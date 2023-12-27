Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank
Key Rating Drivers
Standalone Assessment: Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank's (Interbank) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', which is in line with the implied VR. The bank's strong franchise in retail lending, well-diversified business model and sound financial profile underpin the ratings. The VR and Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to a material deterioration in the local operating environment (OE) or a negative sovereign rating action.
Deteriorated Asset Quality: As of 3Q23, the 90 days nonperforming loans (NPL) ratio
deteriorated to 3.3% (YE22: 2.6%) due to the seasoning of the retail loans amidst the current high interest rate and high-inflation environment. Loan loss allowance coverage of impaired loans of 156.2% at 3Q23 (YE22: 191.7%) is adequate. Fitch Ratings believes that asset quality metrics will stabilize in 2024 after the downside observed in 2023.
Adequate Probability: The operating profit-to-risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio reduced to 1.9% at 3Q23, from 2.3% at YE22, reflecting a higher cost of credit. Higher interest rates coupled with a change in the portfolio mix, with a higher proportion of the retail segment and a lower proportion of the commercial portfolio, supported the NIM. Fitch expects Peruvian banks' profitability to remain sound in 2024, supported by a strong NIM and good efficiency.
Sound Capitalization: Interbank's Common Equity Tier I ratio (FCC) reached 11.2% in 3Q23 while the total Capital Adequacy ratio was 15.0% at the same date. The bank was well prepared to phase in the Basel III capital regulations, with capitalization ratios adequate and commensurate with the current rating levels. Fitch expects Interbank to remain well capitalized due to steady internal capital generation and moderate loan growth.
Stable Funding and Liquidity: The loan-to-deposits ratio slightly deteriorated to 111.0% in 3Q23, compared to 109.6% at YE22. Deposit growth was low at 3.1% as of 3Q23, reflecting tighter monetary policy. Low-cost and stable deposits will remain as the bank's main source of funding in 2024. Despite low deposit growth, liquidity is expected to remain stable, reflecting low credit expansion and less aggressive monetary tightening in 2024.
Rating Sensitivities
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade
IDRs and VR
Ratings
Foreign Currency
Long-Term IDR
BBB
Short-Term IDR
F3
Local Currency
Long-Term IDR
BBB
Short-Term IDR
F3
Viability Rating
bbb
Government Support Rating
bbb-
Sovereign Risk
Long-TermForeign-Currency
IDR
BBB
Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR
BBB
Country Ceiling
BBB+
Outlooks
Long-TermForeign-Currency
IDR
Negative
Long-TermLocal-Currency
IDR
Negative
Sovereign Long-Term Foreign-
Currency IDR
Negative
Sovereign Long-Term Local-
Currency IDR
Negative
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade
IDRs and VR
- Interbank's IDRs currently have a Negative Rating Outlook in line with the sovereign, which makes an upgrade highly unlikely over the rating horizon as the bank's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign ratings.
- Over the medium term, Interbank's ratings could be upgraded by the confluence of improvement in the OE and the bank's financial profiles in the context of a sovereign upgrade.
Other Debt and Issuer Ratings
Debt Rating Classes
Rating Type
Rating
Subordinated
BB+
Source: Fitch Ratings
Subordinated Debt
Interbank's subordinated bonds are considered "plain vanilla," as they do not have coupon deferral features. The subordinated debt is two notches below the VR of 'bbb', reflecting baseline notching for loss severity. There is no notching due to incremental nonperformance risk.
- The subordinated debt ratings would be downgraded if Interbank's VR is downgraded.
- Subordinated debt ratings would be upgraded if Interbank's VR is upgraded.
Ratings Navigator
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank
ESG Relevance:
Operating Environment
Financial Profile
Business Profile
Risk Profile
Asset Quality
Earnings & Profitability
Capitalisation & Leverage
Funding & Liquidity
Implied Viability Rating
Viability Rating
20%
10%
20%
15%
25%
10%
aaa
aaa
aaa
aa+
aa+
aa+
aa
aa
aa
aa-
aa-
aa-
a+
a+
a+
a
a
a
a-
a-
a-
bbb+
bbb+
bbb+
bbb
bbb bbb
bbb bbb
bbb-
bbb-
bbb-
bb+
bb+
bb+
bb
bb
bb
bb-
bb-
bb-
b+
b+
b+
b
b
b
b-
b-
b-
ccc+
ccc+
ccc+
ccc
ccc
ccc
ccc-
ccc-
ccc-
cc
cc
cc
c
c
c
f
f
f
Government Support
Issuer Default Rating
aaa
AAA
aa+
AA+
aa
AA
aa-
AA-
a+
A+
a
A
a-
A-
bbb+
BBB+
- BBBBBB Neg
bbb-
bbb-
BBB-
bb+
BB+
bb
BB
bb-
BB-
b+
B+
b
B
b-
B-
ccc+
CCC+
ccc
CCC
ccc-
CCC-
cc
CC
c
C
ns
D or RD
The Key Rating Driver (KRD) weightings used to determine the implied VR are shown as percentages at the top. In cases where the implied VR is adjusted upwards or downwards to arrive at the VR, the KRD associated with the adjustment reason is highlighted in red. The shaded areas indicate the benchmark-implied scores for each KRD.
VR - Adjustments to Key Rating Drivers
The OE score has been assigned above the implied score due to the following adjustment reasons: Sovereign Rating (positive) and Macroeconomic Stability (positive).
The Capitalization and Leverage score has been assigned above the implied score due to the following adjustment reason: Reserve Coverage and Asset Valuation (positive).
Summary Financials and Key Ratios
30 Sep 2023
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
9 Months - 3rd Quarter
Year End
Year End
Year End
USD mil.
PEN mil.
PEN mil.
PEN mil.
PEN mil.
Interim
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Summary Income Statement
Net Interest and Dividend Income
727
2,754.5
3,280.5
2,699.8
2,881.2
Net Fees and Commissions
131
495.2
651.2
555.0
502.5
Other Operating Income
83
315.3
412.2
511.4
407.5
Total Operating Income
941
3,565.0
4,343.9
3,766.2
3,791.2
Operating Costs
373
1,412.2
1,862.4
1,696.3
1,491.4
Pre-Impairment Operating Profit
568
2,152.8
2,481.5
2,069.9
2,299.8
Loan and Other Impairment Charges
326
1,234.6
1,002.6
450.2
2,003.0
Operating Profit
242
918.2
1,478.9
1,619.7
296.8
Other Non-Operating Items (Net)
6
23.5
11.7
-35.2
-0.5
Tax
52
196.4
318.9
384.0
31.4
Net Income
197
745.3
1,171.7
1,200.5
264.9
Other Comprehensive Income
48
182.5
-294.5
-581.1
191.8
Fitch Comprehensive Income
245
927.8
877.2
619.4
456.7
Summary Balance Sheet
Assets
Gross Loans
12,572
47,648.9
45,629.3
43,315.9
41,859.8
- of which impaired
351
1,329.4
1,172.7
1,299.5
1,343.5
Loan Loss Allowances
650
2,462.7
2,247.8
2,067.0
2,856.5
Net Loan
11,922
45,186.2
43,381.5
41,248.9
39,003.3
Interbank
191
723.5
1,075.7
919.9
845.5
Derivatives
42
158.8
476.5
783.6
435.2
Other Securities and Earning Assets
3,076
11,659.1
9,721.9
10,586.5
9,582.5
Total Earning Assets
15,232
57,727.6
54,655.6
53,538.9
49,866.5
Cash and Due From Banks
2,335
8,849.2
10,229.6
12,952.7
16,257.8
Other Assets
466
1,767.6
1,560.5
1,620.4
1,699.8
Total Assets
18,033
68,344.4
66,445.7
68,112.0
67,824.1
Liabilities
Customer Deposits
11,327
42,928.5
41,638.6
42,873.1
43,290.6
Interbank and Other Short-Term Funding
2,787
10,563.2
9,416.0
10,085.2
9,227.7
Other Long-Term Funding
1,643
6,226.4
6,904.6
7,086.5
7,873.4
Trading Liabilities and Derivatives
44
168.0
297.0
413.1
0.0
Total Funding and Derivatives
15,801
59,886.1
58,256.2
60,457.9
60,391.7
Other Liabilities
274
1,038.5
1,109.7
851.3
1,249.0
Preference Shares and Hybrid Capital
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Total Equity
1,958
7,419.8
7,079.8
6,802.8
6,183.4
Total Liabilities and Equity
18,033
68,344.4
66,445.7
68,112.0
67,824.1
Exchange Rate
USD1 = PEN3.79
USD1 = PEN3.81
USD1 = PEN3.98
USD1 = PEN3.62
Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Interbank
30 Sep 2023
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Ratios (annualized as appropriate)
Profitability
Operating Profit/Risk-Weighted Assets
1.9
2.3
2.8
0.6
Net Interest Income/Average Earning Assets
6.6
6.0
5.2
6.2
Non-Interest Expense/Gross Revenue
39.9
43.4
45.5
39.5
Net Income/Average Equity
13.9
17.6
19.1
4.4
Asset Quality
Impaired Loans Ratio
2.8
2.6
3.0
3.2
Growth in Gross Loans
4.4
5.3
3.5
15.0
Loan Loss Allowances/Impaired Loans
185.3
191.7
159.1
212.6
Loan Impairment Charges/Average Gross Loans
3.5
2.3
1.0
5.1
Capitalization
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
11.2
10.8
12.5
11.5
Fully Loaded Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Fitch Core Capital Ratio
N.A.
11.0
11.9
12.0
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets
9.8
10.0
9.4
8.5
Basel Leverage Ratio
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Net Impaired Loans/Common Equity Tier 1
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Net Impaired Loans/Fitch Core Capital
N.A.
-16.4
-12.1
-26.4
Funding and Liquidity
Gross Loans/Customer Deposits
111.0
109.6
101.0
96.7
Gross Loans/Customer Deposits + Covered Bonds
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Customer Deposits/Total Non-Equity Funding
71.9
71.8
71.4
71.7
Net Stable Funding Ratio
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A. - Not applicable
Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Interbank
Support Assessment
Commercial Banks: Government Support
Typical D-SIB GSR for sovereign's rating level (assuming high propensity)
Actual jurisdiction D-SIB GSR
Government Support Rating
- to bb+ bbb- bbb-
Government ability to support D-SIBs
Sovereign Rating
BBB/ Negative
Size of banking system
Neutral
Negative
Structure of banking system
Neutral
Sovereign financial flexibility (for rating level)
Government propensity to support D-SIBs
Resolution legislation
Neutral
Support stance
Neutral
Government propensity to support bank
Systemic importance
Neutral
Liability structure
Neutral
Neutral
Ownership
The colors indicate the weighting of each KRD in the assessment.
Higher influence Moderate influence Lower influence
The 'bbb-' GSR reflects high probability of forthcoming support. The Peruvian government has a high propensity to provide Interbank support given its moderate systemic importance. The sovereign's ability to provide support is reflected in its 'BBB'/Negative IDR, which is underpinned by its sound financial position, ample international reserves and low debt levels.
Environmental, Social and Governance Considerations
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank
Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank has 5 ESG potential rating drivers
key driver
0
issues
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank has exposure to compliance risks including fair lending practices, mis-selling, repossession/foreclosure practices,
consumer data protection (data security) but this has very low impact on the rating.
Governance is minimally relevant to the rating and is not currently a driver.
driver
0
issues
potential driver
5
issues
4
issues
not a rating driver
5
issues
ESG Relevance to
Credit Rating
5
4
3
2
1
Environmental (E) Relevance Scores
General Issues
E Score
Sector-Specific Issues
Reference
GHG Emissions & Air Quality
1
n.a.
n.a.
Energy Management
1
n.a.
n.a.
Water & Wastewater Management
1
n.a.
n.a.
Waste & Hazardous Materials
1
n.a.
n.a.
Management; Ecological Impacts
Impact of extreme weather events on assets and/or
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Risk Profile;
Exposure to Environmental Impacts
2
operations and corresponding risk appetite & management;
Asset Quality
catastrophe risk; credit concentrations
Social (S) Relevance Scores
General Issues
S Score
Sector-Specific Issues
Reference
Human Rights, Community Relations,
Services for underbanked and underserved communities:
2
SME and community development programs; financial literacy
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Risk Profile
Access & Affordability
programs
Customer Welfare - Fair Messaging,
Compliance risks including fair lending practices, mis-selling,
Operating Environment; Business Profile (incl. Management &
3
repossession/foreclosure practices, consumer data protection
Privacy & Data Security
(data security)
governance); Risk Profile
Labor Relations & Practices
2
Impact of labor negotiations, including board/employee
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)
compensation and composition
Employee Wellbeing
1
n.a.
n.a.
Shift in social or consumer preferences as a result of an
Exposure to Social Impacts
2
institution's social positions, or social and/or political
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Financial Profile
disapproval of core banking practices
Governance (G) Relevance Scores
E Relevance
5
4
3
2
1
S Relevance
5
4
3
2
1
How to Read This Page
ESG relevance scores range from 1 to 5 based on a 15-level color gradation. Red (5) is most relevant to the credit rating and green (1) is least relevant.
The Environmental (E), Social (S) and Governance (G) tables break out the ESG general issues and the sector-specificissues that are most relevant to each industry group. Relevance scores are assigned to each sector-specificissue, signaling the credit- relevance of the sector-specificissues to the issuer's overall credit rating. The Criteria Reference column highlights the factor(s) within which the corresponding ESG issues are captured in Fitch's credit analysis. The vertical color bars are visualizations of the frequency of occurrence of the highest constituent relevance scores. They do not represent an aggregate of the relevance scores or aggregate ESG credit relevance.
The Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation table's far right column is a visualization of the frequency of occurrence of the highest ESG relevance scores across the combined E, S and G categories. The three columns to the left of ESG Relevance to Credit Rating summarize rating relevance and impact to credit from ESG issues. The box on the far left identifies any ESG Relevance Sub-factorissues that are drivers or potential drivers of the issuer's credit rating (corresponding with scores of 3, 4 or 5) and provides a brief explanation for the relevance score. All scores of '4' and '5' are assumed to result in a negative impact unless indicated with a '+' sign for positive impact.h scores of 3, 4 or 5) and provides a brief explanation for the score.
Classification of ESG issues has been developed from Fitch's sector ratings criteria. The General Issues and Sector-Specific Issues draw on the classification standards published by the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the World Bank.
CREDIT-RELEVANT ESG SCALE
General Issues
G Score
Sector-Specific Issues
Reference
Management Strategy
3
Operational implementation of strategy
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)
Board independence and effectiveness; ownership
Governance Structure
3
concentration; protection of creditor/stakeholder rights; legal
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance); Earnings &
/compliance risks; business continuity; key person risk;
Profitability; Capitalisation & Leverage
related party transactions
Group Structure
3
Organizational structure; appropriateness relative to business
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)
model; opacity; intra-group dynamics; ownership
Financial Transparency
3
Quality and frequency of financial reporting and auditing
Business Profile (incl. Management & governance)
processes
G Relevance
5
4
3
2
1
How relevant are E, S and G issues to the
overall credit rating?
Highly relevant, a key rating driver that has a
5significant impact on the rating on an individual basis. Equivalent to "higher" relative importance
within Navigator.
Relevant to rating, not a key rating driver but has
4an impact on the rating in combination with other factors. Equivalent to "moderate" relative
importance within Navigator.
Minimally relevant to rating, either very low impact
3or actively managed in a way that results in no impact on the entity rating. Equivalent to "lower"
relative importance within Navigator.
2Irrelevant to the entity rating but relevant to the sector.
1Irrelevant to the entity rating and irrelevant to the sector.
The highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3', unless otherwise disclosed in this section. A score of '3' means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, due to either their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores are not inputs in the rating process; they are an observation on the relevance and materiality of ESG factors in the rating decision. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/topics/esg/products#esg-relevance-scores .
