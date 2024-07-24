2Q24

Earnings Results

July 2024

Key Results: Strong Performance in 2Q24

Continued Growth on Commercial Portfolio and Record Growth on Deposits

Steady Margins with Robust Asset

Quality

Strong Fee Income and Efficiency

Improvement

Solid Profits and RoE

Commercial Book

Deposits

$9.2 Bn

$5.3 Bn

↑ 6% QoQ |↑ 13% YoY

↑ 11% QoQ |↑ 29% YoY

NIM

NPLs

2.43%

0.14%

↓ 4 bps QoQ | ↑ 1 bps YoY

0 bps QoQ | ↓ 1 bps YoY

Net Fees

Efficiency Ratio

$12.5M

24.3%

↑ 32% QoQ |↑ 93% YoY

↓90 bps QoQ | ↓293 bps YoY

Net Income

ROE

$50.1M

16.2%

↓ 2% QoQ |↑ 35% YoY

↓ 54 bps QoQ | ↑279 bps YoY

2

Strategy

Execution Driving

Profitability

Improvement

Net Income & RoE

1H 2024

101

7450

37

34

2Q

23

51

37

1Q

11

6M 2022

6M 2023

6M 2024

2Q24

ROE

16.2%

3

(USD millions, except for %)

Continued Assets Expansion and Commercial Portfolio Growth

(USD millions, except for %)

Total Assets

YoY

+8%

QoQ

+2%

Commercial Portfolio1

YoY

+13%

QoQ

+6%

10,134

10,688

10,907

8,690

9,201

16%

17%

18%

1,726

1,904

1,820

10%

11%

10%

1,110

1,146

1,010

8,114

1,309

1,3401,782

67%

69%

68%

7,384

7,444

6,821

5% 483

4% 468

4% 413

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Other

Loans, net

Investment Portfolio, net

Cash and due from banks

6,804

7,350

7,420

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Loans

Contingencies*

4

(1)The Bank's "Commercial Portfolio" includes gross loans at amortized cost (or the "Loan Portfolio"), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.

Well-Diversified Credit Portfolio

(USD millions, except for %)

Investment Portfolio

Avg. Term to Maturity 2.2 years

Investment Grade 86%

27% Non Latam2 & Multilaterals

51% United States

22% Latam

$1.1Bn

6% Panama

5% Chile

4% Mexico

3% Peru

2% Brazil

1% Colombia

1% Other3

  1. Non Latam: Italy, Canada, Norway, Ireland, Australia, Belgium, France, Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Korea, Japan. (3) Other: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic,

5

Commercial Portfolio by Country

Avg. Term to Maturity 12 months

39% Investment Grade

61% Non-Investment Grade

Mexico

11%

Other N-IG1

13%

Brazil

12%

Peru

8%

Non Latam

8%

$9.2Bn

Colombia

11%

Chile

6%

Guatemala

10%

Panama

4%

Dominican Republic 10%

T & Tobago

2%

Ecuador

5%

(1) Other N-IG: Costa Rica, Honduras, Paraguay, Argentina and Other Latam ≤ 1%.

Strong Asset

Quality, Low Credit

Risk and Robust

Reserve Coverage

Total Allowance for Credit Losses to Impaired Credits

752%

Exposure by Stages

Stage 2

5.5%

$563M

Stage 3

0.1%

$10M

$10.3Bn

Stage 194.5% $9,762M

(USD millions, except for %)

(USD millions, except for %)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Allowance for losses1

Balance at beginning of the period

72.4

50.2

56.2

66.1

69.5

Provisions (reversals)

4.7

6.5

10.0

3.0

6.7

Recoveries (write-offs)

-26.9

-0.5

0.0

0.3

0.0

End of period balance

$50.2

$56.2

$66.1

$69.5

$76.1

Impaired Credits to Total Credit Portfolio (EOP)

0.4%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

6

(1) Includes allowance for expected credit losses on loans at amortized cost, on loan commitments and financial guarantees contracts, and on securities at amortized cost and

at fair value through other comprehensive income

Record Deposits Continue to Improve their Share in the Funding Mix

Funding Sources

YoY

+7%

QoQ

+1%

9,021

9,102

8,530

2,251

2,786

2,703

1,147

837

1,797

303

364

408

4,724

5,259

4,074

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Deposits Evolution Per Institution

YoY

+29%

QoQ

+11%

5,259

4,724

4,074

2,062

1,749

1,776

2,975

3,197

2,298

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Client Deposits*

Class A Shareholders

7 (USD millions, except for %)

(*) Financial institutions and corporations

Strong

Capitalization

Supports Business

  • Balance Sheet Expansion

Capital

15.7%

16.3%

16.2%

15.4%

15.4%

13.6%

13.6%

13.6%

13.7%

14.0%

1,204

1,238

1,264

1,161

1,128

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Equity

Capital Adequacy Index 1

Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Basel III) 2

(USD millions, except for %)

(1) As defined by the SBP, in which risk-weighted assets are calculated under the Basel Standardized Approach for Credit Risk. The minimum Regulatory Total Capital Adequacy

Ratio should be of no less than 8.0% of total risk-weighted assets. (2) Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of

8

risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or "IRB" for credit risk and

standardized approach for operational risk.

Net Interest Margin Continue to Drive Solid Top-line Performance

Net Interest Spread

Rate of Interest-Earning Assets

Avg. Interest-Earning Assets, NIM & NII

Rate of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

7.47%

7.45%

6.99%

NIS

NIS

1.80%

1.74%

NIS

1.79%

5.67%

5.71%

5.20%

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

62.9

54.5

2.42%

2.47%

10,249

9,027

3,000

2Q231Q24

Interest Earning Assets (AVG)

Net interest margin (NIM)

62.8

2.80%

2.60%

2.43%

2.40%

10,376 2.20%

2.00%

1.80%

1.60%

1.40%

1.20%

1.00%

2Q24

Net Interest Income

9

(USD millions, except for %)

Growing Letter of

Credit Business

Drives Fee Income

Fee Growth YoY

2Q23 vs 2Q24

+93%

  1. Credit Commitments and Other commissions, net include fees from credit commitments, other commissions and fees and commission expense

Total Fees

Quarterly

12.5

11.1

Credit Commitments

2.3

and Other

10.1

commissions, net1

2.0

0.7

9.5

2.1

3.7

Structured loans

2.7

3.5

6.5

1.3

0.5

0.8

6.5

Letter of

6.3

5.9

6.0

Credit Fees

5.2

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

(USD millions, except for %)

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

BLADEX - Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America Inc. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 23:33:02 UTC.