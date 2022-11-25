Banco Hipotecario S A : Reporte de sustentabilidad 2021 (english version)
The HouseholdBank
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
2 0 2 1
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2021
WE ARE
OUR BUSINESS
SUSTAINABILITY IN
BANCO HIPOTECARIO
STRATEGY
BANCO HIPOTECARIO
2.1 Products and services 7
4.1 Our Impact on the SDGS
3.1 Acceleration in digital transformation
CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
3.2 Economic performance
4.2 Stakeholder survey
3.3 Sustainable ﬁnance
4.3 Materiality assessment
3.4 Value chain
4.4 Alliances, awards and endorsements
4.5 Report parameters
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE,
SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL GRI CONTENT
SASB CONTENT
ETHICS AND INTEGRITY
PERFORMANCE
INDEX
INDEX
5.1 Corporate governance
6.1 Bank community
5.2 Regulatory framework
6.2
Environmental impact
5.3 Shareholding structure
6.3
Programs with the community
5.4 Visión and mission
5.5 Code of ethics and conduct
5.6 Fraud prevention and control
5.7 Risk management
5.8 Information security
HIGHLIGHTS OF
62 branches
+401 thousand credit card accounts and
+934 thousand debit card accounts
Interaction with 283 social organizations from all over
the country
142 volunteer employees
49.3% are women
Launch of BH CONECTA,
an open channel to strengthen internal communication (+1,600 users)
20% reduction in energy consumption compared topre-pandemicvalues
GOVERNANCE /BUSINESS
+2 million loans granted for housing
Participation in the S&P Global Corporate
Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
964 openings of Universal Free Accounts (CUG)
COMMUNITY
38 organizations sponsored
by employees participated in the program to strengthen solidarity initiatives
+86 million invested
in the community
HUMAN CAPITAL
1,654 employees
+15,500 hours of training
ENVIRONMENT
1,184 kg of paper and
5 kg of plastic donated to the Garrahan Foundation
8 Green, Social and Sustainability, Bond placements
Included for the third time
in BYMA's Sustainability Index
+12% NPS vs. 2020
customer service in branch network
277.783 people supported through Bank-deﬁned programs
88% of our sta‰ covered
by Collective Bargaining Agreements
BH Satisfaction Survey.
1,001 people participated, with a satisfaction rate of 51%
712 pieces of furniture and IT equipment were delivered to 18 NGOs,under the "Equipados para Dar" ("Equipped to Give") program
It is with enthusiasm that I present Banco Hipotecario's
le communication channel and we detected opportunities
Sustainability Report 2021, which reports on the highlights
for the construction of the common good.
in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG)
aspects. This report was prepared in accordance with the
We also worked hard to streamline, digitalize and improve
GRI Standards and, for the first time, incorporates a mar-
processes, with the premise of achieving high standards of
ket perspective through the SASB (Sustainability Accoun-
quality and satisfaction for our customer portfolio, and kee-
ting Standard Board) standards.
ping Banco Hipotecario at the service of the community.
The economic context of high inflation and the COVID-19
It is worth mentioning that the management of 2021 was
pandemic experienced in 2021 resulted in extremely de-
also true to the mission of generating a positive social foo-
manding challenges for management. Even so, 135 years
tprint, with a strong commitment to the community and
of experience in the local market endorsed our strategic
aligned with the pillars of the sustainability strategy: pillars
business approach as an efficient and digital provider of
of inclusion, assistance, citizenship and education. Throu-
financial
services to Argentine households, families and
gh an investment of more than 85 million pesos during the
companies, recognized for excellence in customer service.
year, we reached almost 280 thousand people and 283 or-
The economic scope of our business was nurtured by the
ganizations, positively impacting the community.
social and environmental results of its operations, inclu-
ding the entire value chain.
All these results encourage us to continue working to be
the household bank for all Argentine families.
Since the signing of the Sustainable Finance Protocol in
2019, we have been incorporating initiatives and actions
On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I thank and
that demonstrate our commitment to sustainable develo-
emphasize the commitment of all the people who are part
pment, as a vehicle for positive social and environmental
of this organization.
impact. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that, in 2021,
we made 8 placements of Green, Social and Sustainability
Until the next report.
Bonds. At the same time, we managed to remain in the
BYMA Sustainability Index and voluntarily participated in
the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
In line with our philosophy of promoting a culture focused
on the more than 1,600 people who make up the Bank, in
2021 we reinforced collaborative work, through new and
Eduardo S. Elsztain,
modern spaces in our offices, we promoted a more agi-
Chariman.
WE ARE
OUR BUSINESS
SUSTAINABILITY IN
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE,
SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL,
GRI CONTENT
SASB CONTENT
4
BANCO HIPOTECARIO
STRATEGY
BANCO HIPOTECARIO
ETHICS AND INTEGRITY
PERFORMANCE
INDEX
INDEX
2
WE ARE
BANCO
HIPOTECARIO
Banco Hipotecario SA is one of the longest-established institutions in the Argentine ﬁnancial system. For 135 years, it has been dedicated to providing credit, savings and investment solutions for individuals, families, companies and public sector organizations.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is the main private shareholder, a leading real estate development company in Argentina.
Retail Banking o•ers consumer ﬁnancing for individ- uals, comprehensive housing solutions and transactional services, such as electronic means of payment, the payroll accreditation in account and placement of funds, among others. Wholesale Banking focuses on large companies and entrepreneurs, who are o•ered ﬁnancing and access to capital markets.
THE BANK IS CHARACTERIZED BY BEING A MIXED-CAPITAL BANK, WITH A PRESENCE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY AND A FOCUS ON HOUSEHOLDS.
+2 MILLION HOUSING LOANS GRANTED TO FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY.
