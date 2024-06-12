Banco Itaú Chile : Financial Report Summary, May 2024
June 11, 2024 at 09:53 pm EDT
Share
Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries
As of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2024 and 2023
The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
In Ch$ million
May'24
May'23
Total loans
27.671.258
26.986.990
Total assets
43.350.330
40.466.754
Deposits and other demand liabilities
5.968.900
5.484.481
Time deposits and other time liabilities
14.530.067
12.645.241
Interbank borrowings
3.148.478
4.805.932
Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued
8.354.629
8.231.478
Equity
3.864.421
3.474.528
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
3.860.826
3.471.749
Non-controlling interest
3.595
2.779
YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
With reclassification of financial hedges1
In Ch$ million
5M'24
5M'23
5M'24
5M'23
Net operating profit before provision for loan losse
714.587
571.364
678.494
611.115
Loan losses expenses
(157.810)
(139.223)
(157.810)
(139.223)
Total operating expenses
(340.745)
(287.111)
(340.745)
(287.111)
Operating income
216.032
145.030
179.939
184.781
Income from investments in companies
2.463
2.490
2.463
2.490
Operating income before income taxes
218.495
147.520
182.402
187.271
Income taxes
(49.220)
33.854
(13.127)
(5.897)
Consolidated income for the period
169.275
181.374
169.275
181.374
Net income attributable to holders of the Bank
169.267
181.349
169.267
181.349
Non-controlling interest
8
25
8
25
1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .
This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.
Roxana Zamorano
Gabriel Moura
Chief Accounting Officer
Chief Executive Officer
1
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco ITAÚ Chile published this content on
12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 June 2024 01:52:04 UTC.
Banco Itau Chile is a Chile-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank operates in seven segments: Large, Corporate and Real Estate Companies, which includes companies that belong to major economic groups and specific industries; Companies, which includes leasing, factoring and other financial services for business customers; Traditional and Private Banking, which offers checking accounts, consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Lower Income Retail Banking, corresponding to operations of Banco Condell, which offers consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Treasury and International, which comprises treasury activities, such as financial management and funding; Non-Banking Financial Services, which provides services rendered by its subsidiaries, including insurance brokerage, financial advisory and securities brokerage, and Colombia, which includes commercial and retail banking services provided by CorpBanca Colombia and Helm Bank.