3 Panama City, Republic of Panama October 19, 2023

Bladex announces Net Profit increased 23% QoQ and 70% YoY to $45.8 Million, or $1.25 per share for the 3Q23; annualized return on equity of 15.9% in 3Q23

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the Third Quarter ("3Q23") and nine months ("9M23") ended September 30, 2023.

The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").