Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Financial Statements 4Q22 IFRS

Management Report We present the Management Report, parent and consolidated financial statements of Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A., for the fiscal year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, and in compliance with the requirements and guidelines of the National Monetary Council - CMN Economic Scenario The year 2022 was particularly demanding for world economies, vis-à-vis a post-pandemic environment, wherein most of the monetary authorities around the globe, with stringent policies, had to manage a scenario of resuming activities, amid a rampant inflation, and the outbreak of the Russia and Ukraine conflict. During 2022, major countries' economic growth expectations gradually slowed down, to the extent that inflation, employment, income, and activity indicators have been released. In Brazil, the domestic scenario is relatively positive, although the last publication of GDP in 3Q22 revealed certain idleness in the pace of economic activity. The Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 5.79% in 2022, above the upper end of the 1.50 p.p. tolerance interval nearly the annual target of 3.50%. If on the one hand, high commodities prices, the bottlenecks in global production chains, and the upswing of demand for services and employment drove inflation indicators, leading the Central Bank of Brazil to resolutely raise benchmark interest rates (Selic) by 13.75% p.a. by mid-August; on the other hand, lower taxes on fuels, electricity, and telecommunications, also the change to electricity tariff green flag post- water shortage inhibited an even worse inflation scenario, driving the Brazilian monetary authority to hold Selic at this same level by the end of 2022. Amid this scenario, Brazil's credit market in Brazil by 2022 surged 16.3% with delinquency rates in an ascending trend, 2.99%, while in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, these rates soared 17.5% with delinquency rate of 2.09%. Highlighting the 18.6% increase in the individual portfolio and agricultural credit, wherein the Rio Grande do Sul state accounted for 15% of Brazil's total in contracted amounts. The Rio Grande do Sul's economy advanced 1.3% in 3Q2022 versus the previous quarter, a performance 0.4% higher than the Brazilian economy. Compared to 3Q21, Rio Grande Sul's economy slowed down by 2.8%, lower than Brazil's growth of 3.6%. The services sector and industrial activity drove the economic upturn of Rio Grande do Sul, which struggled with drought in agribusiness. BanriDay 2022- Nossa Conexão Transforma (Our Connection Tansforms) Banrisul is committed to build an increasingly trendiest, efficient and sustainable bank which firmly promotes the economic and social development of people and communities. Our rebranding is a two-way road that goes beyond changing our logotype and visual identity: while Banrisul transforms the reality with new products and services for society, customers transform the Bank with new demands, projects and expectations. Banrisul Investor Day took place on December 12. 3

Rebranding On May 23, 2022, Banrisul began a comprehensive rebranding process, re-positioning it to the new concept Nossa conexão transforma (Our connection transforms) connected with a more inclusive, human, and connected Bank. This change was extended to Banrisul's strategic areas - innovation, people, sustainability, and agribusiness, and fine-tuned with these deliveries, heightening the connection with customers and partners. All service channels upgraded their layouts in 2022, starting from ATMs, Banrisul App, Home & Office Banking, and our website www.banrisul.com.br. Banrisul's rebranding maintained the blue color that recollects its security, strength, and credibility attributes, respecting its history and essence, and added two new colors that represent innovation and sustainability, our key objectives to a more collective, human, and contemporary financial institution. Banrisul's smart virtual assistance, bah, still has been trained, but soon will be available, quickly clarifying doubts concerning the Bank's digital channels, and with optimized resources. This advancement will enable a greater customer's journey experience when using these channels, translated into convenience and security. 4