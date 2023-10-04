ItaúChile

BTGPactualLatam CEO Conference

NewYork-October3rd -5th, 2023

Agenda

01. Itaú Chile

At a Glance

Page 4

02.

Itaú Chile

Key Highlights

Page 7

03.

Itaú Chile

Financial

Highlights

Page 21

Itaú Chile

Itaú Chile at a Glance

About us

Universal bank | We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy

Regional footprint & main indicators 1, 2

ItaúChile

represents14%

of ItaúUnibanco's

consolidated

loan portfolio7

Assets

Loans

Market Share

Headcount 4

Branches 5

Recurring Net

Income 2Q'23

Recurring RoTAE 2Q'236

US$ 43.2 bn

US$ 7.4bn

US$ 50.6 bn

US$ 27.7 bn

US$ 5.3 bn

US$ 33.0 bn

9.8%3

3.2%3

5,048

2,247

7,295

179

69

248

US$ 189 mn

-US$ 4 mn

US$ 184 mn

24.0%

-3.6%

20.2%

Itaú Chile | BTG Pactual Conference - Oct´23

1 - Information as of June 30, 2023; 2 - Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 802.46 CLP/USD; 3 - Information as of Jun 30, 2023 for Chile and as of May 31, 2023 for Colombia; 4 - As of 2Q23. Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and since 1Q18 also from our RepOffice in Lima; and headcount for Colombia includes employees of Itaú (Panamá); 5 - Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6 - Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7 - Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Chile reported in their respective 2Q'23 MD&As at a R$ 4,8581 / US$ (BCB) and a Ch$ 802 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 30.06.2023.

Sources: Itaú Chile, CMF and SFC.

4

Itaú Chile at a Glance

Itaú Chile's Evolution

Adaptable Culture | Innovation | Transparency in business

1871

Banco Concepcion created as

the first private bank in Chile

&

Itaú Chile

Colombia

Merger

Launch

Entrance

2007

2012-13

2016

Launch of Banco Itaú

2012: Corpbanca's

Mergerbetween

Banco ItaúChileand

Chile

Acquisition of

Corpbanca

Banco Santander

Team building

Colombia

Corporate governan

2013: Corpbanca's

ce, risk

management frame

Acquisition of Helm

work and other

Bank in Colombia

policies

Integration & Construction

2017-18

  • Migration and
    client segmentation of retail clients in Chile
  • Introduction of Itaú Brand in the Colombian retail Market

Pandemic

Management

& Strategic Planning

2019-

20

  • Continued emphasis on deepening client-centricity, while managing the social unrest and COVID-driven dynamics
  • Strategic review of our operations in Chile and Colombia to accelerate our digital transformation process
  • Design of a new innovative transformation plan driven by a digital approach

Transformation

Execution

2021-23

  • Execution of the digital transformation plan
  • Strategic implementation at the forefront of banking in the region

Itaú Chile | BTG Conference - Oct´23

5

