    ITAUCL   CL0002841873

BANCO ITAÚ CHILE

(ITAUCL)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-08
1.820 CLP    0.00%
05:10pBanco Itaú Chile : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
05:10pBanco Itaú Chile : Itaú Conference Presentation
PU
05/02Transcript : Itaú Corpbanca, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Itaú Chile : Itaú Conference Presentation

05/10/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
1Q2023

ItaúConference

ir.itau.cl

/Itaú Chile

/itauchile

@itauchile

Itaú Chile

Agenda

01. Itaú Chile

At a Glance

Page 4

02.

Itaú Chile

Key Highlights

Page 7

03.

Itaú Chile

Financial

Highlights

Page 21

Itaú Chile

Itaú Chile at a Glance

About us

Universal bank | We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy

Regional footprint & main indicators 1, 2

ItaúChile

represents19%

of ItaúUnibanco's

consolidated

loan portfolio7

Assets

Loans

Market Share

Headcount 4

Branches 5

Recurring Net

Income 1Q'23

Recurring RoTAE 1Q'236

US$ 44.8 bn

US$ 6.8bn

US$ 51.5 bn

US$ 28.5 bn

US$ 4.9 bn

US$ 33.4 bn

10.0%3

3.2%3

5,144

2,317

7,461

177

70

247

US$ 106 mn

-US$7 mn

US$ 99 mn

13.9%

-6.5%

11.4%

1Q 2023 | Itaú Conference

1 Information as of March 31, 2023; 2 Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 792.92 CLP/USD; 3 Information as of March 31, 2023 for Chile and as of February 28, 2023 for Colombia; 4 Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and for Colombia includes headcount of Itaú (Panama); 5 Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6 Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7- Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Chile reported in their respective 1Q'23 MD&As at a R$ 5.0707 / US$ and a Ch$ 792.92 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 31.03.2023.

Sources: Itaú Chile, CMF and SFC.

4

Adaptable culture | innovation | transparency in business

Launch of First

Bank of America

Launch of

Acquisition of

Nacional Bank of

takes control after

Banco Itaú

MCC, an asset

Boston in Chile

merger with Bank of

Chile

manager and

Boston in the USA

broker dealer

1977

2004

2007

2011

2016

1871

1971

1975

1995

1997

1998

2002

2003

2009

2012

2013

Creation of the Bank

M&A of Banco

INFISA (now known as

Banco Concepción

M&A of Consumer

Local IPO

NYSE Listing

New York

Acquisition in

Acquisition in

Merger between

under the name of

Francés, Banco

Corp Group) acquired

rebranded to

Finance Corfinsa and

ADR program

Branch

Colombia of

Colombia of

Banco Itaú Chile and

Banco de

Italiano and Banco

Banco Concepción

Corpbanca

Financiera Condell

Banco Santander

Helm Bank

Corpbanca

Concepción

Valdivia

Colombia

1Q 2023 | Itaú Conference

2017

Merger

• Team building,corporate

governance,risk

management framework andother policies

2018

Transition

  • Migration and client segmentation of retail clients in Chile
  • Initial roll out of digital initiatives
  • Introduction of Itaú Brand in the Colombian retail Market

2019

Consolidation

  • Continue to deepen Itaú's management model
  • Advance in the process of digital transformation
  • Start implementation of a transformation plan

2020

Crisis Management

and Planning

  • Management of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Strategic planning to build the bank of the future

2021-

2023

Transformation

  • Start implementation of transformation plan in Chile
  • Transformation planning in Colombia

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 522 B 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net income 2023 364 B 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,87x
Yield 2023 7,28%
Capitalization 1 772 B 2 250 M 2 250 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,82 CLP
Average target price 2,63 CLP
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Villela Marino Chairman
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO ITAÚ CHILE-2.67%2 238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.21%398 629
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.68%256 325
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.49%220 427
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.91%180 454
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED18.66%174 806
