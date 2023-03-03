Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of Banrisul.

These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of Banrisul's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund the Company's business plan.

Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in Banrisul's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.