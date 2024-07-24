Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S A : BLADEX ANNOUNCES 2Q24 NET PROFIT OF $50.1 MILLION, OR $1.36 PER SHARE; ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY OF 16.2% IN 2Q24 Form 6 K
July 24, 2024 at 05:19 pm EDT
BLADEX ANNOUNCES 2Q24 NET PROFIT OF $50.1 MILLION, OR $1.36 PER SHARE; ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY OF 16.2% IN 2Q24
PANAMA CITY, REPUBLIC OF PANAMA, July 23, 2024
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the Second Quarter ("2Q24") and six months ("6M24") ended June 30, 2024.
The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Key Income Statement Highlights
Net Interest Income ("NII")
$
62.8
$
62.9
$
54.5
$
125.6
$
107.1
Fees and commissions, net
$
12.5
$
9.5
$
6.5
$
22.0
$
11.3
(Loss) gain on financial instruments, net
$
(0.4)
$
0.2
$
(3.6)
$
(0.2)
$
(1.9)
Total revenues
$
75.0
$
72.6
$
57.4
$
147.6
$
116.6
Provision for credit losses
$
(6.7)
$
(3.0)
$
(4.7)
$
(9.7)
$
(11.0)
Operating expenses
$
(18.2)
$
(18.3)
$
(15.6)
$
(36.5)
$
(31.5)
Profit for the period
$
50.1
$
51.3
$
37.1
$
101.4
$
74.0
Profitability Ratios
Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1)
$
1.36
$
1.40
$
1.02
$
2.76
$
2.03
Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2)
16.2
%
16.8
%
13.4
%
16.5
%
13.6
%
Return on Average Assets (ROA) (3)
1.9
%
1.9
%
1.6
%
1.9
%
1.6
%
Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4)
2.43
%
2.47
%
2.42
%
2.45
%
2.42
%
Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5)
1.74
%
1.80
%
1.79
%
1.77
%
1.80
%
Efficiency Ratio (6)
24.3
%
25.2
%
27.2
%
24.7
%
27.0
%
Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality
Credit Portfolio (7)
$
10,336
$
9,789
$
9,114
$
10,336
$
9,114
Commercial Portfolio (8)
$
9,201
$
8,690
$
8,114
$
9,201
$
8,114
Investment Portfolio
$
1,134
$
1,099
$
1,000
$
1,134
$
1,000
Total assets
$
10,907
$
10,688
$
10,134
$
10,907
$
10,134
Total equity
$
1,264
$
1,238
$
1,128
$
1,264
$
1,128
Market capitalization (9)
$
1,091
$
1,082
$
804
$
1,091
$
804
Tier 1 Capital to risk-weighted assets (Basel III - IRB) (10)
16.2
%
16.3
%
15.7
%
16.2
%
15.7
%
Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11)
14.0
%
13.7
%
13.6
%
14.0
%
13.6
%
Total assets / Total equity (times)
8.6
8.6
9.0
8.6
9.0
Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12)
17.4
%
16.5
%
17.3
%
17.4
%
17.3
%
Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio (13)
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Impaired credits (14) to Credit Portfolio
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio (15)
0.7
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
Total allowance for losses to Impaired credits (times) (15)
7.5
6.9
5.0
7.5
5.0
2
2Q24 & 6M24 FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
•Strong Profitability, with Net Profit of $50.1 million in 2Q24 (+35% YoY) and $101.4 million in 6M24 (+37% YoY), fostered by higher total revenues (+31% YoY in 2Q24 and +27% YoY in 6M24).
•Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") reached 16.2% in 2Q24 (+279 bps YoY) and 16.5% in 6M24 (+291 bps YoY), on the back of strong recurrent operating results.
•Net Interest Income ("NII") stood at $62.8 million in 2Q24 (+15% YoY) and $125.6 million in 6M24 (+17% YoY), driven by 1 bp YoY increase in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") to 2.43% in 2Q24 and a 3 bps YoY increase to 2.45% in 6M24, resulting from a successful strategy execution reflected by higher lending spreads and volumes, new client on-boarding, cross selling efforts and efficient cost of funds management.
•Fee income increased 93% YoY to $12.5 million for 2Q24 and 94% YoY to $22.0 million in 6M24, driven by stronger fees in each of the Bank's business lines, with a robust performance in our newly formed Project Finance & Infrastructure unit as well as in our syndications desk, along with increased fees from our off-balance sheet business, continuing to add new clients and capturing very profitable punctual opportunities.
•Efficiency Ratio improved to 24.3% in 2Q24 and 24.7% in 6M24, on the back of solid total revenue levels, compensating the YoY increase in operating expenses (+17% YoY in 2Q24 and +16% YoY in 6M24).
•New all-time high Credit Portfolio at $10,336 million as of June 30, 2024 (+13% YoY).
◦Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reached a new record level of $9,201 million at the end of 2Q24 (+13% YoY), denoting a continued demand and business growth from new client onboarding and product cross-selling strategy.
◦Investment Portfolio at $1,134 million (+13% YoY), mostly consisting of investment-grade securities held at amortized cost, further enhancing country and credit-risk exposure diversification and providing contingent liquidity funding.
•Healthy asset quality. Most of the credit portfolio (95%) is classified as low risk or Stage 1. At the end of 2Q24, impaired credits (Stage 3) remained unchanged at $10 million or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of 7.5x.
•Sustained growth of deposit base, reaching a new record level of $5,259 million at the end of 2Q24 (+29% YoY), representing 58% of the Bank's total funding sources. The Bank also counts on an ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets.
•Liquidity position at $1,899 million, or 17% of total assets as of June 30, 2024, mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, and placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (79%).
•The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios increased to 16.2% and 14.0%, respectively, enhanced by the Bank's improved earnings generation.
3
RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Bladex's activities are comprised of two business segments, Commercial and Treasury. Information related to each reportable segment is set out below. Business segment reporting is based on the Bank's managerial accounting process, which assigns assets, liabilities, revenue, and expense items to each business segment on a systemic basis.
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS SEGMENT
The Commercial Business Segment encompasses the Bank's core business of financial intermediation and fee generation activities developed to cater to corporations, financial institutions, and investors in Latin America. These activities include the origination of bilateral short-term and medium-term loans, structured and syndicated credits, loan commitments, and financial guarantee contracts such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk, and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.
The majority of the Bank's core financial intermediation business, consisting of gross loans at amortized cost and gross loans at FVOCI (or the "Loan Portfolio"), amounted to $7,420 million at the end of 2Q24, increasing 1% QoQ and 9% YoY. Additionally, contingencies and acceptances amounted to $1,782 million at the end of 2Q24, increasing 33% QoQ and 36% YoY, denoting continued demand and business growth from new client onboarding and product cross-selling strategy.
Consequently, the Bank's Commercial Portfolio reached an all-time high of $9,201 million at the end of 2Q24, increasing 6% from $8,690 million in the prior quarter and increasing 13% from $8,114 million a year ago. In addition, the average Commercial Portfolio balance increased to $8,782 million in 2Q24 (+2% QoQ and +12% YoY) and to $8,708 million in 6M24 (+14 YoY).
4
As of June 30, 2024, 75% of the Commercial Portfolio was scheduled to mature within a year and trade finance transactions accounted for 64% of the Bank's short-term original book.
Weighted average lending rates stood at 8.49% in 2Q24 (-5bps QoQ; +43bps YoY) and 8.52% in 6M24 (+76bps YoY). The yearly increases have continued to be favored by higher lending spreads and increased market-based interest rates.
Bladex's maintains well-diversified exposures across countries and industries. As of June 30, 2024, 39% of the Commercial Portfolio was geographically distributed in investment grade countries. Brazil at 12% of the total Commercial Portfolio, continues to represent the largest country-risk exposure, followed by Mexico and Colombia at 11% each, and the Dominican Republic and Guatemala at 10% each. Exposure to top-rated countries outside of Latin America, which relates to transactions carried out in the Region, represented 8% of the portfolio at the end of 2Q24.
5
Exposure to the Bank's traditional client base comprising financial institutions represented 38% of the total, while sovereign and state-owned corporations accounted for another 17%. Exposure to corporates accounted for the reminder 45% of the Commercial Portfolio, comprised of top tier clients well diversified across sectors, with most industries representing 5% or less of the total Commercial Portfolio, except for certain sectors such as Oil & Gas (Downstream) and Electric Power each at 8%, Oil & Gas (Integrated) and Food and Beverage, each at 7% of the Commercial Portfolio at the end of 2Q24.
Refer to Exhibit VII for additional information related to the Bank's Commercial Portfolio distribution by country.
6
(US$ million)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
6M24
6M23
YoY (%)
Commercial Business Segment:
Net interest income
$
55.9
$
56.4
$
48.5
-1
%
15
%
$
112.3
$
93.3
20
%
Other income
12.7
9.7
6.7
31
%
89
%
22.5
11.7
92
%
Total revenues
68.7
66.1
55.2
4
%
24
%
134.8
105.0
28
%
Provision for credit losses
(6.6)
(3.7)
(6.3)
-78
%
-4
%
(10.3)
(10.3)
-1
%
Operating expenses
(14.6)
(14.7)
(12.3)
1
%
-19
%
(29.2)
(24.1)
-21
%
Profit for the segment
$
47.5
$
47.7
$
36.6
0
%
30
%
$
95.2
$
70.6
35
%
Commercial Segment Profitability
Profits from the Commercial Business Segment include: (i) net interest income from loans; (ii) fees and commissions from the issuance, confirmation and negotiation of letters of credit, guarantees and loan commitments, as well as through loan structuring and syndication activities; (iii) gain on sale of loans generated through loan intermediation activities, such as sales and distribution in the primary market; (iv) gain (loss) on sale of financial instruments measured at FVTPL; (v) reversal (provision) for credit losses, (vi) gain (loss) on non-financial assets; and (vii) direct and allocated operating expenses.
Commercial Segment Profit totaled $47.5 million in 2Q24 (stable QoQ and +30% YoY) and $95.2 million in 6M24 (+35% YoY). The Commercial Segment results were mostly driven by increased fee income generation and strong NII, offsetting higher provision requirements and operating expenses.
TREASURY BUSINESS SEGMENT
The Treasury Business Segment manages the Bank's investment portfolio and overall asset and liability structure to enhance funding efficiency and liquidity, mitigating the traditional financial risks associated with the balance sheet, such as interest rate, liquidity, price, and currency risks. Interest-earning assets managed by the Treasury Business Segment include liquidity positions in cash and cash equivalents, as well as highly liquid corporate debt securities rated 'A-' or above, and financial instruments related to investment management activities, consisting of securities at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and securities at amortized cost (the "Investment Portfolio").
Liquidity
The Bank's liquid assets, mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, totaled $1,899 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1,764 million as of March 31, 2024, and $1,757 million as of June 30, 2023, conforming with the Bank's proactive and prudent liquidity management approach, which follows Basel methodology's liquidity coverage ratio, as required by Panamanian banking regulator. At the end of those periods, liquidity balances to total assets represented 17%, for all comparative periods, while the liquidity balances to total deposits ratio was 36%, 37% and 43%, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, $1,509 million, or 79% of total liquid assets represented deposits placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FED").
7
Investment Portfolio
The Investment Portfolio, aimed to further diversify credit-risk exposures and provide contingent liquidity funding, amounted to $1,134 million in principal amount as of June 30, 2024, up 3% from the previous quarter and 13% from a year ago. 86% of the Investment Portfolio consists of investment-grade credit securities eligible for the FED discount window, and $98 million consists of highly rated corporate debt securities ('A-' or above) classified as high quality liquid assets ("HQLA") in accordance with the specifications of the Basel Committee. Refer to Exhibit X for a per-country risk distribution of the Investment Portfolio.
Funding
The Treasury Business Segment also manages the Bank's interest-bearing liabilities, consisting of deposits, securities sold under repurchased agreements, borrowed funds and floating and fixed rate debt placements. As of June 30, 2024, total funding amounted to $9,102 million, a 1% increase compared to $9,021 million a quarter ago, and a 7% increase compared to $8,530 million a year ago.
8
Deposit balances once again reached new record levels at $5,259 million at the end of 2Q24 (+11% QoQ and +29% YoY), representing 58% of total funding sources, compared to 52% in the previous quarter and 48% a year ago, reflecting the change in the funding structure towards increased reliance in deposits. The Bank's Yankee CD program also increased to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, providing granularity and complementing the short-term funding structure and long-standing support from the Bank's Class A shareholders (i.e.: central banks and their designees), which represented 39% of total deposits at the end of 2Q24.
As a result of the significant deposit growth, funding through short- and medium-term borrowings and debt, net decreased 10% QoQ and 13% YoY to $3,540 million at the end of 2Q24, while funding through securities sold under repurchase agreements ("Repos") resulted in $303 million at the end of 2Q24 (-17% QoQ; -26% YoY).
Weighted average funding costs resulted in 5.71% in 2Q24 (+4 bps QoQ; +51 bps YoY) and 5.69% in 6M24 (+75 bps), mainly on higher market interest rates.
Treasury Segment Profitability
Profits from the Treasury Business Segment include net interest income derived from the above-mentioned Treasury assets and liabilities, and related net other income (net results from derivative financial instruments and foreign currency exchange, gain (loss) per financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), gain (loss) on sale of securities at FVOCI, and other income), recovery or impairment loss on financial instruments, and direct and allocated operating expenses.
(US$ million)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
6M24
6M23
YoY (%)
Treasury Business Segment:
Net interest income
$
6.8
$
6.5
$
6.0
5
%
14
%
$
13.3
$
13.8
-3
%
Other (expense) income
(0.5)
0.0
(3.8)
-6486
%
88
%
(0.5)
(2.2)
79
%
Total revenues
6.4
6.5
2.2
-2
%
190
%
12.9
11.5
11
%
(Provision for) reversal of credit losses
(0.1)
0.7
1.7
-112
%
-105
%
0.6
(0.8)
178
%
Operating expenses
(3.7)
(3.6)
(3.3)
-1
%
-10
%
(7.3)
(7.4)
1
%
Profit for the segment
$
2.6
$
3.6
$
0.5
-26
%
409
%
$
6.2
$
3.4
82
%
The Treasury Business Segment recorded a $2.6 million profit for 2Q24 (-26% QoQ; +409% YoY) and $6.2 million profit for 6M24 (+82% YoY). The Treasury's net profits quarterly decrease mainly resulted from reversal of credit losses in the previous quarter, along with increased other expenses related to its hedging derivatives positions during 2Q24. The yearly increases mainly resulted from higher total revenues, mainly from sustained NII and improved other income (expense) from its hedging derivatives positions.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGINS
(US$ million, except percentages)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
6M24
6M23
YoY (%)
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
195.4
$
193.6
$
159.5
1
%
22
%
$
388.9
$
302.9
28
%
Interest expense
(132.6)
(130.7)
(105.0)
1
%
26
%
(263.3)
(195.8)
34
%
Net Interest Income ("NII")
$
62.8
$
62.9
$
54.5
0
%
15
%
$
125.6
$
107.1
17
%
Net Interest Spread ("NIS")
1.74
%
1.80
%
1.79
%
1.77
%
1.80
%
Net Interest Margin ("NIM")
2.43
%
2.47
%
2.42
%
2.45
%
2.42
%
9
NII remained stable QoQ and increased 15% YoY to $62.8 million in 2Q24 and 17% to $125.6 million in 6M24. The solid NII levels are the result of higher lending spreads and market interest rates, growth of average interest-earning assets volumes (+1% QoQ and +15% YoY in 2Q24; +15% YoY in 6M24), along with efficient cost of funds driven by a higher deposit base. NIM stood at 2.43% in 2Q24 (-4 bps QoQ; +1 bp YoY) and 2.45% in 6M24 (+3 bps YoY).
FEES AND COMMISSIONS
Fees and Commissions, net, include revenues associated with the letter of credit business and guarantees, credit commitments, loan structuring and syndication, loan intermediation and distribution in the primary market, and other commissions, mostly from prepayments, net of fee expenses.
(US$ million)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
6M24
6M23
YoY (%)
Documentary & stand-by letters of credit and guarantees
6.5
6.0
5.2
9
%
26
%
12.5
9.3
35
%
Structured loans
3.7
1.3
0.8
176
%
368
%
5.0
1.2
324
%
Credit commitments
2.4
1.6
0.7
47
%
226
%
4.0
1.2
220
%
Other commissions
0.1
0.7
0.0
-81
%
n.m.
0.9
0.0
n.m.
Total fee and commission income
$
12.7
$
9.7
$
6.7
32
%
90
%
$
22.4
$
11.7
92
%
Fees and commission expense
$
(0.2)
$
(0.2)
$
(0.2)
-1
%
-1
%
$
(0.4)
$
(0.4)
-7
%
Fees and Commissions, net
$
12.5
$
9.5
$
6.5
32
%
93
%
$
22.0
$
11.3
94
%
Fees and Commissions, net, resulted in $12.5 million in 2Q24 (+32% QoQ; +93% YoY) and $22.0 million in 6M24 (+94% YoY), driven by stronger fees in each of the Bank's business lines, with a robust performance in our newly formed Project Finance & Infrastructure unit as well as in our syndications desk, along with increased fees from our off-balance sheet business (letters of credit and commitments), continuing to add new clients and capturing very profitable punctual opportunities.
10
PORTFOLIO QUALITY AND TOTAL ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(US$ million, except percentages)
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Allowance for loan losses
Balance at beginning of the period
$
59.6
$
59.4
$
49.9
$
42.7
$
59.3
$
59.4
$
55.2
Provisions (reversals)
$
3.7
$
0.1
$
9.5
$
7.2
$
4.5
$
3.9
$
8.6
Recoveries (write-offs)
$
0.0
$
0.0
$
0.0
$
0.0
$
(21.1)
$
0.0
$
(21.1)
End of period balance
$
63.3
$
59.6
$
59.4
$
49.9
$
42.7
$
63.3
$
42.7
Allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses
Balance at beginning of the period
$
8.6
$
5.1
$
4.5
$
5.3
$
3.5
$
5.1
$
3.6
Provisions (reversals)
$
2.9
$
3.6
$
0.5
$
(0.7)
$
1.8
$
6.4
$
1.6
End of period balance
$
11.5
$
8.6
$
5.1
$
4.5
$
5.3
$
11.5
$
5.3
Allowance for Investment Portfolio losses
Balance at beginning of the period
$
1.3
$
1.6
$
1.7
$
2.3
$
9.7
$
1.6
$
8.0
Provisions (reversals)
$
0.1
$
(0.7)
$
(0.1)
$
0.0
$
(1.7)
$
(0.6)
$
0.8
Recoveries (write-offs)
$
0.0
$
0.3
$
0.0
$
(0.5)
$
(5.8)
$
0.3
$
(6.5)
End of period balance
$
1.4
$
1.3
$
1.6
$
1.7
$
2.3
$
1.4
$
2.3
Total allowance for losses
$
76.1
$
69.5
$
66.1
$
56.2
$
50.2
$
76.1
$
50.2
Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio
0.7
%
0.7
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
0.6
%
Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Impaired Credits to Credit Portfolio
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Total allowance for losses to credit-impaired loans (times)
7.5
6.9
6.5
5.6
5.0
7.5
5.0
Stage 1 Exposure (low risk) to Total Credit Portfolio
95
%
97
%
96
%
97
%
98
%
95
%
98
%
Stage 2 Exposure (increased risk) to Total Credit Portfolio
5
%
3
%
4
%
3
%
2
%
5
%
2
%
Stage 3 Exposure (credit impaired) to Total Credit Portfolio
0
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
11
As of June 30, 2024, the total allowance for credit losses stood at $76.1 million, representing a coverage ratio of 0.7% for the Credit Portfolio, compared to $69.5 million, or 0.7%, at the end of 1Q24, and $50.2 million, or 0.6%, at the end of 2Q23. The $6.7 million quarterly increase in total allowance for losses was mostly related to the growth of the Bank's Credit Portfolio (+6% QoQ).
Impaired credits (Stage 3) remained unchanged at $10 million, or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, as of June 30, 2024, with ample reserve coverage, as total allowance for credit losses to impaired credits expanded to 7.5 times. Credits categorized as Stage 1 or low-risk credits under IFRS 9 accounted for 95% of total credits, while Stage 2 credits represented 5% of the total credits.
OPERATING EXPENSES AND EFFICIENCY
(US$ million, except percentages)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
6M24
6M23
YoY (%)
Operating expenses
Salaries and other employee expenses
11.8
11.7
9.9
1
%
19
%
23.4
19.6
20
%
Depreciation of equipment, improvements to leased property and investment property
0.6
0.6
0.6
-1
%
7
%
1.2
1.1
8
%
Amortization of intangible assets
0.3
0.2
0.2
12
%
32
%
0.5
0.4
26
%
Other expenses
5.6
5.8
5.0
-3
%
12
%
11.4
10.4
10
%
Total Operating Expenses
$
18.2
$
18.3
$
15.6
0
%
17
%
$
36.5
$
31.5
16
%
Efficiency Ratio
24.3
%
25.2
%
27.2
%
24.7
%
27.0
%
Operating expenses totaled $18.2 million in 2Q24 (stable QoQ; +17% YoY) and $36.5 million in 6M24 (+16% YoY). The yearly increases in operating expenses were mostly associated to higher personnel expenses as the Bank's work force increased in line with its focus on strengthening the Bank's strategy execution capabilities.
The Efficiency Ratio stood at 24.3% in 2Q24, compared to 25.2% in 1Q24 and compared to 27.2% a year ago, on the back of solid total revenue levels and well-controlled operating expenses. The Efficiency Ratio for 6M24 improved to 24.7%, compared to 27.0% a year ago, as the 27% increase in total revenues overcompensated the 16% increase in operating expenses during the year.
12
CAPITAL RATIOS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The following table shows capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated:
(US$ million, except percentages and shares outstanding)
30-Jun-24
31-Mar-24
30-Jun-23
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
Total equity
$
1,264
$
1,238
$
1,128
2
%
12
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Basel III - IRB)(10)
16.2
%
16.3
%
15.7
%
-1
%
3
%
Risk-Weighted Assets (Basel III - IRB)(10)
$
7,799
$
7,590
$
7,171
3
%
9
%
Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11)
14.0
%
13.7
%
13.6
%
2
%
3
%
Risk-Weighted Assets (Regulatory) (11)
$
9,101
$
9,053
$
8,318
1
%
9
%
Total assets / Total equity (times)
8.6
8.6
9.0
0
%
-4
%
Shares outstanding (in thousand)
36,787
36,727
36,510
0
%
1
%
The Bank's equity consists entirely of issued and fully paid ordinary common stock, with 36.8 million common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024. At the same date, the Tier 1 Basel III Capital Ratio, in which risk-weighted assets are calculated under the advanced internal ratings-based approach (IRB) for credit risk, resulted in 16.2%. Similarly, the Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio, as defined by Panama's banking regulator under Basel's standardized approach, was 14.0% as of June 30, 2024, well above the regulatory minimum of 8%.
RECENT EVENTS
•Quarterly dividend payment: The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.50 per share corresponding to 2Q24. The cash dividend will be paid on August 20, 2024, to shareholders registered as of August 5, 2024.
Notes:
-Numbers and percentages set forth in this earnings release have been rounded and accordingly may not total exactly.
-QoQ and YoY refer to quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year variations, respectively.
Footnotes:
(1)Earnings per Share ("EPS") calculation is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each period.
(2)ROE refers to return on average stockholders' equity which is calculated on the basis of unaudited daily average balances.
(3)ROA refers to return on average assets which is calculated on the basis of unaudited daily average balances.
(4)NIM refers to net interest margin which constitutes to Net Interest Income (NII) divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.
(5)NIS refers to net interest spread which constitutes the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, less the average yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)Efficiency Ratio refers to consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues.
(7)The Bank's Credit Portfolio includes gross loans at amortized cost (or the Loan Portfolio), securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, gross of interest receivable and the allowance for expected credit losses, loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit, and guarantees covering commercial risk; and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.
(8)The Bank's Commercial Portfolio includes gross loans at amortized cost (or the Loan Portfolio), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.
(9)Market capitalization corresponds to total outstanding common shares multiplied by market close price at the end of each corresponding period.
13
(10)Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or IRB for credit risk and standardized approach for operational risk.
(11)As defined by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama through Rules No. 01-2015 and 03-2016, based on Basel III standardized approach. The capital adequacy ratio is defined as the ratio of capital funds to risk-weighted assets, rated according to the asset's categories for credit risk. In addition, risk-weighted assets consider calculations for market risk and operating risk.
(12)Liquid assets consist of total cash and due from banks, less time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits, as well as corporate debt securities rated A- or above. Liquidity ratio refers to liquid assets as a percentage of total assets.
(13)Loan Portfolio refers to gross loans at amortized cost, excluding interest receivable, the allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees. Credit-impaired loans are also commonly referred to as Non-Performing Loans or NPLs.
(14)Impaired Credits refers to Non-Performing Loans or NPLs and non-performing securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost.
(15)Total allowance for losses refers to allowance for loan losses plus allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses and allowance for investment securities losses.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements of expected future developments within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Bank's financial position, asset quality and profitability, among others. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Bank's management and are based on currently available data; however, actual performance and results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Bank's expectations. Among the factors that can cause actual performance and results to differ materially are as follows: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical events; the anticipated changes in the Bank's credit portfolio; the continuation of the Bank's preferred creditor status; the impact of increasing/decreasing interest rates and of the macroeconomic environment in the Region on the Bank's financial condition; the execution of the Bank's strategies and initiatives, including its revenue diversification strategy; the adequacy of the Bank's allowance for expected credit losses; the need for additional allowance for expected credit losses; the Bank's ability to achieve future growth, to reduce its liquidity levels and increase its leverage; the Bank's ability to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings; the availability and mix of future sources of funding for the Bank's lending operations; potential trading losses; the possibility of fraud; and the adequacy of the Bank's sources of liquidity to replace deposit withdrawals. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
ABOUT BLADEX
Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.
Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.
14
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
There will be a conference call to discuss the Bank's quarterly results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. New York City time (Eastern Time). For those interested in participating, please click here to pre-register to our conference call or visit our website at http://www.bladex.com. Participants should register five minutes before the call is set to begin. The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and downloads on http://www.bladex.com. The conference call will become available for review one hour after its conclusion.
For more information, please access http://www.bladex.com or contact:
Mr. Carlos Daniel Raad
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Tel: +507 366-4925 ext. 7925
E-mail address: craad@bladex.com / ir@bladex.com
15
EXHIBIT I
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT THE END OF,
(A)
(B)
(C)
(A) - (B)
(A) - (C)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
CHANGE
%
CHANGE
%
(In US$ thousand)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
1,903,541
$
1,726,295
$
1,820,024
$
177,246
10
%
$
83,517
5
%
Securities, net
$
1,146,484
$
1,110,369
$
1,009,857
$
36,115
3
136,627
14
Loans, net
$
7,443,597
$
7,383,521
$
6,820,865
$
60,076
1
622,732
9
Customers' liabilities under acceptances
$
284,997
$
235,344
$
310,814
$
49,653
21
(25,817)
(8)
Derivative financial instruments - assets
$
92,652
$
183,177
$
138,877
$
(90,525)
(49)
(46,225)
(33)
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
$
15,821
$
16,287
$
16,979
$
(466)
(3)
(1,158)
(7)
Intangibles, net
$
2,605
$
2,616
$
2,255
$
(11)
0
350
16
Other assets
$
16,917
$
30,214
$
14,021
$
(13,297)
(44)
2,896
21
Total assets
$
10,906,614
$
10,687,823
$
10,133,692
$
218,791
2
%
$
772,922
8
%
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$
644,179
$
533,709
$
590,589
$
110,470
21
%
$
53,590
9
%
Time deposits
$
4,615,046
$
4,190,570
$
3,483,866
$
424,476
10
1,131,180
32
$
5,259,225
$
4,724,279
$
4,074,455
$
534,946
11
1,184,770
29
Interest payable
$
61,917
$
52,966
$
24,783
$
8,951
17
37,134
150
Total deposits
$
5,321,142
$
4,777,245
$
4,099,238
$
543,897
11
1,221,904
30
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
302,765
363,804
407,572
(61,039)
(17)
(104,807)
(26)
Borrowings and debt, net
3,540,487
3,933,303
4,048,071
(392,816)
(10)
(507,584)
(13)
Interest payable
37,310
41,596
49,508
(4,286)
(10)
(12,198)
(25)
Lease Liabilities
16,148
16,434
16,596
(286)
(2)
(448)
(3)
Acceptance outstanding
284,997
235,344
310,814
49,653
21
(25,817)
(8)
Derivative financial instruments - liabilities
94,578
36,301
39,454
58,277
161
55,124
140
Allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses
11,488
8,620
5,269
2,868
33
6,219
118
Other liabilities
34,104
37,265
29,648
(3,161)
(8)
4,456
15
Total liabilities
$
9,643,019
$
9,449,912
$
9,006,170
$
193,107
2
%
$
636,849
7
%
Equity
Common stock
$
279,980
$
279,980
$
279,980
$
0
0
%
$
0
0
%
Treasury stock
(105,672)
(106,759)
(110,715)
1,087
1
5,043
5
Additional paid-in capital in excess of value assigned of common stock
120,735
120,064
119,960
671
1
775
1
Capital reserves
95,210
95,210
95,210
0
0
0
0
Regulatory reserves
136,019
136,019
136,362
0
0
-343
0
Retained earnings
737,958
706,228
599,069
31,730
4
138,889
23
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(635)
7,169
7,656
(7,804)
(109)
(8,291)
(108)
Total equity
$
1,263,595
$
1,237,911
$
1,127,522
$
25,684
2
%
$
136,073
12
%
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,906,614
$
10,687,823
$
10,133,692
$
218,791
2
%
$
772,922
8
%
16
EXHIBIT II
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(In US$ thousand, except per share amounts and ratios)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
(A)
(B)
(C)
(A) - (B)
(A) - (C)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
CHANGE
%
CHANGE
%
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$
195,373
$
193,572
$
159,502
$
1,801
1
%
$
35,871
22
%
Interest expense
(132,614)
(130,687)
(105,044)
(1,927)
(1)
(27,570)
(26)
Net Interest Income
62,759
62,885
54,458
(126)
0
8,301
15
Other income (expense):
Fees and commissions, net
12,533
9,472
6,507
3,061
32
6,026
93
(Loss) gain on financial instruments, net
(351)
160
(3,637)
(511)
(319)
3,286
90
Other income, net
99
71
52
28
39
47
90
Total other income, net
12,281
9,703
2,922
2,578
27
9,359
320
Total revenues
75,040
72,588
57,380
2,452
3
17,660
31
Provision for credit losses
(6,684)
(3,029)
(4,691)
(3,655)
(121)
(1,993)
(42)
Operating expenses:
Salaries and other employee expenses
(11,761)
(11,670)
(9,862)
(91)
(1)
(1,899)
(19)
Depreciation of equipment, improvements to leased property and investment property
(591)
(594)
(552)
3
1
(39)
(7)
Amortization of intangible assets
(250)
(224)
(190)
(26)
(12)
(60)
(32)
Other expenses
(5,632)
(5,803)
(5,019)
171
3
(613)
(12)
Total operating expenses
(18,234)
(18,291)
(15,623)
57
0
(2,611)
(17)
Profit for the period
$
50,122
$
51,268
$
37,066
$
(1,146)
(2)
%
$
13,056
35
%
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.36
$
1.40
$
1.02
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.36
$
1.40
$
1.02
Book value (period average)
$
33.78
$
33.60
$
30.31
Book value (period end)
$
34.35
$
33.71
$
30.88
Weighted average basic shares
36,775
36,609
36,492
Weighted average diluted shares
36,775
36,609
36,492
Basic shares period end
36,787
36,727
36,510
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets
1.9
%
1.9
%
1.6
%
Return on average equity
16.2
%
16.8
%
13.4
%
Net interest margin
2.43
%
2.47
%
2.42
%
Net interest spread
1.74
%
1.80
%
1.79
%
Efficiency Ratio
24.3
%
25.2
%
27.2
%
Operating expenses to total average assets
0.68
%
0.68
%
0.66
%
17
EXHIBIT III
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(In US$ thousand, except per share amounts and ratios)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
(A)
(B)
(A) - (B)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
CHANGE
%
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$
388,945
$
302,881
$
86,064
28
%
Interest expense
(263,301)
(195,803)
(67,498)
(34)
Net Interest Income
125,644
107,078
18,566
17
Other income (expense):
Fees and commissions, net
22,005
11,319
10,686
94
Loss on financial instruments, net
(191)
(1,933)
1,742
(90)
Other income, net
170
91
79
87
Total other income, net
21,984
9,477
12,507
132
Total revenues
147,628
116,555
31,073
27
Provision for credit losses
(9,713)
(11,022)
1,309
12
Operating expenses:
Salaries and other employee expenses
(23,431)
(19,598)
(3,833)
(20)
Depreciation of equipment, improvements to leased property and investment property
(1,185)
(1,099)
(86)
(8)
Amortization of intangible assets
(474)
(377)
(97)
(26)
Other expenses
(11,435)
(10,439)
(996)
(10)
Total operating expenses
(36,525)
(31,513)
(5,012)
(16)
Profit for the period
$
101,390
$
74,020
$
27,370
37
%
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Basic earnings per share
$
2.76
$
2.03
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.76
$
2.03
Book value (period average)
$
33.69
$
30.16
Book value (period end)
$
34.35
$
30.88
Weighted average basic shares
36,692
36,426
Weighted average diluted shares
36,692
36,426
Basic shares period end
36,787
36,510
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets
1.9
%
1.6
%
Return on average equity
16.5
%
13.6
%
Net interest margin
2.45
%
2.42
%
Net interest spread
1.77
%
1.80
%
Efficiency Ratio
24.7
%
27.0
%
Operating expenses to total average assets
0.68
%
0.68
%
18
EXHIBIT IV
CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME AND AVERAGE BALANCES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
AVG. RATE
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
AVG. RATE
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
AVG. RATE
(In US$ thousand)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,895,631
$
25,642
5.35
%
$
1,847,291
$
25,026
5.36
%
$
1,531,885
$
19,002
4.91
%
Securities at fair value through OCI
97,621
1,144
4.64
83,265
970
4.61
18,945
14
0.29
Securities at amortized cost (1)
1,064,451
11,486
4.27
1,001,347
9,658
3.82
898,675
6,563
2.89
Loans, net of unearned interest
7,317,976
157,101
8.49
7,317,137
157,918
8.54
6,577,113
133,923
8.06
TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
$
10,375,679
$
195,373
7.45
%
$
10,249,040
$
193,572
7.47
%
$
9,026,618
$
159,502
6.99
%
Allowance for loan losses
(61,641)
(58,653)
(53,704)
Non interest earning assets
545,211
582,969
484,005
TOTAL ASSETS
$
10,859,249
$
10,773,355
$
9,456,919
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Deposits
5,327,006
$
76,808
5.70
%
4,830,154
$
69,734
5.71
%
$
3,815,033
$
50,542
5.24
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
248,887
$
3,592
5.71
222,749
$
2,564
4.55
$
304,588
$
2,698
3.50
Short-term borrowings and debt
933,330
$
15,633
6.63
1,354,872
$
22,279
6.51
$
1,598,220
$
22,014
5.45
Long-term borrowings and debt, net (2)
2,686,722
36,581
5.39
2,705,655
36,110
5.28
2,268,112
29,790
5.20
TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
$
9,195,944
$
132,614
5.71
%
$
9,113,430
$
130,687
5.67
%
$
7,985,954
$
105,044
5.20
%
Non interest bearing liabilities and other liabilities
$
421,218
$
430,002
$
364,861
TOTAL LIABILITIES
9,617,162
9,543,431
8,350,814
EQUITY
1,242,087
1,229,924
1,106,105
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
10,859,249
$
10,773,355
$
9,456,919
NET INTEREST SPREAD
1.74
%
1.80
%
1.79
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
$
62,759
2.43
%
$
62,885
2.47
%
$
54,458
2.42
%
(1)Gross of the allowance for losses relating to securities at amortized cost.
(2)Includes lease liabilities, net of prepaid commissions.
Note: Interest income and/or expense includes the effect of derivative financial instruments used for hedging.
19
EXHIBIT V
CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME AND AVERAGE BALANCES
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
AVG. RATE
AVERAGE BALANCE
INTEREST
AVG. RATE
(In US$ thousand)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,871,461
$
50,668
5.36
%
$
1,417,004
$
33,401
4.69
%
Securities at fair value through OCI
90,443
2,114
4.62
39,828
58
0.29
Securities at amortized cost (1)
1,032,899
21,144
4.05
907,881
12,904
2.83
Loans, net of unearned interest
7,317,557
315,019
8.52
6,573,157
256,518
7.76
TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
$
10,312,359
$
388,945
7.46
%
$
8,937,871
$
302,881
6.74
%
Allowance for loan losses
(60,147)
(54,299)
Non interest earning assets
564,090
438,552
TOTAL ASSETS
$
10,816,302
$
9,322,124
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
5,078,580
$
146,542
5.71
%
$
3,638,665
$
90,600
4.95
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
235,818
$
6,156
5.16
303,459
$
4,565
2.99
Short-term borrowings and debt
1,144,101
$
37,913
6.55
1,694,389
$
43,362
5.09
Long-term borrowings and debt, net (2)
2,696,188
72,690
5.33
2,254,385
57,276
5.05
TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
$
9,154,687
$
263,301
5.69
%
$
7,890,899
$
195,803
4.94
%
Non interest bearing liabilities and other liabilities
$
425,610
$
332,621
TOTAL LIABILITIES
9,580,297
8,223,520
EQUITY
1,236,005
1,098,604
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
10,816,302
$
9,322,124
NET INTEREST SPREAD
1.77
%
1.80
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
$
125,644
2.45
%
$
107,078
2.42
%
(1)Gross of the allowance for losses relating to securities at amortized cost.
(2)Includes lease liabilities, net of prepaid commissions.
Note: Interest income and/or expense includes the effect of derivative financial instruments used for hedging.
20
EXHIBIT VI
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(In US$ thousand, except per share amounts and ratios)
SIX MONTHS ENDED
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUN
30/24
JUN
30/24
MAR
31/24
DEC
31/23
SEP
30/23
JUN
30/23
JUN
30/23
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$
388,945
$
195,373
$
193,572
$
193,946
$
182,433
$
159,502
$
302,881
Interest expense
(263,301)
(132,614)
(130,687)
(128,381)
(121,893)
(105,044)
(195,803)
Net Interest Income
125,644
62,759
62,885
65,565
60,540
54,458
107,078
Other income (expense):
Fees and commissions, net
22,005
12,533
9,472
10,091
11,109
6,507
11,319
(Loss) gain on financial instruments, net
(191)
(351)
160
1,866
22
(3,637)
(1,933)
Other income, net
170
99
71
265
106
52
91
Total other income, net
21,984
12,281
9,703
12,222
11,237
2,922
9,477
Total revenues
147,628
75,040
72,588
77,787
71,777
57,380
116,555
Provision for credit losses
(9,713)
(6,684)
(3,029)
(9,953)
(6,488)
(4,691)
(11,022)
Total operating expenses
(36,525)
(18,234)
(18,291)
(21,449)
(19,536)
(15,623)
(31,513)
Profit for the period
$
101,390
$
50,122
$
51,268
$
46,385
$
45,753
$
37,066
$
74,020
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
2.76
$
1.36
$
1.40
$
1.27
$
1.25
$
1.02
$
2.03
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.9
%
1.9
%
1.9
%
1.8
%
1.8
%
1.6
%
1.6
%
Return on average equity
16.5
%
16.2
%
16.8
%
15.5
%
15.9
%
13.4
%
13.6
%
Net interest margin
2.45
%
2.43
%
2.47
%
2.62
%
2.48
%
2.42
%
2.42
%
Net interest spread
1.77
%
1.74
%
1.80
%
1.92
%
1.83
%
1.79
%
1.80
%
Efficiency Ratio
24.7
%
24.3
%
25.2
%
27.6
%
27.2
%
27.2
%
27.0
%
Operating expenses to total average assets
0.68
%
0.68
%
0.68
%
0.82
%
0.76
%
0.66
%
0.68
%
21
EXHIBIT VII
BUSINESS SEGMENT ANALYSIS
(In US$ thousand)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUN 30/24
JUN 30/23
JUN 30/24
MAR 31/24
JUN 30/23
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS SEGMENT:
Net interest income
$
112,303
$
93,288
$
55,937
$
56,366
$
48,459
Other income
22,452
11,721
12,742
9,710
6,729
Total revenues
134,755
105,009
68,679
66,076
55,188
Provision for credit losses
(10,314)
(10,253)
(6,604)
(3,710)
(6,349)
Operating expenses
(29,240)
(24,132)
(14,581)
(14,658)
(12,289)
Profit for the segment
$
95,201
$
70,624
$
47,494
$
47,708
$
36,550
Segment assets
7,744,509
7,148,031
7,744,509
7,635,198
7,148,031
TREASURY BUSINESS SEGMENT:
Net interest income
$
13,341
$
13,790
$
6,822
$
6,519
$
5,999
Other (expense) income
(468)
(2,244)
(461)
(7)
(3,807)
Total revenues
12,873
11,546
6,361
6,512
2,192
Reversal of (provision for) credit losses
601
(769)
(80)
681
1,658
Operating expenses
(7,285)
(7,381)
(3,653)
(3,633)
(3,334)
Profit for the segment
$
6,189
$
3,396
$
2,628
$
3,560
$
516
Segment assets
3,147,067
2,972,345
3,147,067
3,024,983
2,972,345
TOTAL:
Net interest income
$
125,644
$
107,078
$
62,759
$
62,885
$
54,458
Other income
21,984
9,477
12,281
9,703
2,922
Total revenues
147,628
116,555
75,040
72,588
57,380
Provision for credit losses
(9,713)
(11,022)
(6,684)
(3,029)
(4,691)
Operating expenses
(36,525)
(31,513)
(18,234)
(18,291)
(15,623)
Profit for the period
$
101,390
$
74,020
$
50,122
$
51,268
$
37,066
Total segment assets
10,891,576
10,120,376
10,891,576
10,660,181
10,120,376
Unallocated assets
15,038
13,316
15,038
27,642
13,316
Total assets
10,906,614
10,133,692
10,906,614
10,687,823
10,133,692
22
EXHIBIT VIII
CREDIT PORTFOLIO
DISTRIBUTION BY COUNTRY
(In US$ million)
AT THE END OF,
(A)
(B)
(C)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Change in Amount
COUNTRY
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
(A) - (B)
(A) - (C)
ARGENTINA
$
292
3
$
170
2
$
96
1
$
122
$
196
BOLIVIA
4
0
4
0
5
0
-
(1)
BRAZIL
1,153
11
1,092
11
1,089
12
61
64
CHILE
564
5
517
5
657
7
47
(93)
COLOMBIA
1,066
10
966
10
983
11
100
83
COSTA RICA
369
4
375
4
279
3
(6)
90
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
893
9
742
8
598
7
151
295
ECUADOR
475
5
515
5
437
5
(40)
38
EL SALVADOR
55
1
75
1
51
1
(20)
4
GUATEMALA
874
8
845
9
647
7
29
227
HONDURAS
204
2
244
2
199
2
(40)
5
JAMAICA
64
1
98
1
6
0
(34)
58
MEXICO
1,073
10
1,019
10
1,080
12
54
(7)
PANAMA
446
4
502
5
410
5
(56)
36
PARAGUAY
227
2
182
2
96
1
45
131
PERU
746
7
689
7
808
9
57
(62)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
162
2
187
2
175
2
(25)
(13)
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
657
6
668
7
631
7
(11)
26
URUGUAY
61
1
81
1
94
1
(20)
(33)
MULTILATERAL ORGANIZATIONS
98
1
98
1
-
0
0
98
OTHER NON-LATAM (1)
853
8
720
7
773
8
133
80
TOTAL CREDIT PORTFOLIO (2)
$
10,336
100
%
$
9,789
100
%
$
9,114
100
%
$
547
$
1,222
UNEARNED INTEREST AND DEFERRED FEES
(18)
(21)
(23)
3
5
TOTAL CREDIT PORTFOLIO, NET OF UNEARNED INTEREST & DEFERRED FEES
$
10,318
$
9,768
$
9,091
$
550
$
1,227
(1)Risk in highly rated countries outside the Region related to transactions carried out in the Region. As of June 30, 2024, Other Non-Latam was comprised of Canada ($42 million), European countries ($463 million) and Asian-Pacific countries ($348 million).
(2)Includes gross loans (or the Loan Portfolio), securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, gross of interest receivable and the allowance for expected credit losses, loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit, and guarantees covering commercial risk; and other assets consisting of customers liabilities under acceptances.
23
EXHIBIT IX
COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO
DISTRIBUTION BY COUNTRY
(In US$ million)
AT THE END OF,
(A)
(B)
(C)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Change in Amount
COUNTRY
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
(A) - (B)
(A) - (C)
ARGENTINA
$
292
3
$
170
2
$
96
1
$
122
$
196
BOLIVIA
4
0
4
0
5
0
-
(1)
BRAZIL
1,129
12
1,061
12
1,038
13
68
91
CHILE
508
6
452
5
568
7
56
(60)
COLOMBIA
1,051
11
951
11
949
12
100
102
COSTA RICA
361
4
367
4
271
3
(6)
90
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
888
10
737
8
593
7
151
295
ECUADOR
475
5
515
6
437
5
(40)
38
EL SALVADOR
55
0
75
1
51
1
(20)
4
GUATEMALA
874
10
845
10
647
8
29
227
HONDURAS
204
2
244
3
199
2
(40)
5
JAMAICA
64
1
98
1
6
0
(34)
58
MEXICO
1,027
11
957
11
990
12
70
37
PANAMA
380
4
468
5
381
5
(88)
(1)
PARAGUAY
227
2
182
2
96
1
45
131
PERU
715
8
658
8
789
10
57
(74)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
162
2
187
2
175
2
(25)
(13)
URUGUAY
61
1
81
1
94
1
(20)
(33)
OTHER NON-LATAM (1)
724
8
638
8
729
9
86
(5)
TOTAL COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO (2)
$
9,201
100
%
$
8,690
100
%
$
8,114
100
%
$
511
$
1,087
UNEARNED INTEREST AND DEFERRED FEES
(18)
(21)
(23)
3
5
TOTAL COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO, NET OF UNEARNED INTEREST & DEFERRED FEES
$
9,183
$
8,669
$
8,091
$
514
$
1,092
(1)Risk in highly rated countries outside the Region related to transactions carried out in the Region. As of June 30, 2024, Other Non-Latam was comprised of United States of America ($73 million), Canada ($27 million), European countries ($336 million) and Asian-Pacific countries ($288 million).
(2)Includes gross loans (or the Loan Portfolio), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit, and guarantees covering commercial risk; and other assets consisting of customers liabilities under acceptances.
24
EXHIBIT X
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
DISTRIBUTION BY COUNTRY
(In US$ million)
AT THE END OF,
(A)
(B)
(C)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Change in Amount
COUNTRY
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
Amount
% of Total
Outstanding
(A) - (B)
(A) - (C)
BRAZIL
$
24
2
$
31
3
$
51
5
$
(7)
$
(27)
CHILE
56
5
65
6
89
9
(9)
(33)
COLOMBIA
15
1
15
1
34
3
0
(19)
COSTA RICA
8
1
8
1
8
1
0
0
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
5
0
5
0
5
0
0
0
MEXICO
46
4
62
6
90
9
(16)
(44)
PANAMA
66
6
34
3
29
3
32
37
PERU
31
3
31
3
19
2
0
12
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
584
51
559
51
514
51
25
70
MULTILATERAL ORGANIZATIONS
98
9
98
9
0
0
0
98
OTHER NON-LATAM (1)
201
18
191
17
161
16
10
40
TOTAL INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO (2)
$
1,134
100
%
$
1,099
100
%
$
1,000
100
%
$
35
$
134
(1)Risk in highly rated countries outside the Region. As of June 30, 2024, Other Non-Latam was comprised of Canada ($15 million), European countries ($126 million) and Asian-Pacific countries ($60 million).
(2)Includes securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, gross of interest receivable and the allowance for losses.
25
26
