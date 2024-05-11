Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries

As of and for the four-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the four-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Apr'24

Apr'23

Total loans

28.137.358

26.837.705

Total assets

43.988.170

40.784.932

Deposits and other demand liabilities

6.431.430

5.443.233

Time deposits and other time liabilities

14.913.142

12.845.790

Interbank borrowings

3.082.613

4.791.474

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

8.335.559

8.206.936

Equity

3.852.271

3.416.717

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3.848.579

3.414.095

Non-controlling interest

3.692

2.622

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

With reclassification of financial hedges1

In Ch$ million

4M'24

4M'23

4M'24

4M'23

Net operating profit before provision for loan losse

617.660

453.075

547.450

500.291

Loan losses expenses

(124.768)

(117.295)

(124.768)

(117.295)

Total operating expenses

(277.444)

(234.494)

(277.444)

(234.494)

Operating income

215.448

101.286

145.238

148.502

Income from investments in companies

2.406

1.947

2.406

1.947

Operating income before income taxes

217.854

103.233

147.644

150.449

Income taxes

(84.361)

44.300

(14.151)

(2.916)

Consolidated income for the period

133.493

147.533

133.493

147.533

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

133.492

147.512

133.492

147.512

Non-controlling interest

1

21

1

21

1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

