBMIT THE FORM, INDICATING IF IT MAY SEND DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY OR IF NEEDS TO SEND THE INSTRUCTIONS TO THE BOOKKEEPING OR CUSTODY AGENT

The shareholder who opts for exercising its to vote remotely must send the completed form, to the Bookkeeping or the Custodian agent, or directly to the Company, as instructed in the Manual for participation in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of April 20, 2022, available on the websites of Banrisul (http://ri.banrisul.com.br) - Corporate Governance - Meetings, B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/) or CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

ADDRESS AND EMAIL TO SEND THE REMOTE VOTING FORM, IF THE SHAREHOLDER OPTS FOR SUBMITTING THE DOCUMENT DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul, Rua Caldas Júnior, 108 / 4º andar Centro Histórico - Porto Alegre - RS

CEP 90018-900

Unidade de Governança Corporativa.

E-mail: governanca_corporativa_dg@banrisul.com.br

INDICATION OF THE INSTITUTION HIRED BY THE COMPANY TO PROVIDE THE BOOKKEEPING SERVICE OF SECURITIES, WITH NAME, PHYSICAL AND ELECTRONIC ADDRESSES AND PHONE NUMBER

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul, Rua Caldas Júnior, 108 / 7º andar Centro Histórico - Porto Alegre - RS

CEP 90018-900

Unidade de Relações com Investidores.www.banrisul.com.br/rie-mail: ri@banrisul-ri.com.br Phone: +55 51 3215-3232

RESOLUTIONS / MATTERS CONCERNING THE ESM

Simple Resolution

1. Assessing the Management's accounts, examining, discussing and voting on the Financial

Statements, the Financial Statements in IFRS, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Expert Opinion of the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Resolving on the allocation of the net profit of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Ratifying the payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity and its deduction from dividends.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Resolving on the proposed capital budget prepared under Article 196 of Law 6404/76.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

5. Resolving on the total fund allocated to the overall compensation of the Management, and monthly individual compensation of the Fiscal Council.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

CITY

DATE

NAME OF SHAREHOLDER SIGNATURE

EMAIL .