Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.    BRSR6   BRBRSRACNPB4

BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.

(BRSR6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Material Fact - 2021 Guidance

02/10/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. ('Banrisul'), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') on January 03, 2002, and to the Article 157, paragraph 4, of the Law No. 6404 ('Corporation Law') of December 15, 1976, hereby discloses its 2021 Guidance, as follows:

To access the full document, click here.

Porto Alegre, February 10, 2021.

Regards,

Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen
CFO & IRO
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232
E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br
Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
11:51aBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - 2021 Guidance
PU
11:51aBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Banrisul announces 2020 and 4Q20 Results
PU
02/09BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - Participation in L..
PU
01/25BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - Increase of Major ..
PU
01/21BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to the Market - Subordinated Notes..
PU
01/14BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Notice to Shareholders - 2021 ASM Date
PU
01/04BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Interest on Equity 4
PU
2020BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Interest on Equity 4Q20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 313 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net income 2020 698 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 5 787 M 1 079 M 1 075 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 836
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,46 BRL
Last Close Price 13,36 BRL
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cláudio Coutinho Mendes Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jorge Luís Tonetto Chairman
Jorge Fernando Krug Santos Director-Information Technology
Osvaldo Lobo Pires Director-Credit & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S.A.-8.30%1 065
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%167 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.25%80 432
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%74 120
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.22%61 545
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.43%48 711