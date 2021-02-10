Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Material Fact - 2021 Guidance

MATERIAL FACT
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. ('Banrisul'), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') on January 03, 2002, and to the Article 157, paragraph 4, of the Law No. 6404 ('Corporation Law') of December 15, 1976, hereby discloses its 2021 Guidance, as follows:
To access the full document, click here.
Porto Alegre, February 10, 2021.
Marcus Vinícius Feijó Staffen
CFO & IRO
BANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +55 (51) 3215-3232
E-mail: ir@banrisul-ri.com.br
Web site: www.banrisul.com.br/ir
BANRISUL - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:50:05 UTC.