Standalone Assessment: Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank's (Interbank) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', which is in line with the implied VR. The bank's strong franchise in retail lending, well-diversified business model and sound financial profile underpin the ratings. The VR and Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to a material deterioration in the local operating environment (OE) or a negative sovereign rating action.

Deteriorated Asset Quality: As of 3Q23, the 90 days nonperforming loans (NPL) ratio

deteriorated to 3.3% (YE22: 2.6%) due to the seasoning of the retail loans amidst the current high interest rate and high-inflation environment. Loan loss allowance coverage of impaired loans of 156.2% at 3Q23 (YE22: 191.7%) is adequate. Fitch Ratings believes that asset quality metrics will stabilize in 2024 after the downside observed in 2023.

Adequate Probability: The operating profit-to-risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio reduced to 1.9% at 3Q23, from 2.3% at YE22, reflecting a higher cost of credit. Higher interest rates coupled with a change in the portfolio mix, with a higher proportion of the retail segment and a lower proportion of the commercial portfolio, supported the NIM. Fitch expects Peruvian banks' profitability to remain sound in 2024, supported by a strong NIM and good efficiency.

Sound Capitalization: Interbank's Common Equity Tier I ratio (FCC) reached 11.2% in 3Q23 while the total Capital Adequacy ratio was 15.0% at the same date. The bank was well prepared to phase in the Basel III capital regulations, with capitalization ratios adequate and commensurate with the current rating levels. Fitch expects Interbank to remain well capitalized due to steady internal capital generation and moderate loan growth.

Stable Funding and Liquidity: The loan-to-deposits ratio slightly deteriorated to 111.0% in 3Q23, compared to 109.6% at YE22. Deposit growth was low at 3.1% as of 3Q23, reflecting tighter monetary policy. Low-cost and stable deposits will remain as the bank's main source of funding in 2024. Despite low deposit growth, liquidity is expected to remain stable, reflecting low credit expansion and less aggressive monetary tightening in 2024.

Foreign Currency

Long-Term IDR

BBB

Short-Term IDR

F3

Local Currency

Long-Term IDR

BBB

Short-Term IDR

F3

Viability Rating

bbb

Government Support Rating

bbb-

Sovereign Risk

Long-TermForeign-Currency

IDR

BBB

Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR

BBB

Country Ceiling

BBB+

Long-TermForeign-Currency

IDR

Negative

Long-TermLocal-Currency

IDR

Negative

Sovereign Long-Term Foreign-

Currency IDR

Negative

Sovereign Long-Term Local-

Currency IDR

Negative

Bank Rating Criteria (September 2023)

  • The IDRs are sensitive to a negative rating action on the sovereign or any deterioration of Fitch's OE score assessment.
  • Interbank's VR could be downgraded if asset quality deterioration causes a sustained decline in the bank's operating profit-to-RWA ratio to less than 2.0% and loss absorption capacity, either in the form of an FCC or common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio below 10% or a relevant decline in reserve coverage for more than four consecutive quarters.

Ricardo Aguilar

+52 81 4161 7086 ricardo.aguilar@fitchratings.com

Larisa Arteaga

+57 601 241 3270 larisa.arteaga@fitchratings.com

IDRs and VR

  • Interbank's IDRs currently have a Negative Rating Outlook in line with the sovereign, which makes an upgrade highly unlikely over the rating horizon as the bank's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign ratings.
  • Over the medium term, Interbank's ratings could be upgraded by the confluence of improvement in the OE and the bank's financial profiles in the context of a sovereign upgrade.

Debt Rating Classes

Rating Type

Rating

Subordinated

BB+

Subordinated Debt

Interbank's subordinated bonds are considered "plain vanilla," as they do not have coupon deferral features. The subordinated debt is two notches below the VR of 'bbb', reflecting baseline notching for loss severity. There is no notching due to incremental nonperformance risk.

  • The subordinated debt ratings would be downgraded if Interbank's VR is downgraded.
  • Subordinated debt ratings would be upgraded if Interbank's VR is upgraded.

ESG Relevance:

Operating Environment

Financial Profile

Business Profile

Risk Profile

Asset Quality

Earnings & Profitability

Capitalisation & Leverage

Funding & Liquidity

Implied Viability Rating

Viability Rating

20%

10%

20%

15%

25%

10%

aaa

aaa

aaa

aa+

aa+

aa+

aa

aa

aa

aa-

aa-

aa-

a+

a+

a+

a

a

a

a-

a-

a-

bbb+

bbb+

bbb+

bbb

bbb bbb

bbb bbb

bbb-

bbb-

bbb-

bb+

bb+

bb+

bb

bb

bb

bb-

bb-

bb-

b+

b+

b+

b

b

b

b-

b-

b-

ccc+

ccc+

ccc+

ccc

ccc

ccc

ccc-

ccc-

ccc-

cc

cc

cc

c

c

c

f

f

f

Banks

Government Support

Issuer Default Rating

aaa

AAA

aa+

AA+

aa

AA

aa-

AA-

a+

A+

a

A

a-

A-

bbb+

BBB+

  1. BBBBBB Neg

bbb-

bbb-

BBB-

bb+

BB+

bb

BB

bb-

BB-

b+

B+

b

B

b-

B-

ccc+

CCC+

ccc

CCC

ccc-

CCC-

cc

CC

c

C

ns

D or RD

VR - Adjustments to Key Rating Drivers

The OE score has been assigned above the implied score due to the following adjustment reasons: Sovereign Rating (positive) and Macroeconomic Stability (positive).

The Capitalization and Leverage score has been assigned above the implied score due to the following adjustment reason: Reserve Coverage and Asset Valuation (positive).

Summary Financials and Key Ratios

30 Sep 2023

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

9 Months - 3rd Quarter

Year End

Year End

Year End

USD mil.

PEN mil.

PEN mil.

PEN mil.

PEN mil.

Interim

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Summary Income Statement

Net Interest and Dividend Income

727

2,754.5

3,280.5

2,699.8

2,881.2

Net Fees and Commissions

131

495.2

651.2

555.0

502.5

Other Operating Income

83

315.3

412.2

511.4

407.5

Total Operating Income

941

3,565.0

4,343.9

3,766.2

3,791.2

Operating Costs

373

1,412.2

1,862.4

1,696.3

1,491.4

Pre-Impairment Operating Profit

568

2,152.8

2,481.5

2,069.9

2,299.8

Loan and Other Impairment Charges

326

1,234.6

1,002.6

450.2

2,003.0

Operating Profit

242

918.2

1,478.9

1,619.7

296.8

Other Non-Operating Items (Net)

6

23.5

11.7

-35.2

-0.5

Tax

52

196.4

318.9

384.0

31.4

Net Income

197

745.3

1,171.7

1,200.5

264.9

Other Comprehensive Income

48

182.5

-294.5

-581.1

191.8

Fitch Comprehensive Income

245

927.8

877.2

619.4

456.7

Summary Balance Sheet

Assets

Gross Loans

12,572

47,648.9

45,629.3

43,315.9

41,859.8

- of which impaired

351

1,329.4

1,172.7

1,299.5

1,343.5

Loan Loss Allowances

650

2,462.7

2,247.8

2,067.0

2,856.5

Net Loan

11,922

45,186.2

43,381.5

41,248.9

39,003.3

Interbank

191

723.5

1,075.7

919.9

845.5

Derivatives

42

158.8

476.5

783.6

435.2

Other Securities and Earning Assets

3,076

11,659.1

9,721.9

10,586.5

9,582.5

Total Earning Assets

15,232

57,727.6

54,655.6

53,538.9

49,866.5

Cash and Due From Banks

2,335

8,849.2

10,229.6

12,952.7

16,257.8

Other Assets

466

1,767.6

1,560.5

1,620.4

1,699.8

Total Assets

18,033

68,344.4

66,445.7

68,112.0

67,824.1

Liabilities

Customer Deposits

11,327

42,928.5

41,638.6

42,873.1

43,290.6

Interbank and Other Short-Term Funding

2,787

10,563.2

9,416.0

10,085.2

9,227.7

Other Long-Term Funding

1,643

6,226.4

6,904.6

7,086.5

7,873.4

Trading Liabilities and Derivatives

44

168.0

297.0

413.1

0.0

Total Funding and Derivatives

15,801

59,886.1

58,256.2

60,457.9

60,391.7

Other Liabilities

274

1,038.5

1,109.7

851.3

1,249.0

Preference Shares and Hybrid Capital

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Total Equity

1,958

7,419.8

7,079.8

6,802.8

6,183.4

Total Liabilities and Equity

18,033

68,344.4

66,445.7

68,112.0

67,824.1

Exchange Rate

USD1 = PEN3.79

USD1 = PEN3.81

USD1 = PEN3.98

USD1 = PEN3.62

30 Sep 2023

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Ratios (annualized as appropriate)

Profitability

Operating Profit/Risk-Weighted Assets

1.9

2.3

2.8

0.6

Net Interest Income/Average Earning Assets

6.6

6.0

5.2

6.2

Non-Interest Expense/Gross Revenue

39.9

43.4

45.5

39.5

Net Income/Average Equity

13.9

17.6

19.1

4.4

Asset Quality

Impaired Loans Ratio

2.8

2.6

3.0

3.2

Growth in Gross Loans

4.4

5.3

3.5

15.0

Loan Loss Allowances/Impaired Loans

185.3

191.7

159.1

212.6

Loan Impairment Charges/Average Gross Loans

3.5

2.3

1.0

5.1

Capitalization

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

11.2

10.8

12.5

11.5

Fully Loaded Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Fitch Core Capital Ratio

N.A.

11.0

11.9

12.0

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets

9.8

10.0

9.4

8.5

Basel Leverage Ratio

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Net Impaired Loans/Common Equity Tier 1

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Net Impaired Loans/Fitch Core Capital

N.A.

-16.4

-12.1

-26.4

Funding and Liquidity

Gross Loans/Customer Deposits

111.0

109.6

101.0

96.7

Gross Loans/Customer Deposits + Covered Bonds

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Customer Deposits/Total Non-Equity Funding

71.9

71.8

71.4

71.7

Net Stable Funding Ratio

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Commercial Banks: Government Support

Typical D-SIB GSR for sovereign's rating level (assuming high propensity)

Actual jurisdiction D-SIB GSR

Government Support Rating

  1. to bb+ bbb- bbb-

Government ability to support D-SIBs

Sovereign Rating

BBB/ Negative

Size of banking system

Neutral

Negative

Structure of banking system

Neutral

Sovereign financial flexibility (for rating level)

Government propensity to support D-SIBs

Resolution legislation

Neutral

Support stance

Neutral

Government propensity to support bank

Systemic importance

Neutral

Liability structure

Neutral

Neutral

Ownership

The colors indicate the weighting of each KRD in the assessment.

Higher influence Moderate influence Lower influence

The 'bbb-' GSR reflects high probability of forthcoming support. The Peruvian government has a high propensity to provide Interbank support given its moderate systemic importance. The sovereign's ability to provide support is reflected in its 'BBB'/Negative IDR, which is underpinned by its sound financial position, ample international reserves and low debt levels.

Environmental, Social and Governance Considerations

Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank

Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation

Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank has 5 ESG potential rating drivers

key driver

0

issues

Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank has exposure to compliance risks including fair lending practices, mis-selling, repossession/foreclosure practices,

consumer data protection (data security) but this has very low impact on the rating.

Governance is minimally relevant to the rating and is not currently a driver.

driver

0

issues

potential driver

5

issues

4

issues

not a rating driver

5

issues

Banks

ESG Relevance to

Credit Rating

5

4

3

2

1

Environmental (E) Relevance Scores

General Issues

E Score

Sector-Specific Issues

Reference

GHG Emissions & Air Quality

1

n.a.

n.a.

Energy Management

1

n.a.

n.a.

Water & Wastewater Management

1

n.a.

n.a.

Waste & Hazardous Materials

1

n.a.

n.a.

Management; Ecological Impacts

Impact of extreme weather events on assets and/or

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Risk Profile;

Exposure to Environmental Impacts

2

operations and corresponding risk appetite & management;

Asset Quality

catastrophe risk; credit concentrations

Social (S) Relevance Scores

General Issues

S Score

Sector-Specific Issues

Reference

Human Rights, Community Relations,

Services for underbanked and underserved communities:

2

SME and community development programs; financial literacy

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Risk Profile

Access & Affordability

programs

Customer Welfare - Fair Messaging,

Compliance risks including fair lending practices, mis-selling,

Operating Environment; Business Profile (incl. Management &

3

repossession/foreclosure practices, consumer data protection

Privacy & Data Security

(data security)

governance); Risk Profile

Labor Relations & Practices

2

Impact of labor negotiations, including board/employee

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)

compensation and composition

Employee Wellbeing

1

n.a.

n.a.

Shift in social or consumer preferences as a result of an

Exposure to Social Impacts

2

institution's social positions, or social and/or political

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Financial Profile

disapproval of core banking practices

Governance (G) Relevance Scores

E Relevance

5

4

3

2

1

S Relevance

5

4

3

2

1

How to Read This Page

ESG relevance scores range from 1 to 5 based on a 15-level color gradation. Red (5) is most relevant to the credit rating and green (1) is least relevant.

The Environmental (E), Social (S) and Governance (G) tables break out the ESG general issues and the sector-specificissues that are most relevant to each industry group. Relevance scores are assigned to each sector-specificissue, signaling the credit- relevance of the sector-specificissues to the issuer's overall credit rating. The Criteria Reference column highlights the factor(s) within which the corresponding ESG issues are captured in Fitch's credit analysis. The vertical color bars are visualizations of the frequency of occurrence of the highest constituent relevance scores. They do not represent an aggregate of the relevance scores or aggregate ESG credit relevance.

The Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation table's far right column is a visualization of the frequency of occurrence of the highest ESG relevance scores across the combined E, S and G categories. The three columns to the left of ESG Relevance to Credit Rating summarize rating relevance and impact to credit from ESG issues. The box on the far left identifies any ESG Relevance Sub-factorissues that are drivers or potential drivers of the issuer's credit rating (corresponding with scores of 3, 4 or 5) and provides a brief explanation for the relevance score. All scores of '4' and '5' are assumed to result in a negative impact unless indicated with a '+' sign for positive impact.h scores of 3, 4 or 5) and provides a brief explanation for the score.

Classification of ESG issues has been developed from Fitch's sector ratings criteria. The General Issues and Sector-Specific Issues draw on the classification standards published by the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the World Bank.

CREDIT-RELEVANT ESG SCALE

General Issues

G Score

Sector-Specific Issues

Reference

Management Strategy

3

Operational implementation of strategy

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)

Board independence and effectiveness; ownership

Governance Structure

3

concentration; protection of creditor/stakeholder rights; legal

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Earnings &

/compliance risks; business continuity; key person risk;

Profitability; Capitalisation & Leverage

related party transactions

Group Structure

3

Organizational structure; appropriateness relative to business

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)

model; opacity; intra-group dynamics; ownership

Financial Transparency

3

Quality and frequency of financial reporting and auditing

Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)

processes

G Relevance

5

4

3

2

1

How relevant are E, S and G issues to the

overall credit rating?

Highly relevant, a key rating driver that has a

5significant impact on the rating on an individual basis. Equivalent to "higher" relative importance

within Navigator.

Relevant to rating, not a key rating driver but has

4an impact on the rating in combination with other factors. Equivalent to "moderate" relative

importance within Navigator.

Minimally relevant to rating, either very low impact

3or actively managed in a way that results in no impact on the entity rating. Equivalent to "lower"

relative importance within Navigator.

2Irrelevant to the entity rating but relevant to the sector.

1Irrelevant to the entity rating and irrelevant to the sector.

The highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3', unless otherwise disclosed in this section. A score of '3' means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, due to either their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores are not inputs in the rating process; they are an observation on the relevance and materiality of ESG factors in the rating decision. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/topics/esg/products#esg-relevance-scores .

