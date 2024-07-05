Santiago, July 4th, 2024.

GG.-160 /2024

Mrs.

Solange Berstein Jáuregui

Chairperson

Commission for the Financial Market

Present

Ref.: Material Event Notice.

Dear Mrs. Berstein,

In accordance with the provisions set forth in articles 9 and 10 of Law 18,045 on Securities Markets and Chapter 18-10 of the Compendium of Banking Regulations of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market ("CMF"), we inform as a Material Event that Banco Itaú Chile (the "Bank") has become informed of Exempt Resolution N° 5,670 , issued by the CMF on June 21, 2024, pursuant to which it was resolved to imposed a fine of 1.000 Unidades de Fomento over the Bank, as a consequence of not complying with the N° 6 of Chapter 2-13 on "Expiration of Deposits or of any other credit on behalf of third parties" of the Compendium of Banking Regulations of the CMF, namely with respect to the obligation to pay, on a timely manner, to the General Treasury of the Republic of Chile, the amounts related to the credits that expired in the year 2023.

Sincerely,

Gabriel Moura

Gerente General

Banco Itaú Chile