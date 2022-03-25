Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S A : Shareholders' Meeting Manual - ASM/ESM - 04/27/2022

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY

1. MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that we invite you to participate in the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on April 27, 2022, exclusively online, pursuant to CVM Instruction No 481/09 ("CVM 481") at 2:00 pm.

Shareholders or attorneys-in-fact wishing to participate in the Meetings must access the link indicated in this Manual, or may participate through the "Remote Voting Bulletin", in accordance with CVM Instruction 481, which contains all the necessary guidance for such procedures.

The Meeting Call Notice is contained in item 3 of this Manual and will be published, in compliance with legal provisions, in the newspapers Zero Hora e Valor, and on Banrisul's IR websites (http//ri.banrisul.com.br - Governança Corporativa - Meetings) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (http//www.cvm.gov.br).

In compliance with the policy adopted by the Company, of permanent improvement of Corporate Governance practices and transparency of the information provided to Shareholders, we present in this Manual, in a clear and precise manner, clarifications and detailed guidelines for participation in the Meetings.

We are at disposal for any clarifications and we appreciate the support and trust you place in Banrisul.

Sincerely,

Jorge Luis Tonetto

Chairman

2. INTRODUCTION

This document has all information related to the matters to be resolved by the Management's

Proposal, as well as the clarifications necessary for the participation of the shareholders in the

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do

Sul S.A. ("Bank", "Company" or "BANRISUL"), which will be held on April 27, 2022 at 2 p.m.

("Shareholders' Meetings").

2.1. INFORMATION ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

Pursuant to article 132 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian

Corporation Law"), companies must held annually the Annual Shareholders' Meeting within four months, counting from the end of its fiscal year. Banrisul's fiscal year begins on January 1st and ends on December 31st of each year, so the Annual Shareholders' Meeting must be always held until April 30.

If there are other matters of interest to the Company, Article 131, Sole Paragraph of the

Brazilian Corporation Law, allows the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held and convened together, in the same place, date and time, as well as combined in the same minutes.

Thus, using this option, the Company will hold both Shareholders' Meetings on April 27, at 2 p.m., to evaluate, discuss and resolve on the items included in the Call Notice in Item 3 of this Manual.

2.1.1. LOCATION

The Shareholders' Meetings will be held exclusively virtual, in the terms of CVM Instruction

No 481/09 ("CVMI 481"), through an electronic platform, ALFM Easy Voting ("Platform"). To organize the access, the Shareholders will be allowed in as of 1:30 p.m.

2.1.2. CALL NOTICE

The Call Notice of the Shareholders' Meetings, included in Item 3 of this Manual, will be made available in the websites of Banrisul's IR (ri.banrisul.com.br - Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (http//www.cvm.gov.br) and will be published, pursuant to the legal provisions, in the newspapers Zero Hora and Valor Econômico.

2.1.3. QUORUM

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on first call with the attendance of shareholders representing at least 1/4 (a quarter) of the Company's common shares and, at second call, with any number of shareholders, pursuant to Article 125, Head Paragraph, of the Brazilian Corporation Law.