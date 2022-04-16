Banco Inter S A : Fato Relevante

BANCO INTER S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 00.416.968/0001-01

NIRE 31.300.010-864 (Authorized Capital Publicly Held Company)

MATERIAL FACT

BANCO INTER S.A. (B3: BIDI3, BIDI4, BIDI11) ("Inter"), in compliance with the provisions article 157, §4°, of Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act"), and with the provisions of the regulations of the Securities Commission of Brazil ("CVM"), in particular CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and CVM Instruction No. 565, of June 15, 2015 ("ICVM 565"), hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general the following information.

As previously disclosed to the market, Inter intends to carry out a Corporate Reorganization to migrate its ownership base to Inter & Co., Inc., (formerly, Inter Platform, Inc.) a company organized under the laws of the jurisdiction of Cayman ("Inter&Co"), with stock listed on Nasdaq, a U.S.-based stock exchange, and with Level I1 Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs traded and issued under the terms of CVM Instruction 332, of April 4, 2000, as amended, backed by Class A Shares (as defined below) issued by Inter & Co. ("BDRs"), at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A. ("B3") ("Corporate Reorganization").

By means of this notice of Material Fact, Inter informs that, on this date, Inter&Co has made a public filing of an amendment to the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), relating to the new terms and conditions for potentially resuming Corporate Reorganization.

The new structure of the Corporate Reorganization is detailed below and was approved by B3 pursuant to Official Letter No. 13/2022-DIE ("2nd B3 Official Letter"), of January 19, 2022, and No. 122/2022-DIE, of April 13, 2022 ("3rd B3 Official Letter"), respectively, adding and supplementing the terms of the Official Letter 141/2021-DIE, issued by B3 on April 12, 2021 ("1st B3 Official Letter" and, together with the 2nd and the 3rd B3 Official Letters, the "B3 Official Letters").

I.

THE NEW CORPORATE REORGANIZATIONMerger of Shares

The shares issued by Inter will be merged into Inter Holding Financeira S.A. ("HoldFin"). In such merger of shares, the shares issued by Inter will be accounted at their book value, and Holdfin will issue, in the

1 Before the date of the New EGM Reorganization, Inter & Co will also file a request for registration as a foreign issuer and a request for registration of a Level II BDR program with the CVM and B3, which will be analyzed by the referred entities within the applicable regulatory terms. THE OBTAINING OF THESE REGISTRATIONS IS NOT A CONDITION FOR THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE CORPORATE REORGANIZATION, IF IT IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THE NEW EGM REORGANIZATION AND THE CONDITIONS FOR ITS IMPLEMENTATION ARE MET. Once the Level II BDR program registration is granted by the CVM and B3, the Level I BDRs will be automatically replaced by Level II BDRs.

benefit of Inter's common and preferred shareholders, including units holders ("Inter Shareholders"), two classes of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares issued by HoldFin ("Merger of Shares"), as detailed below:

(i) a class redeemable in BDRs (as defined below), according to the BDR Option (as defined below); and

(ii) the other class redeemable in cash, according to the Cash Out Option (as defined below) ("Redeemable PNs").

For every 6 (six) common shares and/or preferred shares issued by Inter, one (1) Redeemable PN issued by Holdfin will be delivered. Therefore, 0.16666666667 Redeemable PN will be delivered per one (1) common share or preferred share issued by Inter, and for every two (2) units of Inter, one (1)

Redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered.

After the Corporate Reorganization is concluded, Inter will remain as a separate legal entity with its own assets, and no succession will take effect.

New Conditions for the Cash-Out Option:

• Cap. The Cash-Out Option will be limited to R$1,131,189,054.60 (one billion one hundred thirty-one million one hundred eighty-nine thousand fifty-four reais and sixty cents), which is equal to ten percent (10%) of the total appraised amount of the Outstanding Shares2, calculated in accordance with the economic value of Inter's shares as determined in the Cash-Out Report (as defined below) (" Cash-Out Cap");

• Eligibility. The Cash-Out Option will be: o provided solely to Inter Shareholders who hold shares issued by Inter on April 15, 2022, which is the date of disclosure of this Material Fact ("Cutoff Date" and "Eligible Shareholders", respectively); and o limited to the number of shares owned by the Eligible Shareholders and held as of the Cut-Off Date ("Share Quantity Limit");

• Option Period. The Cash-Out Option will be available to those Eligible Shareholders who exercise this option no later than six (6) business days after the date of the New Reorganization EGM (as defined below) ("Option Period"), subject, in any event, to the Share Quantity Limit.

2Defined as all of the common or preferred shares issued by Inter, with the exception of those: (i) belonging to the controlling shareholders of Inter (as indicated in the Inter Reference Form), (ii) belonging to the persons linked to the controlling shareholders of Inter (as determined by B3 through the 1st Letter B3), (iii) belonging to the directors of Inter, and (iv) held in treasury. On April 13, 2022, B3 issued the 3rd Official Letter, which reformed part of the 1st B3 Official Letter to allow Softbank shareholder to integrate the concept of Outstanding Shares.

• Delivery; Proration. If, after the election made by the Eligible Shareholders who duly elect the Cash-Out Option, such option represents a disbursement to HoldFin: o in an amount lower than or equal to the Cash-Out Cap, then the Eligible Shareholders will exclusively receive Cash-Out Redeemable PNs, to be redeemed upon payment in cash of the economic value of Inter's shares, as determined pursuant to the Cash-Out Report (as defined below); or o in an amount higher than the Cash-Out Cap, then the Eligible Shareholders will automatically receive: (i) the Redeemable PNs corresponding to the Cash-Out Option, prorated among them ("Proration"), such that, in any case, the maximum disbursement will be equivalent to the Cash-Out Cap; and (ii) PNs Redeemable for BDRs backed by Class A Shares (as defined below), as needed to cover the balance of the Cash-Out Option due to the Proration. In the event a Proration is necessary, Inter will inform the market of the result of the Proration no later than two (2) business days after the end of the period to elect the Cash-Out Option.



• Shareholders Not Eligible to Exercise the Cash-Out. The Cash-Out Option will not be available (i) to Inter Shareholders other than the Eligible Shareholders; and (ii) for shares and/or units (a) acquired after the Cut-Off Date; and/or (b) in excess of the Share Quantity Limit. The BDR Option (as defined below) will apply in such cases.

Securities lending. Investors lending Inter's shares (donors) as of the Cut-off Date, will be deemed Eligible Shareholders for the purposes of the Cash-Out Option and for the purpose of setting the Share Quantity Limit and will be eligible to exercise the Cash-Out Option. To that effect, those shareholders must have their shares with the depository when manifesting their intent to exercise the Cash-Out Option. In this case, the corresponding borrowing investors will not be deemed Eligible Shareholders concerning the respective quantities of their outstanding borrowed positions as of the Cut-off Date or concerning the definition of the Share Quantity Limit.

FOR DETAILS ON UNWINDING PROCEDURE AND DEADLINE, LENDING INVESTORS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR RESPECTIVE INTERMEDIARIES ADMITTED WITH THE B3 TO UNDERSTAND ARRANGEMENTS, RULES AND DEADLINES.

Redemption

As a subsequent and interdependent act of the aforementioned Merger of Shares, on the same date on which the Merger of Shares, all Redeemable PNs will be redeemed ("Redemption") upon delivery to Inter's shareholders of:

• Level I BDRs - Brazilian Depositary Receipts, issued in accordance with CVM Instruction 332, of April 4, 2000 (as amended) and backed by Class A Shares (as defined below) ("BDR

Options"). The BDRs may be subsequently canceled if the holder so decides, so that the holder receives Class A Shares (as defined below) directly, upon instructions given to B3 through its respective custody agents, under B3 regulations. Each Redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be redeemed against delivery of 1 (one) BDR; or

• the amount of R$ 38.70 (thirty-eight reais and seventy cents) per Redeemable PN, corresponding to 6 (six) times3 the economic value per preferred and/or common share in Inter, established pursuant to the Cash-Out Report (as defined below), subject to the Cash-Out Cap and the Proration procedure, which will be subject to adjustment per the DI rate from the date on which the New Reorganization EGM (as defined bellow) is held through the date of payment ("Cash-Out Option").

B3 Official Letters

According to the B3 Official Letters that approved the above structure, it is highlighted, in summary, that: (i) the 2nd B3 Official Letter authorized the New Cash-Out Cap, the Proration structure and the introduction of shareholder eligibility rules for the purposes of the Cash-Out Option; (ii) the 3rd B3 Official Letter allowed the shares heldby SoftBank Latin America Fund ("SoftBank") to be included in the concept of Outstanding Shares, reforming the 1st B3 Official Letter on this matter, but did not comment on the possibility of SoftBank exercising voting rights.

II. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OF INTER&CO; PURPOSE OF THE CORPORATE REORGANIZATION

Inter&Co's corporate structure, following the completion of the Corporate Reorganization, aims to enable Inter to implement its business and growth strategy while ensuring compliance with the Central Bank's regulatory requirements.

Inter's Control Structure

Central Bank regulations require that Brazilian financial institutions have a controlling shareholder or controlling group defined and approved by the Central Bank. In addition, Brazilian corporate law does not allow companies to issue non-voting preferred shares in excess of 50% of their total capital stock.

In this context, Inter's controlling shareholder currently and indirectly holds 53.1% of the total ordinary shares and 8.9% of Inter's preferred shares, with a total interest in the capital stock of 31.1%.

For this reason, Inter's ability to raise additional capital to finance its growth strategy without diluting its controlling shareholder's ownership below 50% of the voting capital is limited.

Rationale for the Creation of Supervoting Shares

Upon completion of the Corporate Reorganization, Inter's controlling shareholder will control Inter&Co

3 On February 18, 2022, a reverse split of all shares issued by HoldFin was approved and implemented, at the rate of 2:1 (two shares issued by

HoldFin now representing one share issued by HoldFin after the reverse split), which resulted in the adjustment of the proportion assigned between Inter's shares and units per Redeemable PN, which was 3 (three) times per the original structure of the Corporate Reorganization, to

6 (six) times, without any impact, therefore, on the economic conditions preserved in the Corporate Reorganization.

and, indirectly, Inter, through ownership of Class B Shares, which are entitled to 10 votes per share. Due to the regulation applicable to Inter, this structure is being proposed with the main objective of allowing Inter to raise additional capital in form of equity in the future, to implement its growth strategy, while maintaining the governance and controlling structure required by the Central Bank.

Proposed Governance Developments at Inter&Co

Considering the creation of supervoting shares and seeking the continuous improvement of its governance practices, Inter&Co will be assigned a stronger governance structure in relation to those provided for under Cayman law. This proposal follows the robust governance structure already adopted by Inter in Brazil and seeks developments that meet SEC and Nasdaq rules, even though Inter&Co is a company exempt from compliance with certain of those rules due to its status as a Foreign Private Issuer (FPI):

- IR Structure: an international investor relations department will be created, located in the United States and in Brazil, which will be led by a professional with more than 15 years of market experience who will be based in the United States, i.e. in the market in which Inter&Co intends to have its shares traded.

- Broad Disclosure to Shareholders: after obtaining registration as a foreign issuer with the CVM, Inter&Co will be subject to a disclosure regime to shareholders in Brazil very similar to that applicable to Brazilian public companies, including, for example, annual disclosure and periodic updating of the reference form and preparation of financial statements in Portuguese and audited by an independent auditor registered with the CVM, as well as disclosure of meeting manuals in advance of ordinary and extraordinary general meetings.

- Board of Directors: will be composed of a significant portion of independent members. Currently, 4 of the 9 members are already independent and this proportion will be maintained in the event of an increase in the number of total members. Furthermore, in the period of up to one year after the conclusion of the Corporate Reorganization, measures will be taken for the Board of Directors to be composed of an equal number of independent and non-independent members. Finally, periodic meetings will be held exclusively among the independent members of the Board.

- Audit Committee: will be composed exclusively of independent directors.

- Compensation Committee: will have the participation of three (3) directors, two (2) of whom will be independent.

- ESG Committee: will have the participation of three (3) directors, two (2) of whom will be independent.

- Shareholders' Meetings: annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings will be held online whenever necessary.

- Management Compensation: voluntary disclosure of information on management compensation in line with the standards applicable to Brazilian public companies (in particular if and when Inter&Co's registration as a foreign issuer is obtained with CVM).

- Code of Ethics and Integrity Program: Inter currently has a robust Integrity Program, which will be expanded to a global format, in line with best international practices, addressing, among other topics, situations of conflicts of interest, prohibition of trading, equity and non-discrimination policy, with a periodic training program and an anonymous channel for complaints.