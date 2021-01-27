Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Date and time:

Friday, February 12, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:

Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:

1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)

1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)

Passcode: 51834133

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, February 12, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:

Mónica Cosulich

Senior Vice President

Finance and Investor Relations

E-mail address: ir@bladex.com

Tel: +507 210-8563

