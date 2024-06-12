Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries

As of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2024 and 2023

The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

May'24

May'23

Total loans

27.671.258

26.986.990

Total assets

43.350.330

40.466.754

Deposits and other demand liabilities

5.968.900

5.484.481

Time deposits and other time liabilities

14.530.067

12.645.241

Interbank borrowings

3.148.478

4.805.932

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

8.354.629

8.231.478

Equity

3.864.421

3.474.528

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3.860.826

3.471.749

Non-controlling interest

3.595

2.779

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

With reclassification of financial hedges1

In Ch$ million

5M'24

5M'23

5M'24

5M'23

Net operating profit before provision for loan losse

714.587

571.364

678.494

611.115

Loan losses expenses

(157.810)

(139.223)

(157.810)

(139.223)

Total operating expenses

(340.745)

(287.111)

(340.745)

(287.111)

Operating income

216.032

145.030

179.939

184.781

Income from investments in companies

2.463

2.490

2.463

2.490

Operating income before income taxes

218.495

147.520

182.402

187.271

Income taxes

(49.220)

33.854

(13.127)

(5.897)

Consolidated income for the period

169.275

181.374

169.275

181.374

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

169.267

181.349

169.267

181.349

Non-controlling interest

8

25

8

25

1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

1

