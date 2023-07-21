BLADEX ANNOUNCES A 61% YOY INCREASE IN NET PROFIT TO $37.1 MILLION OR $1.02 PER SHARE FOR THE 2Q23; ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY OF 13.4% IN 2Q23 PANAMA CITY, REPUBLIC OF PANAMA, July 20, 2023 2Q23 & 6M23 FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX, "Bladex", or "the Bank"), aPanama-basedmultinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23Latin-Americanand Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the Second Quarter ("2Q23") and six months ("6M23") ended June 30, 2023. The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). • Sustained trend for higher Profitability, with Net Profit of $37.1 million in 2Q23 (+0.3% QoQ; +61% YoY) and $74.0 million in 6M23 (+117% YoY), on the back of the continued growth trend on Net Interest Income ("NII") and fee income generation. • Solid Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") of 13.4% in 2Q23 (-30bps QoQ; +434 bps YoY) and 13.6% in 6M23 (+677bps YoY). The Bank´s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios improved to 15.7% and 13.6%, respectively, as the Bank remained committed to a sound capitalization. • Growth trend in NII for ninth consecutive quarter, increasing to $54.5 million in 2Q23 (+3% QoQ; +67% YoY), to reach $107.1 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT (US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) Key Income Statement Highlights Net Interest Income ("NII") Fees and commissions, net (Loss) gain on financial instruments, net Total revenues Provision for credit losses Operating expenses Profit for the period Profitability Ratios Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (3) Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4) Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5) Efficiency Ratio (6) Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality Credit Portfolio (7) Commercial Portfolio (8) Investment Portfolio Total assets Total equity Market capitalization (9) Tier 1 Capital to risk-weighted assets (Basel III - IRB) (10) Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11) Total assets / Total equity (times) Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12) Credit-impaired loans to Loan Portfolio (13) Impaired credits (14) to Credit Portfolio Total allowance for losses to Credit Portfolio (15) Total allowance for losses to Impaired credits (times) (15) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 6M23 6M22 $54.5 $52.6 $32.7 $107.1 $58.4 $6.5 $4.8 $4.3 $11.3 $8.2 ($3.6) $1.7 ($0.1) ($1.9) $0.5 $57.4 $59.2 $36.9 $116.6 $67.2 ($4.7) ($6.3) ($0.8) ($11.0) ($8.9) ($15.6) ($15.9) ($13.1) ($31.5) ($24.1) $37.1 $37.0 $23.0 $74.0 $34.1 $1.02 $1.02 $0.63 $2.03 $0.94 13.4% 13.7% 9.1% 13.6% 6.8% 1.6% 1.6% 1.1% 1.6% 0.8% 2.42% 2.41% 1.54% 2.42% 1.43% 1.79% 1.82% 1.32% 1.80% 1.24% 27.2% 26.9% 35.4% 27.0% 35.9% $9,114 $8,716 $8,685 $9,114 $8,685 $8,114 $7,778 $7,583 $8,114 $7,583 $1,000 $938 $1,102 $1,000 $1,102 $10,134 $9,249 $8,925 $10,134 $8,925 $1,128 $1,096 $1,019 $1,128 $1,019 $804 $633 $482 $804 $482 15.7% 15.3% 15.1% 15.7% 15.1% 13.6% 13.5% 12.9% 13.6% 12.9% 9.0 8.4 8.8 9.0 8.8 17.3% 14.1% 10.6% 17.3% 10.6% 0.1% 0.5% 0.2% 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% 0.4% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.6% 0.8% 0.6% 0.6% 0.6% 5.0 2.1 5.3 5.0 5.3 million (+83% YoY) in 6M23. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") expanded to 2.42% in 2Q23 (+1 bp QoQ; +88 bps YoY) and 6M23 (+98 bps YoY), on the back of higher lending spreads and market rates. •Higher Fees and Commissions totaling $6.5 million for 2Q23 (+35% QoQ; +52% YoY), as fee income from letters of credit sustained its increasing trend for a seventh consecutive quarter (+28% QoQ; +44% YoY), along with increased loan syndication activity. These positive results boosted fee income to $11.3 million (+38% YoY) in 6M23. • Improved YoY levels of Efficiency Ratio of 27.2% in 2Q23 and 27.0% in 6M23, on the back of higher total revenues, overcompensating the YoY increases in operating expenses related to strategy execution. 2Q23 operating expenses remained relatively stable QoQ. • Record Credit Portfolio at $9,114 million as of June 30, 2023 (+5% both QoQ and YoY). Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reached record levels of $8,114 million in 2Q23 (+4% QoQ; +7% YoY), on cross-sell efforts and the incorporation of new clients. Investment Portfolio increased 7% QoQ to $1,000 million, entirely consisting of credit investments held at amortized cost, enhancing credit exposure diversification. Healthy asset quality. Most of the credit portfolio (98%) remains classified as low risk or Stage 1. Impaired credits (Stage 3) decreased to $10 million at 2Q23 (-71% QoQ; -5% YoY) or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of almost 5x, due to write-offs for $27 million, mostly related to impaired credits of a single non-bank financial intermediary borrower.

Deposits surpassed $4Bn milestone in 2Q23, reaching $4,074 million (+14% QoQ; +31% YoY), coupled with ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets, which reflects the Bank´s sound and diversified funding structure.

Solid liquidity position at $1,757 million, or 17% of total assets as of June 30, 2023, consisting of cash and due from banks mostly placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

CEO's Comments Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer said: "Bladex had another outstanding quarter. All relevant financial metrics keep showing a positive trend as we continue to execute our strategic plan. Both, our treasury unit and our renewed commercial unit had a very strong performance. The results speak for themselves. This was record braking quarter. Fifty four million dollars (USD 54MM) in NII for the quarter, 67% higher than the same period last year. Net interest margin stood at 2.42%, 88 basis points higher year-on-year. All this has been possible largely because we have been gradually and strategically reconfiguring our asset and liability mix. Also, deposits as of quarter-end were over 4 billion dollars for the first time in Bladex's history and our letter of credit unit surpassed 1 billion in outstanding balances also for the first time. Bottom line for the quarter was 37.1 million dollars in line with our 2023 guidance and our long-term guidance of attaining sustainable mid-teens returns by 2026." RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT Bladex's activities are comprised of two business segments, Commercial and Treasury. Information related to each segment is set out below. Business segment reporting is based on the Bank's managerial accounting process, which assigns assets, liabilities, revenue, and expense items to each business segment on a systemic basis. COMMERCIAL BUSINESS SEGMENT The Commercial Business Segment encompasses the Bank's core business of financial intermediation and fee generation activities developed to cater to corporations, financial institutions, and investors in Latin America. These activities include the origination of bilateral short-term and medium-term loans, structured and syndicated credits, loan commitments, and financial guarantee contracts such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk, and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances. The majority of the Bank's core financial intermediation business, consisting of gross loans at amortized cost (or the "Loan Portfolio"), amounted to $6,804 million at the end of 2Q23, resulting in a 2% quarterly and 1% yearly increase. Additionally, contingencies and acceptances amounted to a new record level of $1,309 million at the end of 2Q23, a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 61% increase compared to the previous year, as the Bank continued to focus its strategy on cross-sell and new client onboarding. Loan Portfolio Contingencies and Acceptances (EoP Balances, US$ million) (EoP Balances, US$ million) +1% +2% +61% 6,769 6,685 6,804 +20% 1,093 1,309 814 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-23 Bladex's Commercial Portfolio reached $8,114 million at quarter-end, increasing 4% from $7,778 million in the prior quarter and increasing 7% YoY from $7,583 million in 2Q22, on higher lending origination (+11% QoQ; +16% YoY), cross-sell efforts and new client onboarding. Consequently, average Commercial Portfolio balance reached $7,833 million in 2Q23 (+4% QoQ; +6% YoY) and $7,670 million in 6M23 (+8% YoY). Weighted average lending rates resulted in 8.06% in 2Q23 (+60 bps QoQ; +466 bps YoY) and 7.76% in 6M23 (+468 bps YoY), mostly reflecting higher lending spreads resulting from margin expansion and the continued effect from increased market-based interest rates. 2

Commercial Portfolio by Product Commercial Portfolio by Client Type (EoP Balances, US$ million) (EoP Balances, US$ million) +7% +7% +4% +4% 7,583 7,778 8,114 7,583 7,778 8,114 16% 10% 14% 44% 37% 38% 37% 38% 41% 21% 17% 15% 53% 48% 47% 41% 42% 41% 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-23 Letters of Credit, Acceptances, loan commitments and financial Financial Institutions Sovereigns/Quasi-sovereigns Corporations guarantees contracts Medium- and long-term loans at amortized cost Short-term loans at amortized cost As of June 30, 2023, 72% of the Commercial Portfolio was scheduled to mature within a year, representing increases of 3 pp from the previous quarter and 1 pp from a year ago. Trade finance transactions accounted for 66% of the bank's short-term origination, up from 61% in the previous quarter and from 64% a year ago. The following graphs illustrate the geographic distribution of the Bank's Commercial Portfolio as of June 30, 2023, highlighting its diversified risk by country and across industry segments: Commercial Portfolio by Country Commercial Portfolio by Industry 2% Mexico 2% 1% IG: 46% Peru 1% Non-Latam 3% 12% Chile 5% Panama 7% 10% T. & Tobago Uruguay Brazil 8% 8,114 9% Colombia Guatemala Dominican Republic 7% Ecuador 12% Costa Rica 5% Honduras Paraguay 13% 2% Argentina 1% Other Latam ≤ 1% Non-IG: 54% Financial Institutions Oil and Gas (Downstream) 1% Food and Beverage 1% Electric Power 1% 1% 5% Metal Manufacturing 1% 2% Oil and Gas (Integrated) 2% 2% Other Manufacturing Industries 2% Mining 3% 41% Other Services 3% Wholesalers 3% 8,114 Grains and Oilseeds 4% Retail Trade 5% Oil and Gas (Upstream) Petrochemical 7% Sovereign 7% 9% Plastics and Packaging Telecommunications Paper Other Industries <1% Bladex's maintains a well-diversified exposure across countries. As of June 30, 2023, 46% of the Commercial Portfolio was geographically distributed in investment grade countries, up 2 pp compared to 44% in 1Q23 and up 1 pp compared to 45% in 2Q22, denoting the continued focus in preserving credit quality through a well-diversified exposure with top-tier clients across the Region. Brazil, at 13% of the total Commercial Portfolio, replaced Mexico, at 12%, as the largest country-risk exposure. The Bank focused its growth on other countries with enhanced risk reward, which include Colombia at 12%, Peru at 10%, top-rated countries outside of Latin America (which relates to transactions carried out in the Region) at 9%, Guatemala at 8% and Dominican Republic and Chile, both at 7% of the total portfolio. The Commercial Portfolio remained well-diversified across industries and focused on high quality borrowers. Exposure to the Bank's traditional client base comprising financial institutions represented 41% of the total Commercial Portfolio. Sovereign and state-owned corporations accounted for 15% of the total Commercial Portfolio while top tier corporates throughout the Region accounted for the remainder 44% of the total. Exposure to corporates was well diversified across sectors, with most industries representing 5% or less of the total Commercial Portfolio, except for certain sectors such as Oil & Gas (Downstream) at 9%, Food and Beverage and Electric Power, both at 7% of the Commercial Portfolio at the close of 2Q23. 3

Refer to Exhibit IX for additional information related to the Bank's Commercial Portfolio distribution by country, and Exhibit XI for the Bank's distribution of loan disbursements by country. Commercial Segment Profitability Profits from the Commercial Business Segment include: (i) net interest income from loans; (ii) fees and commissions from the issuance, confirmation and negotiation of letters of credit, guarantees and loan commitments, as well as through loan structuring and syndication activities; (iii) gain on sale of loans generated through loan intermediation activities, such as sales and distribution in the primary market; gain (loss) on sale of financial instruments measured at FVTPL; (v) reversal (provision) for credit losses, (vi) gain (loss) on non-financial assets; and (vii) direct and allocated operating expenses. (US$ million) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 QoQ (%) YoY (%) 6M23 6M22 YoY (%) Commercial Business Segment: Net interest income $48.5 $44.8 $28.7 8% 69% $93.3 $53.9 73% Other income 6.7 5.0 4.5 35% 49% 11.7 8.6 36% Total revenues 55.2 49.8 33.2 11% 66% 105.0 62.6 68% Provision for credit losses (6.3) (3.9) (0.5) -63% -1245% (10.3) (7.8) -31% Operating expenses (12.3) (11.8) (10.3) -4% -20% (24.1) (19.1) -26% Profit for the segment $36.6 $34.1 $22.4 7% 63% $70.6 $35.7 98% Commercial Segment Profit increased to $36.6 million in 2Q23 (+7% QoQ and +63% YoY) and to $70.6 million in 6M23 (+98% YoY). The Commercial's Segment quarterly and yearly increases were mostly driven by higher NII stemming from the sustained margin expansion and higher average interest-earning volumes, and increased fee income from sustained positive trend in letters of credit and increased loan syndication activity. These increases offset higher provision requirements mostly associated to Commercial Portfolio's growth and to certain credits with increased risk classified as Stage 2, as well as higher operating expenses on increased personnel costs and other expenses related to the Bank's strategy implementation. TREASURY BUSINESS SEGMENT The Treasury Business Segment manages the Bank's investment portfolio and overall asset and liability structure to enhance funding efficiency and liquidity, mitigating the traditional financial risks associated with the balance sheet, such as interest rate, liquidity, price and currency risks. Interest-earning assets managed by the Treasury Business Segment include liquidity positions in cash and cash equivalents, as well as highly liquid corporate debt securities rated 'A-' or above, and financial instruments related to investment management activities, consisting of securities at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and securities at amortized cost (the "Investment Portfolio"). The Bank's liquid assets, mostly consisting of cash and due from banks, totaled $1,757 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1,303 million as of March 31, 2023, and $945 million as of June 30, 2022, denoting a proactive and prudent liquidity management, which follows Basel methodology's liquidity coverage ratio. At the end of those periods, liquidity balances to total assets represented 17%, 14% and 11%, respectively, while the liquidity balances to total deposits ratio was 43%, 37% and 30%, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, $1,487 million, or 85% of total liquid assets represented deposits placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Investment Portfolio aimed to diversify exposures and complement the Bank's Commercial Portfolio resulted in $1,000 million at the end of 2Q23, a 7% increase compared to $938 million a quarter ago and a 9% decrease over the $1,102 million reported a year ago. Refer to Exhibit X for a per-country risk distribution of the Investment Portfolio. Funding The Treasury Business Segment also manages the Bank's interest-bearing liabilities, consisting of deposits, securities sold under repurchased agreements, borrowed funds and floating and fixed rate debt placements. As of June 30, 2023, total funding amounted to $8,530 million, an 8% increase compared to $7,872 million a quarter ago, and a 12% increase compared to $7,641 million a year ago. Deposit balances reached new record-breaking levels at $4,074 million at the close of 2Q23 (+14% QoQ and +31% YoY), as a result of the Bank's cross-sell strategy from commercial clients and enhancing its Yankee CD program, complementing the short-term funding 4