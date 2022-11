Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Financial Statements 3Q22 IFRS

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Av. Carlos Gomes, 222 - 2º andar - Boa Vista -

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Board of Directors, Management and Shareholders of

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. ("Bank"), which comprises the balance sheet as at September 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month period then ended, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review of Interim Financial Statements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial statements

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the IASB.

