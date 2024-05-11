Banco Itaú Chile : Financial Report Summary, April 2024
Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries
As of and for the four-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023
The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the four-month periods ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
In Ch$ million
Apr'24
Apr'23
Total loans
28.137.358
26.837.705
Total assets
43.988.170
40.784.932
Deposits and other demand liabilities
6.431.430
5.443.233
Time deposits and other time liabilities
14.913.142
12.845.790
Interbank borrowings
3.082.613
4.791.474
Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued
8.335.559
8.206.936
Equity
3.852.271
3.416.717
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
3.848.579
3.414.095
Non-controlling interest
3.692
2.622
YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
With reclassification of financial hedges1
In Ch$ million
4M'24
4M'23
4M'24
4M'23
Net operating profit before provision for loan losse
617.660
453.075
547.450
500.291
Loan losses expenses
(124.768)
(117.295)
(124.768)
(117.295)
Total operating expenses
(277.444)
(234.494)
(277.444)
(234.494)
Operating income
215.448
101.286
145.238
148.502
Income from investments in companies
2.406
1.947
2.406
1.947
Operating income before income taxes
217.854
103.233
147.644
150.449
Income taxes
(84.361)
44.300
(14.151)
(2.916)
Consolidated income for the period
133.493
147.533
133.493
147.533
Net income attributable to holders of the Bank
133.492
147.512
133.492
147.512
Non-controlling interest
1
21
1
21
1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .
This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.
Roxana Zamorano
Gabriel Moura
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
1
Banco Itau Chile is a Chile-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank operates in seven segments: Large, Corporate and Real Estate Companies, which includes companies that belong to major economic groups and specific industries; Companies, which includes leasing, factoring and other financial services for business customers; Traditional and Private Banking, which offers checking accounts, consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Lower Income Retail Banking, corresponding to operations of Banco Condell, which offers consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Treasury and International, which comprises treasury activities, such as financial management and funding; Non-Banking Financial Services, which provides services rendered by its subsidiaries, including insurance brokerage, financial advisory and securities brokerage, and Colombia, which includes commercial and retail banking services provided by CorpBanca Colombia and Helm Bank.