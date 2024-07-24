Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (the Bank) is a specialized multinational bank. The Bank is established to support the financing of trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial and Treasury. The Bank's Commercial segment incorporates all of the Bank's financial intermediation and fees generated by the commercial portfolio activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits. The Bank's Treasury segment incorporates deposits in banks and all of the Bank's trading assets, securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and the balance of the investment funds. The Bank serves a range of sectors, including oil and gas, agribusiness, food processing and manufacturing. Its products and services are categorized into three main areas: Financial Intermediation Business, Structuring and Syndications Business and Treasury.