Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries

As of and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million Jun'24 Jun'23 Total loans 27.685.148 26.548.044 Total assets 43.664.975 40.578.311 Deposits and other demand liabilities 5.954.030 5.424.910 Time deposits and other time liabilities 15.410.967 12.769.620 Interbank borrowings 3.194.055 4.820.614 Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued 8.014.793 8.264.869 Equity 3.851.439 3.535.250 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 3.847.990 3.532.317 Non-controlling interest 3.449 2.933

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT With reclassification of financial hedges1 In Ch$ million 6M'24 6M'23 6M'24 6M'23 Net operating profit before provision for loan losse 866.437 692.730 805.248 741.420 Loan losses expenses (194.862) (163.515) (194.862) (163.515) Total operating expenses (403.052) (352.239) (403.052) (352.239) Operating income 268.523 176.976 207.334 225.666 Income from investments in companies 3.104 2.653 3.104 2.653 Operating income before income taxes 271.627 179.629 210.438 228.319 Income taxes (74.404) 36.488 (13.215) (12.202) Consolidated income for the period 197.223 216.117 197.223 216.117 Net income attributable to holders of the Bank 197.219 216.085 197.219 216.085 Non-controlling interest 4 32 4 32

1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano Gabriel Moura Chief Accounting Officer Chief Executive Officer

