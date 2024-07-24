2Q24
Earnings Results
July 2024
Key Results: Strong Performance in 2Q24
Continued Growth on Commercial Portfolio and Record Growth on Deposits
Steady Margins with Robust Asset
Quality
Strong Fee Income and Efficiency
Improvement
Solid Profits and RoE
Commercial Book
Deposits
$9.2 Bn
$5.3 Bn
↑ 6% QoQ |↑ 13% YoY
↑ 11% QoQ |↑ 29% YoY
NIM
NPLs
2.43%
0.14%
↓ 4 bps QoQ | ↑ 1 bps YoY
0 bps QoQ | ↓ 1 bps YoY
Net Fees
Efficiency Ratio
$12.5M
24.3%
↑ 32% QoQ |↑ 93% YoY
↓90 bps QoQ | ↓293 bps YoY
Net Income
ROE
$50.1M
16.2%
↓ 2% QoQ |↑ 35% YoY
↓ 54 bps QoQ | ↑279 bps YoY
Strategy
Execution Driving
Profitability
Improvement
Net Income & RoE
1H 2024
101
7450
37
34
2Q
23
51
37
1Q
11
6M 2022
6M 2023
6M 2024
2Q24
ROE
16.2%
(USD millions, except for %)
Continued Assets Expansion and Commercial Portfolio Growth
(USD millions, except for %)
Total Assets
YoY
+8%
QoQ
+2%
Commercial Portfolio1
YoY
+13%
QoQ
+6%
10,134
10,688
10,907
8,690
9,201
16%
17%
18%
1,726
1,904
1,820
10%
11%
10%
1,110
1,146
1,010
8,114
1,309
1,3401,782
67%
69%
68%
7,384
7,444
6,821
5% 483
4% 468
4% 413
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Other
Loans, net
Investment Portfolio, net
Cash and due from banks
6,804
7,350
7,420
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Loans
Contingencies*
(1)The Bank's "Commercial Portfolio" includes gross loans at amortized cost (or the "Loan Portfolio"), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.
Well-Diversified Credit Portfolio
(USD millions, except for %)
Investment Portfolio
Avg. Term to Maturity 2.2 years
Investment Grade 86%
27% Non Latam2 & Multilaterals
51% United States
22% Latam
$1.1Bn
6% Panama
5% Chile
4% Mexico
3% Peru
2% Brazil
1% Colombia
1% Other3
- Non Latam: Italy, Canada, Norway, Ireland, Australia, Belgium, France, Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Japan. (3) Other: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic,
Commercial Portfolio by Country
Avg. Term to Maturity 12 months
39% Investment Grade
61% Non-Investment Grade
Mexico
11%
Other N-IG1
13%
Brazil
12%
Peru
8%
Non Latam
8%
$9.2Bn
Colombia
11%
Chile
6%
Guatemala
10%
Panama
4%
Dominican Republic 10%
T & Tobago
2%
Ecuador
5%
(1) Other N-IG: Costa Rica, Honduras, Paraguay, Argentina and Other Latam ≤ 1%.
Strong Asset
Quality, Low Credit
Risk and Robust
Reserve Coverage
Total Allowance for Credit Losses to Impaired Credits
752%
Exposure by Stages
Stage 2
5.5%
$563M
Stage 3
0.1%
$10M
$10.3Bn
Stage 194.5% $9,762M
(USD millions, except for %)
(USD millions, except for %)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Allowance for losses1
Balance at beginning of the period
72.4
50.2
56.2
66.1
69.5
Provisions (reversals)
4.7
6.5
10.0
3.0
6.7
Recoveries (write-offs)
-26.9
-0.5
0.0
0.3
0.0
End of period balance
$50.2
$56.2
$66.1
$69.5
$76.1
Impaired Credits to Total Credit Portfolio (EOP)
0.4%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
(1) Includes allowance for expected credit losses on loans at amortized cost, on loan commitments and financial guarantees contracts, and on securities at amortized cost and
at fair value through other comprehensive income
Record Deposits Continue to Improve their Share in the Funding Mix
Funding Sources
YoY
+7%
QoQ
+1%
9,021
9,102
8,530
2,251
2,786
2,703
1,147
837
1,797
303
364
408
4,724
5,259
4,074
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Deposits Evolution Per Institution
YoY
+29%
QoQ
+11%
5,259
4,724
4,074
2,062
1,749
1,776
2,975
3,197
2,298
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Client Deposits*
Class A Shareholders
7 (USD millions, except for %)
(*) Financial institutions and corporations
Strong
Capitalization
Supports Business
- Balance Sheet Expansion
Capital
15.7%
16.3%
16.2%
15.4%
15.4%
13.6%
13.6%
13.6%
13.7%
14.0%
1,204
1,238
1,264
1,161
1,128
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Equity
Capital Adequacy Index 1
Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Basel III) 2
(USD millions, except for %)
(1) As defined by the SBP, in which risk-weighted assets are calculated under the Basel Standardized Approach for Credit Risk. The minimum Regulatory Total Capital Adequacy
Ratio should be of no less than 8.0% of total risk-weighted assets. (2) Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of
8
risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or "IRB" for credit risk and
standardized approach for operational risk.
Net Interest Margin Continue to Drive Solid Top-line Performance
Net Interest Spread
Rate of Interest-Earning Assets
Avg. Interest-Earning Assets, NIM & NII
Rate of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
7.47%
7.45%
6.99%
NIS
NIS
1.80%
1.74%
NIS
1.79%
5.67%
5.71%
5.20%
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
62.9
54.5
2.42%
2.47%
10,249
9,027
3,000
2Q231Q24
Interest Earning Assets (AVG)
Net interest margin (NIM)
62.8
2.80%
2.60%
2.43%
2.40%
10,376 2.20%
2.00%
1.80%
1.60%
1.40%
1.20%
1.00%
2Q24
Net Interest Income
(USD millions, except for %)
Growing Letter of
Credit Business
Drives Fee Income
Fee Growth YoY
2Q23 vs 2Q24
+93%
- Credit Commitments and Other commissions, net include fees from credit commitments, other commissions and fees and commission expense
Total Fees
Quarterly
12.5
11.1
Credit Commitments
2.3
and Other
10.1
commissions, net1
2.0
0.7
9.5
2.1
3.7
Structured loans
2.7
3.5
6.5
1.3
0.5
0.8
6.5
Letter of
6.3
5.9
6.0
Credit Fees
5.2
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
(USD millions, except for %)
