  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

(BRSR6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:38:07 2023-03-03 pm EST
9.810 BRL   +0.93%
03:00pBanco Do Estado Do Rio Grande Do Sul S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22
PU
02/27Banco Do Estado Do Rio Grande Do Sul S A : Conference Call Transcription 4Q22
PU
02/24Banco Do Estado Do Rio Grande Do Sul S A : BanRi360° 4Q2022
PU
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22

03/03/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Institutional Presentation 4Q22

Investor Relations Department

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of Banrisul.

These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of Banrisul's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund the Company's business plan.

Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in Banrisul's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

2

1 CorporateProfile

3

Leading Bank in South of Brazil

49.1

billion in lending

4Q22

Complete range of Products and Services offered in

a ready-to-scale digital platform

A

495 branches

945 correspondents

1,063 service stations

8,658 employees

4.3

Million customers

billion in loans

portfolio

113.2

Billion in assets

A diversified and fast-growing loan portfolio with favorable asset quality dynamics

B

Abundant and pulverized retail funding base with attractive cost

C

Clear strategy to achieve our potential on our core

business

D

4

A. Complete range of Products and Services…

Wide Variety of Financial Products and

Revenue Breakdown²

Services

Exchange

4%

Consumer Loans

Payroll Loans

Working Capital

Real Estate

Credit Cards

Rural Loans

13%

Loans

and

Banricompras

R$15.7 bn

Time Deposits

Investment

Consortium Insurance, Pension

Acquiring

Advance

Long Term Credit

and Savings

Platform

and Capitalization

Services

Payments of

Lines and Leasing

Receivables

83%

4Q22

Financial Intermediation

Services and Fees

Other Revenues

Credit Portfolio¹

Services and Fees²

Individuals

Corporate

Acquiring and

Insurance

Other

Loans

Loans

Card issuing

Businesses

R$20.1 bn

R$7.0 bn

R$374.4 mm

R$2.6 bn

+1.5 mm

Payroll Loans

Working

Vero Net Income

Gross Written Premiums

Digital Users

Capital

+1.2 mm

R$5.0 bn

R$1.9 bn

R$150.5 mm

81.8%

Other Credit

Other Corporate

Credit Card Issued

Net Income

Digital Transactions

Products

Loans

¹ As of dec/2022 ² Jan to Dec/2022

5

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 19:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
