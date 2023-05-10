Banco Itaú Chile : Itaú Conference Presentation

1− Information as of March 31, 2023; 2− Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 792.92 CLP/USD; 3− Information as of March 31, 2023 for Chile and as of February 28, 2023 for Colombia; 4− Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and for Colombia includes headcount of Itaú (Panama); 5− Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6− Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7- Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Chile reported in their respective 1Q'23 MD&As at a R$ 5.0707 / US$ and a Ch$ 792.92 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 31.03.2023.

Sources: Itaú Chile, CMF and SFC.

4