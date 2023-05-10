Banco Itaú Chile : Itaú Conference Presentation

Universal bank | We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy
Regional footprint & main indicators 1, 2
ItaúChile
represents19%
of ItaúUnibanco's
consolidated
loan portfolio7
Assets
Loans
Market Share
Headcount 4
Branches 5
Recurring Net
Income 1Q'23
Recurring RoTAE 1Q'236
US$ 44.8 bn
US$ 6.8bn
US$ 51.5 bn
US$ 28.5 bn
US$ 4.9 bn
US$ 33.4 bn
10.0%3
3.2%3
5,144
2,317
7,461
177
70
247
US$ 106 mn
-US$7 mn
US$ 99 mn
13.9%
-6.5%
11.4%
1− Information as of March 31, 2023; 2− Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 792.92 CLP/USD; 3− Information as of March 31, 2023 for Chile and as of February 28, 2023 for Colombia; 4− Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and for Colombia includes headcount of Itaú (Panama); 5− Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6− Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7- Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Chile reported in their respective 1Q'23 MD&As at a R$ 5.0707 / US$ and a Ch$ 792.92 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 31.03.2023.
Sources: Itaú Chile, CMF and SFC.
4
Adaptable culture | innovation | transparency in business
Launch of First
Bank of America
Launch of
Acquisition of
Nacional Bank of
takes control after
Banco Itaú
MCC, an asset
Boston in Chile
merger with Bank of
Chile
manager and
Boston in the USA
broker dealer
1977
2004
2007
2011
2016
1871
1971
1975
1995
1997
1998
2002
2003
2009
2012
2013
Creation of the Bank
M&A of Banco
INFISA (now known as
Banco Concepción
M&A of Consumer
Local IPO
NYSE Listing
New York
Acquisition in
Acquisition in
Merger between
under the name of
Francés, Banco
Corp Group) acquired
rebranded to
Finance Corfinsa and
ADR program
Branch
Colombia of
Colombia of
Banco Itaú Chile and
Banco de
Italiano and Banco
Banco Concepción
Corpbanca
Financiera Condell
Banco Santander
Helm Bank
Corpbanca
Concepción
Valdivia
Colombia
2017
Merger
• Team building,corporate
governance,risk
management framework andother policies
2018
Transition
Migration and client segmentation of retail clients in Chile
Initial roll out of digital initiatives
Introduction of Itaú Brand in the Colombian retail Market
2019
Consolidation
Continue to deepen Itaú's management model
Advance in the process of digital transformation
Start implementation of a transformation plan
2020
Crisis Management
and Planning
Management of the COVID-19 crisis
Strategic planning to build the bank of the future
2021-
2023
Transformation
Start implementation of transformation plan in Chile