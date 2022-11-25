Banco Hipotecario S A : Reporte de sustentabilidad 2021 (english version)

Banco Hipotecario SA is one of the longest-established institutions in the Argentine ﬁnancial system. For 135 years, it has been dedicated to providing credit, savings and investment solutions for individuals, families, companies and public sector organizations.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is the main private shareholder, a leading real estate development company in Argentina.

Retail Banking o•ers consumer ﬁnancing for individ- uals, comprehensive housing solutions and transactional services, such as electronic means of payment, the payroll accreditation in account and placement of funds, among others. Wholesale Banking focuses on large companies and entrepreneurs, who are o•ered ﬁnancing and access to capital markets.