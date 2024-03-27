







UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





FORM 6-K





REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934





For the month of March, 2024





Commission File Number 1-11414





BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)





FOREIGN TRADE BANK OF LATIN AMERICA, INC.

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)





Business Park Torre V, Ave. La Rotonda, Costa del Este

P.O. Box 0819-08730

Panama City, Republic of Panama

(Address of Principal Executive Office)





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F x Form 40-F o





















SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.









FOREIGN TRADE BANK OF LATIN AMERICA, INC. (Registrant) Date: March 26, 2024 By: /s/ Ana Graciela de Méndez Name: Ana Graciela de Méndez Title: Chief Financial Officer













BLADEX ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS









Panama City, Republic of Panama, March 26, 2024 - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), announced that Mr. Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro, a Class "A" Director of Bladex's Board of Directors has tendered his resignation effective April 16, 2024. Mr. Ribeiro is a member of the Audit Committee and of the Risk Policy and Assessment Committee.





Document