Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Financial Statements 4Q22 BRGAAP

CEO Message

Banrisul transforms, brings opportunities, helps overcome challenges and encourages sustainable practices. In 2022, we strengthened this positioning, based on a rebranding process, which modernized our brand and presented a new concept. And more than just a marketing strategy, we evolve in concrete actions, always focusing on the pillar that sustains us: our people.

The concept "Our connection transforms" is true. As a financial agent focused on the development of Rio Grande do Sul, we fulfill our commitment to Rio Grande do Sul society day after day. We overcome adversities with a solid and profitable posture, without losing sight of innovation and competitiveness.

For Banrisul, being connected means understanding what society needs and when it needs it most. In pursuit of this assertiveness, we have improved our governance, so that the Institution's human capital has full conditions to exercise its role. We conducted the restructuring of the Human Resources area, promoted two Voluntary Retirement Programs and held a public tender, which contributed to the renewal of our team of employees.

Close to completing 95 years of history, the Bank is committed to consolidating a Strategic Sustainability Agenda, emphasizing the social, environmental and climate agenda. We are following this path with important advances and transformations, attentive to changes in consumer relations and the new reality of the economy. A major milestone is the 100% renewable energy consumption through the free energy market and our energy transition in the first 100 branches. This mission will continue from a second public notice, to contemplate the entirety of our structure.

Alongside the largest financial institutions in the country, Banrisul is already considered carbon neutral in terms of direct emissions and energy consumption. By joining the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program, we were able to map our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the years 2021 and 2022 and, in this last year, we won the Gold Seal - awarded after carrying out a complete inventory and audited by a third party - confirming our commitment.

In terms of credit, one of the highlights of our portfolio was agribusiness and we serve, with the same dedication, from family farmers to corporate producers. Agriculture already represents an important segment of the economy in the Bank's portfolio and, therefore, we have consolidated seven Agro Spaces in the countryside of Rio Grande do Sul. In the Safra 2022/2023 Plan, we operated with record credit availability - R$7 billion.

In the area of innovation, we are proud of the reach achieved by BanriTech, our Startup Acceleration Program. In 2022, we concluded our second cycle, with the participation of 30 companies from different regions of Brazil. Our infrastructure has become one of the most modern in the market, with the inauguration of a new Data Center. We also advanced in the use of digital channels and launched, along with 40 partners, our e-commerce, BanriShopping.

Our results reflect this effort to create a new culture. A necessary culture to overcome the challenges of these new times. With great pride, we can say that we fulfilled the purpose of this cycle, to encourage sustainable development, facilitate access to our more than 4 million customers and bring the Institution closer to young people, those who are starting their professional and academic careers. Respecting history and opening doors to the future: this is the path we seek to follow, with the certainty that everything changes all the time, except our connection.

Cláudio Coutinho

CEO