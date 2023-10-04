Banco Itaú Chile : BTG Pactual | CEO Latam Conference, New York – 2023
October 04, 2023 at 02:00 pm EDT
Share
ItaúChile
BTGPactualLatam CEO Conference
NewYork-October3rd -5th, 2023
ir.itau.cl
/Itaú Chile
/itauchile
@itauchile
Itaú Chile
Agenda
01. Itaú Chile
At a Glance
Page 4
02.
Itaú Chile
Key Highlights
Page 7
03.
Itaú Chile
Financial
Highlights
Page 21
Itaú Chile
Agenda
01. Itaú Chile
At a Glance
Page 4
02.
Itaú Chile
Key Highlights
Page 7
03.
Itaú Chile
Financial
Highlights
Page 21
Itaú Chile at a Glance
About us
Universal bank | We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy
Regional footprint & main indicators 1, 2
ItaúChile
represents14%
of ItaúUnibanco's
consolidated
loan portfolio7
Assets
Loans
Market Share
Headcount 4
Branches 5
Recurring Net
Income 2Q'23
Recurring RoTAE 2Q'236
US$ 43.2 bn
US$ 7.4bn
US$ 50.6 bn
US$ 27.7 bn
US$ 5.3 bn
US$ 33.0 bn
9.8%3
3.2%3
5,048
2,247
7,295
179
69
248
US$ 189 mn
-US$ 4 mn
US$ 184 mn
24.0%
-3.6%
20.2%
Itaú Chile | BTG Pactual Conference - Oct´23
1 - Information as of June 30, 2023; 2 - Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 802.46 CLP/USD; 3 - Information as of Jun 30, 2023 for Chile and as of May 31, 2023 for Colombia; 4 - As of 2Q23. Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and since 1Q18 also from our RepOffice in Lima; and headcount for Colombia includes employees of Itaú (Panamá); 5 - Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6 - Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7 - Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Chile reported in their respective 2Q'23 MD&As at a R$ 4,8581 / US$ (BCB) and a Ch$ 802 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 30.06.2023.
Sources: Itaú Chile, CMF and SFC.
4
Itaú Chile at a Glance
Itaú Chile's Evolution
Adaptable Culture | Innovation | Transparency in business
1871
Banco Concepcion created as
the first private bank in Chile
&
Itaú Chile
Colombia
Merger
Launch
Entrance
2007
2012-13
2016
⚫ Launch of Banco Itaú
⚫2012: Corpbanca's
⚫ Mergerbetween
Banco ItaúChileand
Chile
Acquisition of
Corpbanca
Banco Santander
⚫ Team building
Colombia
⚫ Corporate governan
⚫2013: Corpbanca's
ce, risk
management frame
Acquisition of Helm
work and other
Bank in Colombia
policies
Integration & Construction
2017-18
Migration and
client segmentation of retail clients in Chile
Introduction of Itaú Brand in the Colombian retail Market
Pandemic
Management
& Strategic Planning
2019-
20
Continued emphasis on deepening client-centricity, while managing the social unrest and COVID-driven dynamics
Strategic review of our operations in Chile and Colombia to accelerate our digital transformation process
Design of a new innovative transformation plan driven by a digital approach
Transformation
Execution
2021-23
Execution of the digital transformation plan
Strategic implementation at the forefront of banking in the region
Itaú Chile | BTG Conference - Oct´23
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco ITAÚ Chile published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 17:59:13 UTC.
Banco Itau Chile is a Chile-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank operates in seven segments: Large, Corporate and Real Estate Companies, which includes companies that belong to major economic groups and specific industries; Companies, which includes leasing, factoring and other financial services for business customers; Traditional and Private Banking, which offers checking accounts, consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Lower Income Retail Banking, corresponding to operations of Banco Condell, which offers consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Treasury and International, which comprises treasury activities, such as financial management and funding; Non-Banking Financial Services, which provides services rendered by its subsidiaries, including insurance brokerage, financial advisory and securities brokerage, and Colombia, which includes commercial and retail banking services provided by CorpBanca Colombia and Helm Bank.