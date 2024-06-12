Banco Itaú Chile and subsidiaries

As of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2024 and 2023

The financial information of Banco Itaú Chile as of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million May'24 May'23 Total loans 27.671.258 26.986.990 Total assets 43.350.330 40.466.754 Deposits and other demand liabilities 5.968.900 5.484.481 Time deposits and other time liabilities 14.530.067 12.645.241 Interbank borrowings 3.148.478 4.805.932 Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued 8.354.629 8.231.478 Equity 3.864.421 3.474.528 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 3.860.826 3.471.749 Non-controlling interest 3.595 2.779

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT With reclassification of financial hedges1 In Ch$ million 5M'24 5M'23 5M'24 5M'23 Net operating profit before provision for loan losse 714.587 571.364 678.494 611.115 Loan losses expenses (157.810) (139.223) (157.810) (139.223) Total operating expenses (340.745) (287.111) (340.745) (287.111) Operating income 216.032 145.030 179.939 184.781 Income from investments in companies 2.463 2.490 2.463 2.490 Operating income before income taxes 218.495 147.520 182.402 187.271 Income taxes (49.220) 33.854 (13.127) (5.897) Consolidated income for the period 169.275 181.374 169.275 181.374 Net income attributable to holders of the Bank 169.267 181.349 169.267 181.349 Non-controlling interest 8 25 8 25

1- Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad .

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano Gabriel Moura Chief Accounting Officer Chief Executive Officer

1