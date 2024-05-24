Material Event Notice: Banco Itaú Chile announced the placement of bonds in the local market
May 24, 2024 at 05:59 pm EDT
Santiago, Chile, May 24, 2024
GG/141/2024
Mrs.
Solange Berstein Jauregui
President
Financial Market Commission
Av. Libertador Bernardo O´Higgins 1449
Santiago
Present
Ref.: Material Event Notice. Placement of Bonds in the local market.
Mrs. President,
In accordance with the provisions of article 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045 on the Securities Market, as provided in Chapter 18-10 of the Updated Compilation of Regulations of the Commission for the Financial Market ("CMF") and the provisions of 5.1.7 of Section IV of General Rule No. 30 of the CMF, we inform you that, on this date, the settlement and placement of Banco Itaú Chile dematerialized and bearer bonds in the local market, charged to the Line of Bonds registered in the Securities Registry of the CMF, under No. N° 12/2014.
The specific conditions of placement were as follows:
Series "CF", Code BCORCF0914, for a total amount of de CLP $ 10,000,000,000 collecting the sum of CLP $ 9,539,766,262 with a maturity date of September 1, 2029, at an average placement rate of 6.49%.
Sincerely,
Mauricio Baeza L.
Acting CEO
BANCO ITAÚ CHILE
Banco Itau Chile is a Chile-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank operates in seven segments: Large, Corporate and Real Estate Companies, which includes companies that belong to major economic groups and specific industries; Companies, which includes leasing, factoring and other financial services for business customers; Traditional and Private Banking, which offers checking accounts, consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Lower Income Retail Banking, corresponding to operations of Banco Condell, which offers consumer loans, credit cards and mortgage loans; Treasury and International, which comprises treasury activities, such as financial management and funding; Non-Banking Financial Services, which provides services rendered by its subsidiaries, including insurance brokerage, financial advisory and securities brokerage, and Colombia, which includes commercial and retail banking services provided by CorpBanca Colombia and Helm Bank.