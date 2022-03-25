Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S A : Financial Statement(pdf 5.22 MB)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2021
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021
(With the Independent Auditors' Report thereon)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements
Contents
Independent Auditors' Report 3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 8
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 9
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 11
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 12
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
13
2
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BLADEX - Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:10 UTC.