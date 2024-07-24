







BLADEX ANNOUNCES 2Q24 NET PROFIT OF $50.1 MILLION, OR $1.36 PER SHARE; ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY OF 16.2% IN 2Q24









PANAMA CITY, REPUBLIC OF PANAMA, July 23, 2024

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the Second Quarter ("2Q24") and six months ("6M24") ended June 30, 2024.





The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").





FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 6M24 6M23 Key Income Statement Highlights Net Interest Income ("NII") $ 62.8 $ 62.9 $ 54.5 $ 125.6 $ 107.1 Fees and commissions, net $ 12.5 $ 9.5 $ 6.5 $ 22.0 $ 11.3 (Loss) gain on financial instruments, net $ (0.4) $ 0.2 $ (3.6) $ (0.2) $ (1.9) Total revenues $ 75.0 $ 72.6 $ 57.4 $ 147.6 $ 116.6 Provision for credit losses $ (6.7) $ (3.0) $ (4.7) $ (9.7) $ (11.0) Operating expenses $ (18.2) $ (18.3) $ (15.6) $ (36.5) $ (31.5) Profit for the period $ 50.1 $ 51.3 $ 37.1 $ 101.4 $ 74.0 Profitability Ratios Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $ 1.36 $ 1.40 $ 1.02 $ 2.76 $ 2.03 Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) 16.2 % 16.8 % 13.4 % 16.5 % 13.6 % Return on Average Assets (ROA) (3) 1.9 % 1.9 % 1.6 % 1.9 % 1.6 % Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4) 2.43 % 2.47 % 2.42 % 2.45 % 2.42 % Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5) 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.79 % 1.77 % 1.80 % Efficiency Ratio (6) 24.3 % 25.2 % 27.2 % 24.7 % 27.0 % Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality Credit Portfolio (7) $ 10,336 $ 9,789 $ 9,114 $ 10,336 $ 9,114 Commercial Portfolio (8) $ 9,201 $ 8,690 $ 8,114 $ 9,201 $ 8,114 Investment Portfolio $ 1,134 $ 1,099 $ 1,000 $ 1,134 $ 1,000 Total assets $ 10,907 $ 10,688 $ 10,134 $ 10,907 $ 10,134 Total equity $ 1,264 $ 1,238 $ 1,128 $ 1,264 $ 1,128 Market capitalization (9) $ 1,091 $ 1,082 $ 804 $ 1,091 $ 804 Tier 1 Capital to risk-weighted assets (Basel III - IRB) (10) 16.2 % 16.3 % 15.7 % 16.2 % 15.7 % Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11) 14.0 % 13.7 % 13.6 % 14.0 % 13.6 % Total assets / Total equity (times) 8.6 8.6 9.0 8.6 9.0 Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12) 17.4 % 16.5 % 17.3 % 17.4 % 17.3 % Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio (13) 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Impaired credits (14) to Credit Portfolio 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio (15) 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.6 % Total allowance for losses to Impaired credits (times) (15) 7.5 6.9 5.0 7.5 5.0

2









2Q24 & 6M24 FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

•Strong Profitability, with Net Profit of $50.1 million in 2Q24 (+35% YoY) and $101.4 million in 6M24 (+37% YoY), fostered by higher total revenues (+31% YoY in 2Q24 and +27% YoY in 6M24).

•Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") reached 16.2% in 2Q24 (+279 bps YoY) and 16.5% in 6M24 (+291 bps YoY), on the back of strong recurrent operating results.

•Net Interest Income ("NII") stood at $62.8 million in 2Q24 (+15% YoY) and $125.6 million in 6M24 (+17% YoY), driven by 1 bp YoY increase in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") to 2.43% in 2Q24 and a 3 bps YoY increase to 2.45% in 6M24, resulting from a successful strategy execution reflected by higher lending spreads and volumes, new client on-boarding, cross selling efforts and efficient cost of funds management.

•Fee income increased 93% YoY to $12.5 million for 2Q24 and 94% YoY to $22.0 million in 6M24, driven by stronger fees in each of the Bank's business lines, with a robust performance in our newly formed Project Finance & Infrastructure unit as well as in our syndications desk, along with increased fees from our off-balance sheet business, continuing to add new clients and capturing very profitable punctual opportunities.

•Efficiency Ratio improved to 24.3% in 2Q24 and 24.7% in 6M24, on the back of solid total revenue levels, compensating the YoY increase in operating expenses (+17% YoY in 2Q24 and +16% YoY in 6M24).

•New all-time high Credit Portfolio at $10,336 million as of June 30, 2024 (+13% YoY).

◦Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reached a new record level of $9,201 million at the end of 2Q24 (+13% YoY), denoting a continued demand and business growth from new client onboarding and product cross-selling strategy.

◦Investment Portfolio at $1,134 million (+13% YoY), mostly consisting of investment-grade securities held at amortized cost, further enhancing country and credit-risk exposure diversification and providing contingent liquidity funding.

•Healthy asset quality. Most of the credit portfolio (95%) is classified as low risk or Stage 1. At the end of 2Q24, impaired credits (Stage 3) remained unchanged at $10 million or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of 7.5x.

•Sustained growth of deposit base, reaching a new record level of $5,259 million at the end of 2Q24 (+29% YoY), representing 58% of the Bank's total funding sources. The Bank also counts on an ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets.

•Liquidity position at $1,899 million, or 17% of total assets as of June 30, 2024, mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, and placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (79%).

•The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios increased to 16.2% and 14.0%, respectively, enhanced by the Bank's improved earnings generation.





























3





RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Bladex's activities are comprised of two business segments, Commercial and Treasury. Information related to each reportable segment is set out below. Business segment reporting is based on the Bank's managerial accounting process, which assigns assets, liabilities, revenue, and expense items to each business segment on a systemic basis.





COMMERCIAL BUSINESS SEGMENT

The Commercial Business Segment encompasses the Bank's core business of financial intermediation and fee generation activities developed to cater to corporations, financial institutions, and investors in Latin America. These activities include the origination of bilateral short-term and medium-term loans, structured and syndicated credits, loan commitments, and financial guarantee contracts such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk, and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.





The majority of the Bank's core financial intermediation business, consisting of gross loans at amortized cost and gross loans at FVOCI (or the "Loan Portfolio"), amounted to $7,420 million at the end of 2Q24, increasing 1% QoQ and 9% YoY. Additionally, contingencies and acceptances amounted to $1,782 million at the end of 2Q24, increasing 33% QoQ and 36% YoY, denoting continued demand and business growth from new client onboarding and product cross-selling strategy.













Consequently, the Bank's Commercial Portfolio reached an all-time high of $9,201 million at the end of 2Q24, increasing 6% from $8,690 million in the prior quarter and increasing 13% from $8,114 million a year ago. In addition, the average Commercial Portfolio balance increased to $8,782 million in 2Q24 (+2% QoQ and +12% YoY) and to $8,708 million in 6M24 (+14 YoY).

4









As of June 30, 2024, 75% of the Commercial Portfolio was scheduled to mature within a year and trade finance transactions accounted for 64% of the Bank's short-term original book.





Weighted average lending rates stood at 8.49% in 2Q24 (-5bps QoQ; +43bps YoY) and 8.52% in 6M24 (+76bps YoY). The yearly increases have continued to be favored by higher lending spreads and increased market-based interest rates.

















Bladex's maintains well-diversified exposures across countries and industries. As of June 30, 2024, 39% of the Commercial Portfolio was geographically distributed in investment grade countries. Brazil at 12% of the total Commercial Portfolio, continues to represent the largest country-risk exposure, followed by Mexico and Colombia at 11% each, and the Dominican Republic and Guatemala at 10% each. Exposure to top-rated countries outside of Latin America, which relates to transactions carried out in the Region, represented 8% of the portfolio at the end of 2Q24.





5





Exposure to the Bank's traditional client base comprising financial institutions represented 38% of the total, while sovereign and state-owned corporations accounted for another 17%. Exposure to corporates accounted for the reminder 45% of the Commercial Portfolio, comprised of top tier clients well diversified across sectors, with most industries representing 5% or less of the total Commercial Portfolio, except for certain sectors such as Oil & Gas (Downstream) and Electric Power each at 8%, Oil & Gas (Integrated) and Food and Beverage, each at 7% of the Commercial Portfolio at the end of 2Q24.





Refer to Exhibit VII for additional information related to the Bank's Commercial Portfolio distribution by country.









































6





(US$ million) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 QoQ (%) YoY (%) 6M24 6M23 YoY (%) Commercial Business Segment: Net interest income $ 55.9 $ 56.4 $ 48.5 -1 % 15 % $ 112.3 $ 93.3 20 % Other income 12.7 9.7 6.7 31 % 89 % 22.5 11.7 92 % Total revenues 68.7 66.1 55.2 4 % 24 % 134.8 105.0 28 % Provision for credit losses (6.6) (3.7) (6.3) -78 % -4 % (10.3) (10.3) -1 % Operating expenses (14.6) (14.7) (12.3) 1 % -19 % (29.2) (24.1) -21 % Profit for the segment $ 47.5 $ 47.7 $ 36.6 0 % 30 % $ 95.2 $ 70.6 35 %





Commercial Segment Profitability





Profits from the Commercial Business Segment include: (i) net interest income from loans; (ii) fees and commissions from the issuance, confirmation and negotiation of letters of credit, guarantees and loan commitments, as well as through loan structuring and syndication activities; (iii) gain on sale of loans generated through loan intermediation activities, such as sales and distribution in the primary market; (iv) gain (loss) on sale of financial instruments measured at FVTPL; (v) reversal (provision) for credit losses, (vi) gain (loss) on non-financial assets; and (vii) direct and allocated operating expenses.





Commercial Segment Profit totaled $47.5 million in 2Q24 (stable QoQ and +30% YoY) and $95.2 million in 6M24 (+35% YoY). The Commercial Segment results were mostly driven by increased fee income generation and strong NII, offsetting higher provision requirements and operating expenses.













TREASURY BUSINESS SEGMENT





The Treasury Business Segment manages the Bank's investment portfolio and overall asset and liability structure to enhance funding efficiency and liquidity, mitigating the traditional financial risks associated with the balance sheet, such as interest rate, liquidity, price, and currency risks. Interest-earning assets managed by the Treasury Business Segment include liquidity positions in cash and cash equivalents, as well as highly liquid corporate debt securities rated 'A-' or above, and financial instruments related to investment management activities, consisting of securities at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and securities at amortized cost (the "Investment Portfolio").









Liquidity





The Bank's liquid assets, mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, totaled $1,899 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1,764 million as of March 31, 2024, and $1,757 million as of June 30, 2023, conforming with the Bank's proactive and prudent liquidity management approach, which follows Basel methodology's liquidity coverage ratio, as required by Panamanian banking regulator. At the end of those periods, liquidity balances to total assets represented 17%, for all comparative periods, while the liquidity balances to total deposits ratio was 36%, 37% and 43%, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, $1,509 million, or 79% of total liquid assets represented deposits placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FED").





7









Investment Portfolio





The Investment Portfolio, aimed to further diversify credit-risk exposures and provide contingent liquidity funding, amounted to $1,134 million in principal amount as of June 30, 2024, up 3% from the previous quarter and 13% from a year ago. 86% of the Investment Portfolio consists of investment-grade credit securities eligible for the FED discount window, and $98 million consists of highly rated corporate debt securities ('A-' or above) classified as high quality liquid assets ("HQLA") in accordance with the specifications of the Basel Committee. Refer to Exhibit X for a per-country risk distribution of the Investment Portfolio.

















Funding





The Treasury Business Segment also manages the Bank's interest-bearing liabilities, consisting of deposits, securities sold under repurchased agreements, borrowed funds and floating and fixed rate debt placements. As of June 30, 2024, total funding amounted to $9,102 million, a 1% increase compared to $9,021 million a quarter ago, and a 7% increase compared to $8,530 million a year ago.





8





Deposit balances once again reached new record levels at $5,259 million at the end of 2Q24 (+11% QoQ and +29% YoY), representing 58% of total funding sources, compared to 52% in the previous quarter and 48% a year ago, reflecting the change in the funding structure towards increased reliance in deposits. The Bank's Yankee CD program also increased to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, providing granularity and complementing the short-term funding structure and long-standing support from the Bank's Class A shareholders (i.e.: central banks and their designees), which represented 39% of total deposits at the end of 2Q24.





As a result of the significant deposit growth, funding through short- and medium-term borrowings and debt, net decreased 10% QoQ and 13% YoY to $3,540 million at the end of 2Q24, while funding through securities sold under repurchase agreements ("Repos") resulted in $303 million at the end of 2Q24 (-17% QoQ; -26% YoY).





Weighted average funding costs resulted in 5.71% in 2Q24 (+4 bps QoQ; +51 bps YoY) and 5.69% in 6M24 (+75 bps), mainly on higher market interest rates.









Treasury Segment Profitability





Profits from the Treasury Business Segment include net interest income derived from the above-mentioned Treasury assets and liabilities, and related net other income (net results from derivative financial instruments and foreign currency exchange, gain (loss) per financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), gain (loss) on sale of securities at FVOCI, and other income), recovery or impairment loss on financial instruments, and direct and allocated operating expenses.





(US$ million) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 QoQ (%) YoY (%) 6M24 6M23 YoY (%) Treasury Business Segment: Net interest income $ 6.8 $ 6.5 $ 6.0 5 % 14 % $ 13.3 $ 13.8 -3 % Other (expense) income (0.5) 0.0 (3.8) -6486 % 88 % (0.5) (2.2) 79 % Total revenues 6.4 6.5 2.2 -2 % 190 % 12.9 11.5 11 % (Provision for) reversal of credit losses (0.1) 0.7 1.7 -112 % -105 % 0.6 (0.8) 178 % Operating expenses (3.7) (3.6) (3.3) -1 % -10 % (7.3) (7.4) 1 % Profit for the segment $ 2.6 $ 3.6 $ 0.5 -26 % 409 % $ 6.2 $ 3.4 82 %

The Treasury Business Segment recorded a $2.6 million profit for 2Q24 (-26% QoQ; +409% YoY) and $6.2 million profit for 6M24 (+82% YoY). The Treasury's net profits quarterly decrease mainly resulted from reversal of credit losses in the previous quarter, along with increased other expenses related to its hedging derivatives positions during 2Q24. The yearly increases mainly resulted from higher total revenues, mainly from sustained NII and improved other income (expense) from its hedging derivatives positions.













NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGINS

(US$ million, except percentages) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 QoQ (%) YoY (%) 6M24 6M23 YoY (%) Net Interest Income Interest income $ 195.4 $ 193.6 $ 159.5 1 % 22 % $ 388.9 $ 302.9 28 % Interest expense (132.6) (130.7) (105.0) 1 % 26 % (263.3) (195.8) 34 % Net Interest Income ("NII") $ 62.8 $ 62.9 $ 54.5 0 % 15 % $ 125.6 $ 107.1 17 % Net Interest Spread ("NIS") 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.79 % 1.77 % 1.80 % Net Interest Margin ("NIM") 2.43 % 2.47 % 2.42 % 2.45 % 2.42 %

9













NII remained stable QoQ and increased 15% YoY to $62.8 million in 2Q24 and 17% to $125.6 million in 6M24. The solid NII levels are the result of higher lending spreads and market interest rates, growth of average interest-earning assets volumes (+1% QoQ and +15% YoY in 2Q24; +15% YoY in 6M24), along with efficient cost of funds driven by a higher deposit base. NIM stood at 2.43% in 2Q24 (-4 bps QoQ; +1 bp YoY) and 2.45% in 6M24 (+3 bps YoY).

















FEES AND COMMISSIONS

Fees and Commissions, net, include revenues associated with the letter of credit business and guarantees, credit commitments, loan structuring and syndication, loan intermediation and distribution in the primary market, and other commissions, mostly from prepayments, net of fee expenses.





(US$ million) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 QoQ (%) YoY (%) 6M24 6M23 YoY (%) Documentary & stand-by letters of credit and guarantees 6.5 6.0 5.2 9 % 26 % 12.5 9.3 35 % Structured loans 3.7 1.3 0.8 176 % 368 % 5.0 1.2 324 % Credit commitments 2.4 1.6 0.7 47 % 226 % 4.0 1.2 220 % Other commissions 0.1 0.7 0.0 -81 % n.m. 0.9 0.0 n.m. Total fee and commission income $ 12.7 $ 9.7 $ 6.7 32 % 90 % $ 22.4 $ 11.7 92 % Fees and commission expense $ (0.2) $ (0.2) $ (0.2) -1 % -1 % $ (0.4) $ (0.4) -7 % Fees and Commissions, net $ 12.5 $ 9.5 $ 6.5 32 % 93 % $ 22.0 $ 11.3 94 %





Fees and Commissions, net, resulted in $12.5 million in 2Q24 (+32% QoQ; +93% YoY) and $22.0 million in 6M24 (+94% YoY), driven by stronger fees in each of the Bank's business lines, with a robust performance in our newly formed Project Finance & Infrastructure unit as well as in our syndications desk, along with increased fees from our off-balance sheet business (letters of credit and commitments), continuing to add new clients and capturing very profitable punctual opportunities.





10





PORTFOLIO QUALITY AND TOTAL ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(US$ million, except percentages) 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 6M24 6M23 Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of the period $ 59.6 $ 59.4 $ 49.9 $ 42.7 $ 59.3 $ 59.4 $ 55.2 Provisions (reversals) $ 3.7 $ 0.1 $ 9.5 $ 7.2 $ 4.5 $ 3.9 $ 8.6 Recoveries (write-offs) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ (21.1) $ 0.0 $ (21.1) End of period balance $ 63.3 $ 59.6 $ 59.4 $ 49.9 $ 42.7 $ 63.3 $ 42.7 Allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses Balance at beginning of the period $ 8.6 $ 5.1 $ 4.5 $ 5.3 $ 3.5 $ 5.1 $ 3.6 Provisions (reversals) $ 2.9 $ 3.6 $ 0.5 $ (0.7) $ 1.8 $ 6.4 $ 1.6 End of period balance $ 11.5 $ 8.6 $ 5.1 $ 4.5 $ 5.3 $ 11.5 $ 5.3 Allowance for Investment Portfolio losses Balance at beginning of the period $ 1.3 $ 1.6 $ 1.7 $ 2.3 $ 9.7 $ 1.6 $ 8.0 Provisions (reversals) $ 0.1 $ (0.7) $ (0.1) $ 0.0 $ (1.7) $ (0.6) $ 0.8 Recoveries (write-offs) $ 0.0 $ 0.3 $ 0.0 $ (0.5) $ (5.8) $ 0.3 $ (6.5) End of period balance $ 1.4 $ 1.3 $ 1.6 $ 1.7 $ 2.3 $ 1.4 $ 2.3 Total allowance for losses $ 76.1 $ 69.5 $ 66.1 $ 56.2 $ 50.2 $ 76.1 $ 50.2 Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.6 % Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Impaired Credits to Credit Portfolio 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total allowance for losses to credit-impaired loans (times) 7.5 6.9 6.5 5.6 5.0 7.5 5.0 Stage 1 Exposure (low risk) to Total Credit Portfolio 95 % 97 % 96 % 97 % 98 % 95 % 98 % Stage 2 Exposure (increased risk) to Total Credit Portfolio 5 % 3 % 4 % 3 % 2 % 5 % 2 % Stage 3 Exposure (credit impaired) to Total Credit Portfolio 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %









11





As of June 30, 2024, the total allowance for credit losses stood at $76.1 million, representing a coverage ratio of 0.7% for the Credit Portfolio, compared to $69.5 million, or 0.7%, at the end of 1Q24, and $50.2 million, or 0.6%, at the end of 2Q23. The $6.7 million quarterly increase in total allowance for losses was mostly related to the growth of the Bank's Credit Portfolio (+6% QoQ).





Impaired credits (Stage 3) remained unchanged at $10 million, or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, as of June 30, 2024, with ample reserve coverage, as total allowance for credit losses to impaired credits expanded to 7.5 times. Credits categorized as Stage 1 or low-risk credits under IFRS 9 accounted for 95% of total credits, while Stage 2 credits represented 5% of the total credits.





OPERATING EXPENSES AND EFFICIENCY

(US$ million, except percentages) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 QoQ (%) YoY (%) 6M24 6M23 YoY (%) Operating expenses Salaries and other employee expenses 11.8 11.7 9.9 1 % 19 % 23.4 19.6 20 % Depreciation of equipment, improvements to leased property and investment property 0.6 0.6 0.6 -1 % 7 % 1.2 1.1 8 % Amortization of intangible assets 0.3 0.2 0.2 12 % 32 % 0.5 0.4 26 % Other expenses 5.6 5.8 5.0 -3 % 12 % 11.4 10.4 10 % Total Operating Expenses $ 18.2 $ 18.3 $ 15.6 0 % 17 % $ 36.5 $ 31.5 16 % Efficiency Ratio 24.3 % 25.2 % 27.2 % 24.7 % 27.0 %

Operating expenses totaled $18.2 million in 2Q24 (stable QoQ; +17% YoY) and $36.5 million in 6M24 (+16% YoY). The yearly increases in operating expenses were mostly associated to higher personnel expenses as the Bank's work force increased in line with its focus on strengthening the Bank's strategy execution capabilities.





The Efficiency Ratio stood at 24.3% in 2Q24, compared to 25.2% in 1Q24 and compared to 27.2% a year ago, on the back of solid total revenue levels and well-controlled operating expenses. The Efficiency Ratio for 6M24 improved to 24.7%, compared to 27.0% a year ago, as the 27% increase in total revenues overcompensated the 16% increase in operating expenses during the year.









































































12





CAPITAL RATIOS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The following table shows capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated:

(US$ million, except percentages and shares outstanding) 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 QoQ (%) YoY (%) Total equity $ 1,264 $ 1,238 $ 1,128 2 % 12 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Basel III - IRB)(10) 16.2 % 16.3 % 15.7 % -1 % 3 % Risk-Weighted Assets (Basel III - IRB)(10) $ 7,799 $ 7,590 $ 7,171 3 % 9 % Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11) 14.0 % 13.7 % 13.6 % 2 % 3 % Risk-Weighted Assets (Regulatory) (11) $ 9,101 $ 9,053 $ 8,318 1 % 9 % Total assets / Total equity (times) 8.6 8.6 9.0 0 % -4 % Shares outstanding (in thousand) 36,787 36,727 36,510 0 % 1 %

The Bank's equity consists entirely of issued and fully paid ordinary common stock, with 36.8 million common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024. At the same date, the Tier 1 Basel III Capital Ratio, in which risk-weighted assets are calculated under the advanced internal ratings-based approach (IRB) for credit risk, resulted in 16.2%. Similarly, the Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio, as defined by Panama's banking regulator under Basel's standardized approach, was 14.0% as of June 30, 2024, well above the regulatory minimum of 8%.

















RECENT EVENTS





•Quarterly dividend payment: The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.50 per share corresponding to 2Q24. The cash dividend will be paid on August 20, 2024, to shareholders registered as of August 5, 2024.









Notes:

-Numbers and percentages set forth in this earnings release have been rounded and accordingly may not total exactly.

-QoQ and YoY refer to quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year variations, respectively.





Footnotes:

(1)Earnings per Share ("EPS") calculation is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each period.

(2)ROE refers to return on average stockholders' equity which is calculated on the basis of unaudited daily average balances.

(3)ROA refers to return on average assets which is calculated on the basis of unaudited daily average balances.

(4)NIM refers to net interest margin which constitutes to Net Interest Income (NII) divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

(5)NIS refers to net interest spread which constitutes the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, less the average yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)Efficiency Ratio refers to consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues.

(7)The Bank's Credit Portfolio includes gross loans at amortized cost (or the Loan Portfolio), securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, gross of interest receivable and the allowance for expected credit losses, loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit, and guarantees covering commercial risk; and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.

(8)The Bank's Commercial Portfolio includes gross loans at amortized cost (or the Loan Portfolio), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.

(9)Market capitalization corresponds to total outstanding common shares multiplied by market close price at the end of each corresponding period.

13





(10)Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or IRB for credit risk and standardized approach for operational risk.

(11)As defined by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama through Rules No. 01-2015 and 03-2016, based on Basel III standardized approach. The capital adequacy ratio is defined as the ratio of capital funds to risk-weighted assets, rated according to the asset's categories for credit risk. In addition, risk-weighted assets consider calculations for market risk and operating risk.

(12)Liquid assets consist of total cash and due from banks, less time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits, as well as corporate debt securities rated A- or above. Liquidity ratio refers to liquid assets as a percentage of total assets.

(13)Loan Portfolio refers to gross loans at amortized cost, excluding interest receivable, the allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees. Credit-impaired loans are also commonly referred to as Non-Performing Loans or NPLs.

(14)Impaired Credits refers to Non-Performing Loans or NPLs and non-performing securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost.

(15)Total allowance for losses refers to allowance for loan losses plus allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses and allowance for investment securities losses.













SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements of expected future developments within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Bank's financial position, asset quality and profitability, among others. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Bank's management and are based on currently available data; however, actual performance and results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Bank's expectations. Among the factors that can cause actual performance and results to differ materially are as follows: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical events; the anticipated changes in the Bank's credit portfolio; the continuation of the Bank's preferred creditor status; the impact of increasing/decreasing interest rates and of the macroeconomic environment in the Region on the Bank's financial condition; the execution of the Bank's strategies and initiatives, including its revenue diversification strategy; the adequacy of the Bank's allowance for expected credit losses; the need for additional allowance for expected credit losses; the Bank's ability to achieve future growth, to reduce its liquidity levels and increase its leverage; the Bank's ability to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings; the availability and mix of future sources of funding for the Bank's lending operations; potential trading losses; the possibility of fraud; and the adequacy of the Bank's sources of liquidity to replace deposit withdrawals. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





ABOUT BLADEX

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.





Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.









14









CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

There will be a conference call to discuss the Bank's quarterly results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. New York City time (Eastern Time). For those interested in participating, please click here to pre-register to our conference call or visit our website at http://www.bladex.com . Participants should register five minutes before the call is set to begin. The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and downloads on http://www.bladex.com . The conference call will become available for review one hour after its conclusion.





For more information, please access http://www.bladex.com or contact:

Mr. Carlos Daniel Raad

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +507 366-4925 ext. 7925

E-mail address: craad@bladex.com / ir@bladex.com





15









EXHIBIT I

AT THE END OF, (A) (B) (C) (A) - (B) (A) - (C) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 CHANGE % CHANGE % (In US$ thousand) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 1,903,541 $ 1,726,295 $ 1,820,024 $ 177,246 10 % $ 83,517 5 % Securities, net $ 1,146,484 $ 1,110,369 $ 1,009,857 $ 36,115 3 136,627 14 Loans, net $ 7,443,597 $ 7,383,521 $ 6,820,865 $ 60,076 1 622,732 9 Customers' liabilities under acceptances $ 284,997 $ 235,344 $ 310,814 $ 49,653 21 (25,817) (8) Derivative financial instruments - assets $ 92,652 $ 183,177 $ 138,877 $ (90,525) (49) (46,225) (33) Equipment and leasehold improvements, net $ 15,821 $ 16,287 $ 16,979 $ (466) (3) (1,158) (7) Intangibles, net $ 2,605 $ 2,616 $ 2,255 $ (11) 0 350 16 Other assets $ 16,917 $ 30,214 $ 14,021 $ (13,297) (44) 2,896 21 Total assets $ 10,906,614 $ 10,687,823 $ 10,133,692 $ 218,791 2 % $ 772,922 8 % Liabilities Demand deposits $ 644,179 $ 533,709 $ 590,589 $ 110,470 21 % $ 53,590 9 % Time deposits $ 4,615,046 $ 4,190,570 $ 3,483,866 $ 424,476 10 1,131,180 32 $ 5,259,225 $ 4,724,279 $ 4,074,455 $ 534,946 11 1,184,770 29 Interest payable $ 61,917 $ 52,966 $ 24,783 $ 8,951 17 37,134 150 Total deposits $ 5,321,142 $ 4,777,245 $ 4,099,238 $ 543,897 11 1,221,904 30 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 302,765 363,804 407,572 (61,039) (17) (104,807) (26) Borrowings and debt, net 3,540,487 3,933,303 4,048,071 (392,816) (10) (507,584) (13) Interest payable 37,310 41,596 49,508 (4,286) (10) (12,198) (25) Lease Liabilities 16,148 16,434 16,596 (286) (2) (448) (3) Acceptance outstanding 284,997 235,344 310,814 49,653 21 (25,817) (8) Derivative financial instruments - liabilities 94,578 36,301 39,454 58,277 161 55,124 140 Allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses 11,488 8,620 5,269 2,868 33 6,219 118 Other liabilities 34,104 37,265 29,648 (3,161) (8) 4,456 15 Total liabilities $ 9,643,019 $ 9,449,912 $ 9,006,170 $ 193,107 2 % $ 636,849 7 % Equity Common stock $ 279,980 $ 279,980 $ 279,980 $ 0 0 % $ 0 0 % Treasury stock (105,672) (106,759) (110,715) 1,087 1 5,043 5 Additional paid-in capital in excess of value assigned of common stock 120,735 120,064 119,960 671 1 775 1 Capital reserves 95,210 95,210 95,210 0 0 0 0 Regulatory reserves 136,019 136,019 136,362 0 0 -343 0 Retained earnings 737,958 706,228 599,069 31,730 4 138,889 23 Other comprehensive income (loss) (635) 7,169 7,656 (7,804) (109) (8,291) (108) Total equity $ 1,263,595 $ 1,237,911 $ 1,127,522 $ 25,684 2 % $ 136,073 12 % Total liabilities and equity $ 10,906,614 $ 10,687,823 $ 10,133,692 $ 218,791 2 % $ 772,922 8 % CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

16





EXHIBIT II

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(In US$ thousand, except per share amounts and ratios)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED (A) (B) (C) (A) - (B) (A) - (C) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 CHANGE % CHANGE % Net Interest Income: Interest income $ 195,373 $ 193,572 $ 159,502 $ 1,801 1 % $ 35,871 22 % Interest expense (132,614) (130,687) (105,044) (1,927) (1) (27,570) (26) Net Interest Income 62,759 62,885 54,458 (126) 0 8,301 15 Other income (expense): Fees and commissions, net 12,533 9,472 6,507 3,061 32 6,026 93 (Loss) gain on financial instruments, net (351) 160 (3,637) (511) (319) 3,286 90 Other income, net 99 71 52 28 39 47 90 Total other income, net 12,281 9,703 2,922 2,578 27 9,359 320 Total revenues 75,040 72,588 57,380 2,452 3 17,660 31 Provision for credit losses (6,684) (3,029) (4,691) (3,655) (121) (1,993) (42) Operating expenses: Salaries and other employee expenses (11,761) (11,670) (9,862) (91) (1) (1,899) (19) Depreciation of equipment, improvements to leased property and investment property (591) (594) (552) 3 1 (39) (7) Amortization of intangible assets (250) (224) (190) (26) (12) (60) (32) Other expenses (5,632) (5,803) (5,019) 171 3 (613) (12) Total operating expenses (18,234) (18,291) (15,623) 57 0 (2,611) (17) Profit for the period $ 50,122 $ 51,268 $ 37,066 $ (1,146) (2) % $ 13,056 35 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.40 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.40 $ 1.02 Book value (period average) $ 33.78 $ 33.60 $ 30.31 Book value (period end) $ 34.35 $ 33.71 $ 30.88 Weighted average basic shares 36,775 36,609 36,492 Weighted average diluted shares 36,775 36,609 36,492 Basic shares period end 36,787 36,727 36,510 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.9 % 1.9 % 1.6 % Return on average equity 16.2 % 16.8 % 13.4 % Net interest margin 2.43 % 2.47 % 2.42 % Net interest spread 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.79 % Efficiency Ratio 24.3 % 25.2 % 27.2 % Operating expenses to total average assets 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.66 %





17





EXHIBIT III





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(In US$ thousand, except per share amounts and ratios)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED (A) (B) (A) - (B) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 CHANGE % Net Interest Income: Interest income $ 388,945 $ 302,881 $ 86,064 28 % Interest expense (263,301) (195,803) (67,498) (34) Net Interest Income 125,644 107,078 18,566 17 Other income (expense): Fees and commissions, net 22,005 11,319 10,686 94 Loss on financial instruments, net (191) (1,933) 1,742 (90) Other income, net 170 91 79 87 Total other income, net 21,984 9,477 12,507 132 Total revenues 147,628 116,555 31,073 27 Provision for credit losses (9,713) (11,022) 1,309 12 Operating expenses: Salaries and other employee expenses (23,431) (19,598) (3,833) (20) Depreciation of equipment, improvements to leased property and investment property (1,185) (1,099) (86) (8) Amortization of intangible assets (474) (377) (97) (26) Other expenses (11,435) (10,439) (996) (10) Total operating expenses (36,525) (31,513) (5,012) (16) Profit for the period $ 101,390 $ 74,020 $ 27,370 37 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 2.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 2.03 Book value (period average) $ 33.69 $ 30.16 Book value (period end) $ 34.35 $ 30.88 Weighted average basic shares 36,692 36,426 Weighted average diluted shares 36,692 36,426 Basic shares period end 36,787 36,510 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.9 % 1.6 % Return on average equity 16.5 % 13.6 % Net interest margin 2.45 % 2.42 % Net interest spread 1.77 % 1.80 % Efficiency Ratio 24.7 % 27.0 % Operating expenses to total average assets 0.68 % 0.68 %

18





EXHIBIT IV

CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME AND AVERAGE BALANCES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST AVG. RATE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST AVG. RATE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST AVG. RATE (In US$ thousand) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,895,631 $ 25,642 5.35 % $ 1,847,291 $ 25,026 5.36 % $ 1,531,885 $ 19,002 4.91 % Securities at fair value through OCI 97,621 1,144 4.64 83,265 970 4.61 18,945 14 0.29 Securities at amortized cost (1) 1,064,451 11,486 4.27 1,001,347 9,658 3.82 898,675 6,563 2.89 Loans, net of unearned interest 7,317,976 157,101 8.49 7,317,137 157,918 8.54 6,577,113 133,923 8.06 TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS $ 10,375,679 $ 195,373 7.45 % $ 10,249,040 $ 193,572 7.47 % $ 9,026,618 $ 159,502 6.99 % Allowance for loan losses (61,641) (58,653) (53,704) Non interest earning assets 545,211 582,969 484,005 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,859,249 $ 10,773,355 $ 9,456,919 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Deposits 5,327,006 $ 76,808 5.70 % 4,830,154 $ 69,734 5.71 % $ 3,815,033 $ 50,542 5.24 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements 248,887 $ 3,592 5.71 222,749 $ 2,564 4.55 $ 304,588 $ 2,698 3.50 Short-term borrowings and debt 933,330 $ 15,633 6.63 1,354,872 $ 22,279 6.51 $ 1,598,220 $ 22,014 5.45 Long-term borrowings and debt, net (2) 2,686,722 36,581 5.39 2,705,655 36,110 5.28 2,268,112 29,790 5.20 TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES $ 9,195,944 $ 132,614 5.71 % $ 9,113,430 $ 130,687 5.67 % $ 7,985,954 $ 105,044 5.20 % Non interest bearing liabilities and other liabilities $ 421,218 $ 430,002 $ 364,861 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,617,162 9,543,431 8,350,814 EQUITY 1,242,087 1,229,924 1,106,105 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 10,859,249 $ 10,773,355 $ 9,456,919 NET INTEREST SPREAD 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.79 % NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN $ 62,759 2.43 % $ 62,885 2.47 % $ 54,458 2.42 %

(1)Gross of the allowance for losses relating to securities at amortized cost.

(2)Includes lease liabilities, net of prepaid commissions.

Note: Interest income and/or expense includes the effect of derivative financial instruments used for hedging.

19





EXHIBIT V

CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME AND AVERAGE BALANCES

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST AVG. RATE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST AVG. RATE (In US$ thousand) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,871,461 $ 50,668 5.36 % $ 1,417,004 $ 33,401 4.69 % Securities at fair value through OCI 90,443 2,114 4.62 39,828 58 0.29 Securities at amortized cost (1) 1,032,899 21,144 4.05 907,881 12,904 2.83 Loans, net of unearned interest 7,317,557 315,019 8.52 6,573,157 256,518 7.76 TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS $ 10,312,359 $ 388,945 7.46 % $ 8,937,871 $ 302,881 6.74 % Allowance for loan losses (60,147) (54,299) Non interest earning assets 564,090 438,552 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,816,302 $ 9,322,124 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Deposits $ 5,078,580 $ 146,542 5.71 % $ 3,638,665 $ 90,600 4.95 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements 235,818 $ 6,156 5.16 303,459 $ 4,565 2.99 Short-term borrowings and debt 1,144,101 $ 37,913 6.55 1,694,389 $ 43,362 5.09 Long-term borrowings and debt, net (2) 2,696,188 72,690 5.33 2,254,385 57,276 5.05 TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES $ 9,154,687 $ 263,301 5.69 % $ 7,890,899 $ 195,803 4.94 % Non interest bearing liabilities and other liabilities $ 425,610 $ 332,621 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,580,297 8,223,520 EQUITY 1,236,005 1,098,604 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 10,816,302 $ 9,322,124 NET INTEREST SPREAD 1.77 % 1.80 % NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN $ 125,644 2.45 % $ 107,078 2.42 %

(1)Gross of the allowance for losses relating to securities at amortized cost.

(2)Includes lease liabilities, net of prepaid commissions.

Note: Interest income and/or expense includes the effect of derivative financial instruments used for hedging.

20





EXHIBIT VI

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(In US$ thousand, except per share amounts and ratios)

SIX MONTHS ENDED FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUN

30/24 JUN

30/24 MAR

31/24 DEC

31/23 SEP

30/23 JUN

30/23 JUN

30/23 Net Interest Income: Interest income $ 388,945 $ 195,373 $ 193,572 $ 193,946 $ 182,433 $ 159,502 $ 302,881 Interest expense (263,301) (132,614) (130,687) (128,381) (121,893) (105,044) (195,803) Net Interest Income 125,644 62,759 62,885 65,565 60,540 54,458 107,078 Other income (expense): Fees and commissions, net 22,005 12,533 9,472 10,091 11,109 6,507 11,319 (Loss) gain on financial instruments, net (191) (351) 160 1,866 22 (3,637) (1,933) Other income, net 170 99 71 265 106 52 91 Total other income, net 21,984 12,281 9,703 12,222 11,237 2,922 9,477 Total revenues 147,628 75,040 72,588 77,787 71,777 57,380 116,555 Provision for credit losses (9,713) (6,684) (3,029) (9,953) (6,488) (4,691) (11,022) Total operating expenses (36,525) (18,234) (18,291) (21,449) (19,536) (15,623) (31,513) Profit for the period $ 101,390 $ 50,122 $ 51,268 $ 46,385 $ 45,753 $ 37,066 $ 74,020 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 1.36 $ 1.40 $ 1.27 $ 1.25 $ 1.02 $ 2.03 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.9 % 1.9 % 1.9 % 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.6 % 1.6 % Return on average equity 16.5 % 16.2 % 16.8 % 15.5 % 15.9 % 13.4 % 13.6 % Net interest margin 2.45 % 2.43 % 2.47 % 2.62 % 2.48 % 2.42 % 2.42 % Net interest spread 1.77 % 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.92 % 1.83 % 1.79 % 1.80 % Efficiency Ratio 24.7 % 24.3 % 25.2 % 27.6 % 27.2 % 27.2 % 27.0 % Operating expenses to total average assets 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.82 % 0.76 % 0.66 % 0.68 %

21





EXHIBIT VII

BUSINESS SEGMENT ANALYSIS

(In US$ thousand)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUN 30/24 JUN 30/23 JUN 30/24 MAR 31/24 JUN 30/23 COMMERCIAL BUSINESS SEGMENT: Net interest income $ 112,303 $ 93,288 $ 55,937 $ 56,366 $ 48,459 Other income 22,452 11,721 12,742 9,710 6,729 Total revenues 134,755 105,009 68,679 66,076 55,188 Provision for credit losses (10,314) (10,253) (6,604) (3,710) (6,349) Operating expenses (29,240) (24,132) (14,581) (14,658) (12,289) Profit for the segment $ 95,201 $ 70,624 $ 47,494 $ 47,708 $ 36,550 Segment assets 7,744,509 7,148,031 7,744,509 7,635,198 7,148,031 TREASURY BUSINESS SEGMENT: Net interest income $ 13,341 $ 13,790 $ 6,822 $ 6,519 $ 5,999 Other (expense) income (468) (2,244) (461) (7) (3,807) Total revenues 12,873 11,546 6,361 6,512 2,192 Reversal of (provision for) credit losses 601 (769) (80) 681 1,658 Operating expenses (7,285) (7,381) (3,653) (3,633) (3,334) Profit for the segment $ 6,189 $ 3,396 $ 2,628 $ 3,560 $ 516 Segment assets 3,147,067 2,972,345 3,147,067 3,024,983 2,972,345 TOTAL: Net interest income $ 125,644 $ 107,078 $ 62,759 $ 62,885 $ 54,458 Other income 21,984 9,477 12,281 9,703 2,922 Total revenues 147,628 116,555 75,040 72,588 57,380 Provision for credit losses (9,713) (11,022) (6,684) (3,029) (4,691) Operating expenses (36,525) (31,513) (18,234) (18,291) (15,623) Profit for the period $ 101,390 $ 74,020 $ 50,122 $ 51,268 $ 37,066 Total segment assets 10,891,576 10,120,376 10,891,576 10,660,181 10,120,376 Unallocated assets 15,038 13,316 15,038 27,642 13,316 Total assets 10,906,614 10,133,692 10,906,614 10,687,823 10,133,692

22





EXHIBIT VIII

CREDIT PORTFOLIO

DISTRIBUTION BY COUNTRY

(In US$ million)

AT THE END OF, (A) (B) (C) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change in Amount COUNTRY Amount % of Total

Outstanding Amount % of Total

Outstanding Amount % of Total

Outstanding (A) - (B) (A) - (C) ARGENTINA $ 292 3 $ 170 2 $ 96 1 $ 122 $ 196 BOLIVIA 4 0 4 0 5 0 - (1) BRAZIL 1,153 11 1,092 11 1,089 12 61 64 CHILE 564 5 517 5 657 7 47 (93) COLOMBIA 1,066 10 966 10 983 11 100 83 COSTA RICA 369 4 375 4 279 3 (6) 90 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 893 9 742 8 598 7 151 295 ECUADOR 475 5 515 5 437 5 (40) 38 EL SALVADOR 55 1 75 1 51 1 (20) 4 GUATEMALA 874 8 845 9 647 7 29 227 HONDURAS 204 2 244 2 199 2 (40) 5 JAMAICA 64 1 98 1 6 0 (34) 58 MEXICO 1,073 10 1,019 10 1,080 12 54 (7) PANAMA 446 4 502 5 410 5 (56) 36 PARAGUAY 227 2 182 2 96 1 45 131 PERU 746 7 689 7 808 9 57 (62) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 162 2 187 2 175 2 (25) (13) UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 657 6 668 7 631 7 (11) 26 URUGUAY 61 1 81 1 94 1 (20) (33) MULTILATERAL ORGANIZATIONS 98 1 98 1 - 0 0 98 OTHER NON-LATAM (1) 853 8 720 7 773 8 133 80 TOTAL CREDIT PORTFOLIO (2) $ 10,336 100 % $ 9,789 100 % $ 9,114 100 % $ 547 $ 1,222 UNEARNED INTEREST AND DEFERRED FEES (18) (21) (23) 3 5 TOTAL CREDIT PORTFOLIO, NET OF UNEARNED INTEREST & DEFERRED FEES $ 10,318 $ 9,768 $ 9,091 $ 550 $ 1,227

(1)Risk in highly rated countries outside the Region related to transactions carried out in the Region. As of June 30, 2024, Other Non-Latam was comprised of Canada ($42 million), European countries ($463 million) and Asian-Pacific countries ($348 million).

(2)Includes gross loans (or the Loan Portfolio), securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, gross of interest receivable and the allowance for expected credit losses, loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit, and guarantees covering commercial risk; and other assets consisting of customers liabilities under acceptances.





23





EXHIBIT IX

COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO

DISTRIBUTION BY COUNTRY

(In US$ million)

AT THE END OF, (A) (B) (C) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change in Amount COUNTRY Amount % of Total

Outstanding Amount % of Total

Outstanding Amount % of Total

Outstanding (A) - (B) (A) - (C) ARGENTINA $ 292 3 $ 170 2 $ 96 1 $ 122 $ 196 BOLIVIA 4 0 4 0 5 0 - (1) BRAZIL 1,129 12 1,061 12 1,038 13 68 91 CHILE 508 6 452 5 568 7 56 (60) COLOMBIA 1,051 11 951 11 949 12 100 102 COSTA RICA 361 4 367 4 271 3 (6) 90 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 888 10 737 8 593 7 151 295 ECUADOR 475 5 515 6 437 5 (40) 38 EL SALVADOR 55 0 75 1 51 1 (20) 4 GUATEMALA 874 10 845 10 647 8 29 227 HONDURAS 204 2 244 3 199 2 (40) 5 JAMAICA 64 1 98 1 6 0 (34) 58 MEXICO 1,027 11 957 11 990 12 70 37 PANAMA 380 4 468 5 381 5 (88) (1) PARAGUAY 227 2 182 2 96 1 45 131 PERU 715 8 658 8 789 10 57 (74) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 162 2 187 2 175 2 (25) (13) URUGUAY 61 1 81 1 94 1 (20) (33) OTHER NON-LATAM (1) 724 8 638 8 729 9 86 (5) TOTAL COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO (2) $ 9,201 100 % $ 8,690 100 % $ 8,114 100 % $ 511 $ 1,087 UNEARNED INTEREST AND DEFERRED FEES (18) (21) (23) 3 5 TOTAL COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO, NET OF UNEARNED INTEREST & DEFERRED FEES $ 9,183 $ 8,669 $ 8,091 $ 514 $ 1,092

(1)Risk in highly rated countries outside the Region related to transactions carried out in the Region. As of June 30, 2024, Other Non-Latam was comprised of United States of America ($73 million), Canada ($27 million), European countries ($336 million) and Asian-Pacific countries ($288 million).

(2)Includes gross loans (or the Loan Portfolio), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit, and guarantees covering commercial risk; and other assets consisting of customers liabilities under acceptances.





24





EXHIBIT X

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

DISTRIBUTION BY COUNTRY

(In US$ million)

AT THE END OF, (A) (B) (C) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change in Amount COUNTRY Amount % of Total

Outstanding Amount % of Total

Outstanding Amount % of Total

Outstanding (A) - (B) (A) - (C) BRAZIL $ 24 2 $ 31 3 $ 51 5 $ (7) $ (27) CHILE 56 5 65 6 89 9 (9) (33) COLOMBIA 15 1 15 1 34 3 0 (19) COSTA RICA 8 1 8 1 8 1 0 0 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 5 0 5 0 5 0 0 0 MEXICO 46 4 62 6 90 9 (16) (44) PANAMA 66 6 34 3 29 3 32 37 PERU 31 3 31 3 19 2 0 12 UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 584 51 559 51 514 51 25 70 MULTILATERAL ORGANIZATIONS 98 9 98 9 0 0 0 98 OTHER NON-LATAM (1) 201 18 191 17 161 16 10 40 TOTAL INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO (2) $ 1,134 100 % $ 1,099 100 % $ 1,000 100 % $ 35 $ 134

(1)Risk in highly rated countries outside the Region. As of June 30, 2024, Other Non-Latam was comprised of Canada ($15 million), European countries ($126 million) and Asian-Pacific countries ($60 million).

(2)Includes securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, gross of interest receivable and the allowance for losses.

25





26

Document