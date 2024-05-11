Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries

As of and for the four-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023

The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the four-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million Apr'24 Apr'23 Total loans 28.137.358 26.837.705 Total assets 43.988.170 40.784.932 Deposits and other demand liabilities 6.431.430 5.443.233 Time deposits and other time liabilities 14.913.142 12.845.790 Interbank borrowings 3.082.613 4.791.474 Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued 8.335.559 8.206.936 Equity 3.852.271 3.416.717 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 3.848.579 3.414.095 Non-controlling interest 3.692 2.622

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT With reclassification of financial hedges1 In Ch$ million 4M'24 4M'23 4M'24 4M'23 Net operating profit before provision for loan losse 617.660 453.075 547.450 500.291 Loan losses expenses (124.768) (117.295) (124.768) (117.295) Total operating expenses (277.444) (234.494) (277.444) (234.494) Operating income 215.448 101.286 145.238 148.502 Income from investments in companies 2.406 1.947 2.406 1.947 Operating income before income taxes 217.854 103.233 147.644 150.449 Income taxes (84.361) 44.300 (14.151) (2.916) Consolidated income for the period 133.493 147.533 133.493 147.533 Net income attributable to holders of the Bank 133.492 147.512 133.492 147.512 Non-controlling interest 1 21 1 21

1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano Gabriel Moura Chief Accounting Officer Chief Executive Officer

