  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLX   PAP169941328

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A.

(BLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S A : Financial Statement(pdf 5.22 MB)

03/25/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2021

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021

(With the Independent Auditors' Report thereon)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.

and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements

Contents

Independent Auditors' Report 3

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 9

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

13

2

2

Disclaimer

BLADEX - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 62,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 6,02%
Capitalization 611 M 611 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales 2021 31,1x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Salas Chief Executive Officer
Ana Graciela de Méndez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Miguel Heras Castro Chairman
Erica Lijtztain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ana Patricia Hernández Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A.-7.17%611
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-5.88%12 770
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.3.51%6 922
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.92%4 026
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-6.83%3 826
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-1.59%3 755