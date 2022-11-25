Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Banco Hipotecario S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHIP   ARBHIP010161

BANCO HIPOTECARIO S.A.

(BHIP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
11.15 ARS   +1.36%
03:14pBanco Hipotecario S A : Reporte de sustentabilidad 2021 (english version)
PU
11/03Fitch Takes Actions on Selected Argentine FIs Following Sovereign Action
AQ
09/16Fitch Ratings Upgrades Banco Hipotecario S.A.'s IDR to 'CCC-'
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Hipotecario S A : Reporte de sustentabilidad 2021 (english version)

11/25/2022 | 03:14pm EST
The HouseholdBank

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2 0 2 1

P3

2

3

4

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2021

WE ARE

OUR BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY IN

1

BANCO HIPOTECARIO

STRATEGY

BANCO HIPOTECARIO

P5

P16

P27

2.1 Products and services 7

4.1 Our Impact on the SDGS

29

3.1 Acceleration in digital transformation

17

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

3.2 Economic performance

18

4.2 Stakeholder survey

30

3.3 Sustainable ﬁnance

20

4.3 Materiality assessment

31

P4

3.4 Value chain

23

4.4 Alliances, awards and endorsements

32

4.5 Report parameters

32

5

6

7

8

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE,

SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL GRI CONTENT

SASB CONTENT

ETHICS AND INTEGRITY

PERFORMANCE

INDEX

INDEX

P33

P46

P74

P84

5.1 Corporate governance

33

6.1 Bank community

46

5.2 Regulatory framework

37

6.2

Environmental impact

62

5.3 Shareholding structure

37

6.3

Programs with the community

65

5.4 Visión and mission

38

5.5 Code of ethics and conduct

39

5.6 Fraud prevention and control

42

5.7 Risk management

44

5.8 Information security

45

INDEX

HIGHLIGHTS OF

135

2021

years of history

62 branches

+401 thousand credit card accounts and

+934 thousand debit card accounts

Interaction with 283 social organizations from all over

the country

142 volunteer employees

49.3% are women

Launch of BH CONECTA,

an open channel to strengthen internal communication (+1,600 users)

20% reduction in energy consumption compared to pre-pandemicvalues

GOVERNANCE /BUSINESS

+2 million loans granted for housing

Participation in the S&P Global Corporate

Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

964 openings of Universal Free Accounts (CUG)

COMMUNITY

38 organizations sponsored

by employees participated in the program to strengthen solidarity initiatives

+86 million invested

in the community

HUMAN CAPITAL

1,654 employees

+15,500 hours of training

ENVIRONMENT

1,184 kg of paper and

5 kg of plastic donated to the Garrahan Foundation

8 Green, Social and Sustainability, Bond placements

Included for the third time

in BYMA's Sustainability Index

+12% NPS vs. 2020

customer service in branch network

277.783 people supported through Bank-deﬁned programs

88% of our sta‰ covered

by Collective Bargaining Agreements

BH Satisfaction Survey.

1,001 people participated, with a satisfaction rate of 51%

712 pieces of furniture and IT equipment were delivered to 18 NGOs, under the "Equipados para Dar" ("Equipped to Give") program

It is with enthusiasm that I present Banco Hipotecario's

le communication channel and we detected opportunities

Sustainability Report 2021, which reports on the highlights

for the construction of the common good.

in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG)

aspects. This report was prepared in accordance with the

We also worked hard to streamline, digitalize and improve

GRI Standards and, for the first time, incorporates a mar-

processes, with the premise of achieving high standards of

ket perspective through the SASB (Sustainability Accoun-

quality and satisfaction for our customer portfolio, and kee-

GRI Disclosure: 102-14

ting Standard Board) standards.

ping Banco Hipotecario at the service of the community.

The economic context of high inflation and the COVID-19

It is worth mentioning that the management of 2021 was

pandemic experienced in 2021 resulted in extremely de-

also true to the mission of generating a positive social foo-

manding challenges for management. Even so, 135 years

tprint, with a strong commitment to the community and

of experience in the local market endorsed our strategic

aligned with the pillars of the sustainability strategy: pillars

business approach as an efficient and digital provider of

of inclusion, assistance, citizenship and education. Throu-

financial

services to Argentine households, families and

gh an investment of more than 85 million pesos during the

companies, recognized for excellence in customer service.

year, we reached almost 280 thousand people and 283 or-

The economic scope of our business was nurtured by the

ganizations, positively impacting the community.

social and environmental results of its operations, inclu-

ding the entire value chain.

All these results encourage us to continue working to be

the household bank for all Argentine families.

Since the signing of the Sustainable Finance Protocol in

2019, we have been incorporating initiatives and actions

On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I thank and

that demonstrate our commitment to sustainable develo-

emphasize the commitment of all the people who are part

pment, as a vehicle for positive social and environmental

of this organization.

impact. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that, in 2021,

we made 8 placements of Green, Social and Sustainability

Until the next report.

Bonds. At the same time, we managed to remain in the

BYMA Sustainability Index and voluntarily participated in

the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

In line with our philosophy of promoting a culture focused

on the more than 1,600 people who make up the Bank, in

2021 we reinforced collaborative work, through new and

Eduardo S. Elsztain,

modern spaces in our offices, we promoted a more agi-

Chariman.

WE ARE

OUR BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY IN

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE,

SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL,

GRI CONTENT

SASB CONTENT

4

BANCO HIPOTECARIO

STRATEGY

BANCO HIPOTECARIO

ETHICS AND INTEGRITY

PERFORMANCE

INDEX

INDEX

2

WE ARE

BANCO

GRI Disclosures: 102-1,102-3,102-4102-5,102-6

HIPOTECARIO

Banco Hipotecario SA is one of the longest-established institutions in the Argentine ﬁnancial system. For 135 years, it has been dedicated to providing credit, savings and investment solutions for individuals, families, companies and public sector organizations.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is the main private shareholder, a leading real estate development company in Argentina.

Retail Banking o•ers consumer ﬁnancing for individ- uals, comprehensive housing solutions and transactional services, such as electronic means of payment, the payroll accreditation in account and placement of funds, among others. Wholesale Banking focuses on large companies and entrepreneurs, who are o•ered ﬁnancing and access to capital markets.

THE BANK IS CHARACTERIZED BY BEING A MIXED-CAPITAL BANK, WITH A PRESENCE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY AND A FOCUS ON HOUSEHOLDS.

+2 MILLION HOUSING LOANS GRANTED TO FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Banco Hipotecario SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
