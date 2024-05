Banco GNB Peru SA, formerly HSBC Bank Peru SA, is a Peru-based financial institution principally engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s products and services include saving and current accounts, fixed-term deposits, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, foreign trade and cash management, as well as a variety of life, health and casualty insurance policies, among others. In addition, the Bank operates a network of 25 branch offices located nationwide.

Sector Banks