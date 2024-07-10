Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries
As of and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
In Ch$ million
Jun'24
Jun'23
Total loans
27.685.148
26.548.044
Total assets
43.664.975
40.578.311
Deposits and other demand liabilities
5.954.030
5.424.910
Time deposits and other time liabilities
15.410.967
12.769.620
Interbank borrowings
3.194.055
4.820.614
Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued
8.014.793
8.264.869
Equity
3.851.439
3.535.250
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
3.847.990
3.532.317
Non-controlling interest
3.449
2.933
YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
With reclassification of financial hedges1
In Ch$ million
6M'24
6M'23
6M'24
6M'23
Net operating profit before provision for loan losse
866.437
692.730
805.248
741.420
Loan losses expenses
(194.862)
(163.515)
(194.862)
(163.515)
Total operating expenses
(403.052)
(352.239)
(403.052)
(352.239)
Operating income
268.523
176.976
207.334
225.666
Income from investments in companies
3.104
2.653
3.104
2.653
Operating income before income taxes
271.627
179.629
210.438
228.319
Income taxes
(74.404)
36.488
(13.215)
(12.202)
Consolidated income for the period
197.223
216.117
197.223
216.117
Net income attributable to holders of the Bank
197.219
216.085
197.219
216.085
Non-controlling interest
4
32
4
32
1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .
This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.
Roxana Zamorano
Gabriel Moura
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
