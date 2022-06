Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S A : Financial Statements - Position 12.31.2021.pdf

MANAGEMENT REPORT 2021

A WORD FROM THE CEO

The year 2021 was marked by major challenges and deliveries. Our team was focused on fulfilling the institutional mission of "acting as the development bank of the Northeast Region". The figures we have achieved point to this, even in a year still heavily impacted by the health crisis. Therefore, we are grateful to each employee, partner and customer who was with us in the construction of these results.

Focusing on the preservation of lives, jobs and aiming to be "recognized for its ability to promote the well-being of families and the competitiveness of companies in the Region", Banco do Nordeste contracted in 2021 a total of five million credit operations that totaled R$41.8 billion of invested resources, an increase of 4.2% on 2020.

Such data meant a positive impact on people's lives, with an estimated generation and/or maintenance of 1.4 million jobs in the nine states of the Northeast, in addition to part of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo states, as a result of the volume of global loans and financing granted by BNB in 2021. It is also estimated that the global loans contracted and their economic repercussions point to an increase of R$9.64 billion in the salary mass in the area of operation, R$5.5 billion in tax collection, R$59.97 billion in the Gross Value of Production and R$34 billion in Value Added to the Economy. This is the result we are most proud of: the real value of the development that we work on daily in practice.

Funds contracted from Fundo Constitucional de Financiamento do Nordeste (FNE), the Institution's main funding source, through which more than 651 thousand transactions were carried out in 2021, totaled R$25.9 billion, slightly higher than the amount contracted in the previous year.

Long-term financing, which encompass rural, manufacturing, agroindustry, infrastructure, trade and service investments, accounted for 67% of the funds taken out and amounted to R$28 billion and 655.3 thousand transactions - a growth of 5% and 0.3%, respectively, in the contracted amount and in the number of transactions. Short- term loans, intended mainly for urban microcredit (Crediamigo), among other products, reached R$13.8 billion, corresponding to an increase of 2.8% in relation to the previous year and representing 33% of the amount contracted in 2021.

Among the short-term loans taken out, the Crediamigo program stands out, accounting for 92.2% of the total volume, with a disbursement of R$12.7 billion applied in 4.2 million urban microcredit transactions that moved the economy of the Region, reflecting a growth of 4.7% in relation to 2020. At the year end, the Program had 2.4 million active customers, establishing itself as a leader in the segment with an impressive 50 million transactions contracted since its creation, reflecting the importance of Crediamigo for economic and social development. Knowing how transformative this performance is for so many micro-entrepreneurs is another reason of great pride for us.

In the countryside, the role of Agroamigo, our rural microcredit program, is also highly transformative. The year of 2021 ended with an invested amount of R$3.39 billion

