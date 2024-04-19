Increased Profitability, with Net Profit of $51.3 million in 1Q24 (+39% YoY), fostered by higher total revenues and lower provisions for credit losses.

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") reached 16.8% in 1Q24 (+303 bps YoY), on the back of strong recurrent operating results.

Net Interest Income ("NII") stood at $62.9 million in 1Q24 (+20% YoY), driven by a 6 bps YoY increase in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") to 2.47% in 1Q24, benefited by solid lending spreads, efficient cost of funds and a proactive management of the short-tenorinterest rate gap.

Fee income increased 97% YoY to $9.5 million for 1Q24, deriving from improved results in the letter of credit business, benefitting from increased transactional volumes and cross- selling efforts in the Bank's letters of credit business, along with higher YoY fees from the

transaction-based structuring and syndications business and other fees.

Efficiency Ratio improved to 25.2% in 1Q24, on the back of solid total revenue levels (+23% YoY), compensating the 15% YoY increase in operating expenses.

New all-time high Credit Portfolio at $9,789 million as of March 31, 2024 (+12 YoY).