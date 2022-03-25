Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Distance Voting Bulletin - ESM - 04/27/2022

REMOTE VOTING FORM

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF APRIL 27, 2022

(PURSUANT TO EXHIBIT 21-F OF CVM INSTRUCTION 481)

The Company will require the notarization of the signatories of this Form. The term for submitting this Form through service providers (pursuant to Article 21-B, Item II of CVMI 481) is April 20, 2022.

Detailed information on the Management's Proposal to be resolved by the shareholders is available in Manual of the Shareholders' Meetings at:

• Banrisul (http://ri.banrisul.com.br - Corporate Governance - Meetings);

• B3 (http://www.b3.com.br);

• CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

RESOLUTIONS / MATTERS CONCERNING THE ESM

Simple Resolution

1. Resolving on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws, as follows: (i) Amend §3 of article 1 to update the name of the stock exchange; (ii) Amend §2 of article 19 to include best governance practices; (iii) Amend article 22 to adjust the percentage of independent members of the Board of Directors, in line with the best market practices; (iv) Amend §3 of article 22 for wording adjustment; (v) Amend items 16 and 17 of article 27 to include the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee; (vi) Amend article 47 to reflect paragraph 6 of article 9 of

CMN resolution 4,910/21; (vii) Amend article 48, I "a", "b", "c", III, include a new IV, renumbering the other items IV and V to the new V and VI, to reflect §6 of article 9 ° of CMN Resolution 4,910/21, (viii) Amend item III, IV, V, VII, X, and inclusion of a new XII of article 53, to reflect the changes in CMN Resolution 4,910/21, and best market practices ; (ix) Renumber item XII, XIII and XIV of article 53 to XIII, XIV and XV ; (x) Amend article 67 to include the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee, as provided for in paragraph 3 of article 6 of Resolution CMN 4,945/21; (xi) Include new chapter XII, section I, with new art. 68 §1, §2, and §3, section II with new article 69, Section III, with new article 70, items "a", "b", "c", for inclusion of the Social

Responsibility Committee, Environmental and Climate, as provided for in §3 of article 6 of Resolution CMN 4,945/21, renumbering the other chapters and articles reflecting the current changes; (xii) renumber article 73 to the new 76, change the letter "e" and include the letters "n" and "o" and renumber o §1 to reflect Banrisul's organizational structure; (xiii) Renumber and amend article 86 to correctly reflect the article reference; (xiv) Renumber and change §2 of article 93 to the new 96, to include the Social, Environmental and Climate Responsibility Committee; (xv) Renumber article 99 to new 102, include a new §2, renumber and amend the following paragraphs, to improve best practices regarding the compensation of Managers.

Simple Resolution

2. Consolidating the Bylaws to reflect the changes referred to in item "1" above.

