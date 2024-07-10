Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries

As of and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Jun'24

Jun'23

Total loans

27.685.148

26.548.044

Total assets

43.664.975

40.578.311

Deposits and other demand liabilities

5.954.030

5.424.910

Time deposits and other time liabilities

15.410.967

12.769.620

Interbank borrowings

3.194.055

4.820.614

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

8.014.793

8.264.869

Equity

3.851.439

3.535.250

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3.847.990

3.532.317

Non-controlling interest

3.449

2.933

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

With reclassification of financial hedges1

In Ch$ million

6M'24

6M'23

6M'24

6M'23

Net operating profit before provision for loan losse

866.437

692.730

805.248

741.420

Loan losses expenses

(194.862)

(163.515)

(194.862)

(163.515)

Total operating expenses

(403.052)

(352.239)

(403.052)

(352.239)

Operating income

268.523

176.976

207.334

225.666

Income from investments in companies

3.104

2.653

3.104

2.653

Operating income before income taxes

271.627

179.629

210.438

228.319

Income taxes

(74.404)

36.488

(13.215)

(12.202)

Consolidated income for the period

197.223

216.117

197.223

216.117

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

197.219

216.085

197.219

216.085

Non-controlling interest

4

32

4

32

1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

